JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – First-place Laurel Auto Group turned to the three-run inning to defeat The Hill Group 12-3 in Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League play on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Manager Adam Polites’ team collected four three-run frames as LAG bounced back after having an eight-game winning streak halted on Friday night.

“Last game, we were less aggressive with our swings,” said Laurel Auto Group clean-up hitter Chris Slatt, who tripled and homered while driving in two runs and scoring twice. “This game, we were told to get more aggressive early in the count. We were getting better pitches to hit and we were hitting them better.”

Laurel Auto had 11 hits overall, with six of those going for extra bases.

Brady Yard followed Slatt’s two-run shot to left field in the top of the third with his own solo blast over the brick wall in left-center field. That sequence capped a three-run outburst to make it 6-0.

“I was just trying to see the ball up,” Slatt said. “They weren’t coming in as hot as our last game against Mainline. I was just trying to see it up so I could hit it as far as I could.”

Mainline Pharmacy beat Laurel Auto 8-1 on Friday at Roxbury, ending the LAG winning streak in one-sided fashion.

This time, Laurel Auto had two homers, two triples and two doubles at the plate and a solid combination on the mound.

In addition to Slatt and Yard’s extra bases, Andrew Muraco tripled, and Mike Gregos and Jackson Kozlovac each doubled.

“We were already going, and that added to it,” Slatt said of the back-to-back homers in the third. “It got everyone off the bench. We just kept hitting.”

Polites liked what he saw from his fourth and fifth hitters in the lineup.

“Those guys have both been huge for us all year,” Polites said of Slatt and Yard. “Good to see them get a couple extra at-bats and doing something dangerous with it. Hats off to those guys.”

Laurel Auto scored three runs apiece in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings.

The Hill Group had its own three-run frame in the sixth, as Parker Black doubled and Graham Spitz singled to go with three walks and a hit batsman.

Laurel Auto used four pitchers, and The Hill Group sent three hurlers to the mound.

“This week, everybody in the league has got six games,” Polites said. “We’re getting guys appearances. It’s good to get everybody in. Good to see everybody have a good day at the plate, especially some of our main guys. Good to get everybody going.”

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

