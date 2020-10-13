Soccer
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Adrianna Guindon and Ashley Brant both scored second-half goals to lead the Mountaineers past the Indians on Tuesday.
Harley VanGilder posted the shutout for Berlin.
Chloe Shaulis made 28 saves for Conemaugh Township.
Monday
Bedford 4, Richland 1: Grace Sarver scored twice as the Bisons improved to 10-0 with a victory over the 8-3 Rams at Herlinger Field.
Lizzy Martz and Katelyn Shaffer also scored for Bedford, which received assists from Jordan Brown, Cassidy DeHaven and Sydney Taracatac.
Carly Colvin scored off of an assist from Autumn Facci.
Bishop McCort Catholic 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: Caroline Ingram and Kiersten Way both scored for the Crimson Crushers in a victory over the Huskies.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: Alex Crespo tallied a pair of goals and Landon Glover notched the shutout as the Hilltoppers blanked the Marauders.
Jacob Mann, Elijah Ellsworth, Ian Buday and Zach Zagorski also scored for Westmont Hilltop (8-2).
Chestnut Ridge 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Kyler Price recorded a hat trick and Gavyn Walter added two goals as the Lions blanked the Trojans (0-11) at Trojan Stadium.
Elias Ritchey, Jack Moyer (assist) and Alex Rizzo also scored for Chestnut Ridge (3-4-3). Walter and Ben Whisker (two assists) combined on the shutout. Simon Osman added an assist for the Lions.
Bedford 3, Richland 1: In Bedford, the Bisons (10-0) erased a one-goal deficit at halftime thanks to goals from Chase DeLong, Josh Diehl and David Gresh as the hosts topped the Rams.
Trent Rozich scored for Richland (5-4-1).
Somerset 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Somerset, Tanner Wassilchalk scored off a feed from R.J. James in the second half as the Golden Eagles (6-3-2) defeated the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights is 6-4.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Conemaugh Township 3: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler produced five goals and Caden Montgomery compiled three assists as the Mountaineers defeated the Indians.
Ethan Critchfield and Keegan Huston (15 saves) both added an assist for Berlin (8-7).
A.J. Smolen scored a pair of goals for Conemaugh Township (2-10). Dylan Giffin added a goal and Dominic Patton made 18 saves.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf provided 38 assists, 15 digs, 10 service points and four aces to lead the Red Devils past the Huskies, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-10.
Central Cambria (7-3) received 23 digs from Deanne Long and 13 kills from Alli Malay. Eden Shirk netted 15 digs, eight kills amd eight service points. Emma Pileski added 14 digs. Maddy Kim finished with eight service points, seven kills and three aces.
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 0: In Portage, Hannah Swank totaled 17 digs, 13 kills and 13 service points as the Indians swept the Mustangs on consecutive days.
Madison Showalter dished out 30 assists and provided 13 service points for Conemaugh Township (9-3). Maciah Holsopple netted 14 kills, and Chloe Bidelman added 13 digs. Riley Maldet finished with 16 service points. Hannah Sodano added 11 service points.
Keira Sossong led Portage (5-6) with 33 digs. Kayley Sossong dispersed 22 assists, and Kylie Burger finished with seven kills. Bella Single ended up with 11 service points. Kayley Sossong added 10 service points.
North Star 3, Ferndale 0: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook amassed 16 kills as the Cougars defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-12, 25-23, 25-12.
Anna Grandas dished out 22 assists for North Star. Grandas and Alyssa Hemminger both had three aces.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Julia Kleinmeyer totaled eight kills and seven digs as the Hilltoppers (5-5) swept the Trojans (0-11), 25-13, 25-13, 25-8.
Chloe Hoffman finished with 20 assists, while Abbie Pastorek netted seven digs.
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 0: In Ligonier, Bella Vargulish provided 16 assists, 10 service points and three aces to lead the Rams to a 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Vikings.
Haley Stormer totaled seven kills and seven service points for 7-3 Ligonier Valley. Paige Hickman finished with nine service points and two aces. Kailey Johnston had five kills. Sarah Sheeder netted 11 digs.
United 3, Marion Center 0: In Marion Center, Addison Sutton compiled 17 service points and 14 assists as the Lions swept the Stingers, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23.
Brooklyn Murlin finished with 12 kills for United.
Monday
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 0: In Davidsville, the Indians swept the Mustangs 25-14, 25-20, 25-12.
Paige Phillips led Portage with eight kills. Megan Semanchik added seven kills, and Kayley Sossong produced 18 assists and nine service points. Keira Sossong had 10 service points.
Richland 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: Logan Roman dished out 27 assists to lead the Rams past the Hilltoppers, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17.
Tierney Beebout, Madison Sciarrillo and Noelle Wechtenhiser all posted 10 kills for Richland. Emily Karl produced five aces.
Chloe Hoffman finished with 22 assists for Westmont Hilltop. Lauren Lavis amassed 13 kills and four blocks.
United 3, Shade 1: In Armagh, Maizee Fry produced 23 kills, 16 digs and nine blocks as the Lions defeated the Panthers 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19.
Megan Overdorff finished with 25 digs, and Mollee Fry added 16 service points and 13 digs.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Alaina Lafferty finished with 19 assists and two blocks and Belle Bosch added 10 kills, three aces and two blocks in the Lions’ sweep over the Trojans, 25-7, 25-19, 25-13.
Leah Winegardner netted eight kills, and Laura Albright amassed three aces.
