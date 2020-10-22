Soccer
High School Boys
Central Cambria 1, Penn Cambria 0 (OT): In Ebensburg, Corey Roberts scored off of a feed from Adam McGlynn in overtime for the game-winning goal as the Red Devils (13-2) earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 6 Class AA playoffs for the first time in school history on Thursday.
Ethan Kubat notched the shutout. Penn Cambria is 8-6.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: Jacob Mann and Conner Oechslin both provided a pair of goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Huskies.
Alex Crespo, Derek George and Zach Zagorski also scored for Westmont.
Windber 3, Forbes Road 0: In Windber, Nick Vasas scored a pair of goals and Brady Smith produced a clean sheet as the Ramblers blanked the Cardinals.
Joe McKelvey added a goal for Windber (9-7-1), which received assists from Zach Geiser, Noah Krause and Liam Stroup.
Bedford 6, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Bedford, Josh Diehl produced a hat trick while Chris Klinger and David Gresh combined on the Bisons’ 10th shutout of the season in a victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Bedford completed its first perfect regular season since 2013, allowing only four goals in 14 games. Chase DeLong notched two goals, including the 71st of his career, and added a helper. Nate Kovach also scored. Chase Bussard assisted on two goals.
Cambria Heights 2, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Patton, Dylan Fyock and Luke Lamb each scored to lead the Highlanders (8-5) past the Lions.
Jack Moyer scored for Chestnut Ridge (5-5-4).
Somerset 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, Mason Chabol and Toby Walker each tallied a pair of goals as the Golden Eagles dispatched the Marauders.
McKay Ross provided a goal and an assist for Somerset (7-5-2). Cayden Willoughby also scored a goal. Caleb Antram, John Barth, Brandon Jack and David Wang all produced an assist for the hosts.
High School Girls
Penn Cambria 1, Central Cambria 0: In In Cresson, Emma Farabaugh scored the lone goal as Adanya Zunich notched her second straight shutout as the Panthers (7-7) edged the Red Devils (7-9).
Forest Hills 13, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Olivia Guillarmod, Briane Ickes and Lydia Roman all scored twice and Josi Wehner produced a clean sheet as the Rangers defeated the Trojans.
Wehner, Brooke Martinage, Julia Shima, Audrey Peretin, Eva Spangler, Anna Wirfel and Nina Martyak also scored for Forest Hills (8-4-1).
Greater Johnstown slipped to 0-14.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge 3, Cambria Heights 2: In New Paris, Belle Bosch compiled 21 kills, 14 service points, 11 digs, eight blocks and four aces as the Lions edged the Highlanders, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 15-9.
Alaina Lafferty led Chestnut Ridge (6-7) with 25 assists. Zoie Dunlap gobbled up 10 digs. Isabella Hillegass ended up with seven kills and five blocks. Leah Winegardner tallied seven kills.
Kendall Conrad topped Cambria Heights (3-10) with 15 kills. Kadence Della Valle contributed 15 service points.
Central Cambria 3, Richland 2: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf dished out 37 assists and Eden Shirk totaled 13 digs, 10 service points and three aces as the Red Devils defeated the Rams, 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 15-12.
Deanna Long provided 13 digs for Central Cambria (9-3). Kate Kudlawiec netted 10 service points. Maddy Kim and Alli Malay both had eight kills.
Logan Roman topped Richland (4-9) with 30 assists and 19 digs. Tierney Beebout amassed 12 kills. Mellany Bowser and Madison Sciarrillo both added nine kills.
Forest Hills 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Taylor Burda racked up 22 digs while Madeline Cecere provided 17 digs and 10 kills as the Rangers swept the Trojans, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18.
Anna Wingard finished with 19 digs and eight service points for Forest Hills (9-2). Kenzie Colosimo dished out 20 assists. Lexington Koeck ended up with 13 service points and six kills.
Greater Johnstown senior setter Ashley Eckenrod tallied her 1,000th career assist in the match.
North Star 3, Portage 0: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook had 17 service points and 17 kills as the Cougars beat the Mustangs 25-19, 25-12, 25-14.
North Star’s Anna Grandas had 15 assists and five kills, Emily Bittner had six kills and six digs for the 11-6 Cougars.
Northern Cambria 3, United 0: In Northern Cambria, seniors Camryn Dumm, Maggie Hogan and Emma Kollar all turned in strong performance to lead the Colts to a sweep over the Lions, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14, in their final regular-season match at home.
Kayla Boring provided strong play in the back row, contributed 3-4 key digs, according to Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan, who coached his final regular-season match. The Colts are 12-1 and earned the top seed in the Heritage Conference semifinals. Northern Cambria hosts No. 4 seed United at 7 p.m. Monday.
Maizee Fry led United with 11 kills and six blocks.
Penn Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Cresson, the Panthers improved to 5-7 with a five-set victory over the Hilltoppers, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12.
Lauren Lavis had 17 kills and four blocks for Westmont Hilltop, which is 6-7. Julia Kleinmeyer had 10 kills, Chloe Hoffman had 35 assists. and Abbie Pastorek had 14 digs.
Milestone: Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grace Dorcon recorded her 1,000th career kill in Wednesday’s match against McConnellsburg. Dorcon is verbally committed to playing volleyball at California (Pa.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.