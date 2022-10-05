Soccer
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 6, Rockwood 3: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak tallied four goals as the Indians toppled the Rockets.
Ashlyn Fetterman added a pair of goals and an assist for 8-5 Conemaugh Township, which led 3-2 at halftime.
Finnleigh Gould (two assists), Ally Harrold and Mollie Wheatley each scored for 8-3 Rockwood.
Southmoreland 11, Ligonier Valley 0: In Alverton, Hayley Hassinger recorded the shutout and Megan Mehall netted a hat trick to lead the Scotties over the Rams.
Southmoreland’s Kendall Fabery added a pair of goals. MacKenzie Armstrong, Gabby Fabery, Amanda Hoffer, Skylar Koshar, Mylee Street and Lilly Wasmund also scored.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 9, North Star 0: In Boswell, Ashlyn Fetterman scored a hat trick, Izzy Slezak added a pair of goals and assists and Jordan Snyder notched a shutout as the Indians blanked the Cougars.
Conemaugh Township’s Jenna Brenneman, Ellie Hunsberger, Emilee Roman and Abby Persio (two assists) each chipped in a goal.
Bedford 11, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Grace Sarver buried five goals and added two assists as the Bisons defeated the Panthers.
Kacey Martz notched the clean sheet.
Chloe Donaldson and Ava Sipes each supplied a pair of goals. Paiton Gillum and Katie McDevitt each scored, and Cassidy DeHaven and Kaitlyn Richardson each added two helpers.
Chestnut Ridge 1, Greater Johnstown 0: Malia Crouse scored in the first half as the Lions blanked the Trojans.
High School Boys
Bedford 2, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Cole Taylor buried a pair of goals while Layne Richardson and Kyler Weyant combined on the shutout as the Bisons topped the Golden Eagles.
Rockwood 4, Conemaugh Township 3: In Davidsville, Davis Bruening buried a pair of goals while Davide Coveccia and Max Trimpey each added a marker as the Rockets edged the Indians.
Max Malicki scored twice for Conemaugh Township, which received a goal from Jackson Sotosky.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 4, Greater Johnstown 1: Thomas Bernard, Pablo Fernandez, Nick Oravec and Will Tremel each scored to lead the Huskies over the host Trojans.
Mikey Furdella found the back of the net for Greater Johnstown.
Penn Cambria 2, Central 0: In Cresson, a pair of first-half goals from Andrew Dillon was enough for the Panthers to beat the Scarlet Dragons. Duncan Gongloff notched his second clean sheet of the season.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, Collin Osman (two assists) and Preston Pittman each supplied two goals as the Lions topped the Marauders.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brent Holderbaum (two assists), Brock Holderbaum, Elias Ritchey and Zander Faupel each scored.
Bradley Haun, Alex Pownall and Nathaniel Sutton each scored for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Volleyball
College Women
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Sidney Pastorek recorded 26 assists, Carissa Krall netted nine kills and Aubrie Shingler added eight kills and three blocks as the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Jays 25-21, 25-15, 25-12.
Shade 3, Northern Bedford County 1: In Loysburg, Jenna Muha compiled 37 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Panthers over the Black Panthers 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 26-24.
Shade’s Jadeyn Gross dished out 27 assists, Kori Boozer totaled 24 digs and Deborah Bozovich added 12 kills and six blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.