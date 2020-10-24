LIGONIER – Ligonier Valley and Shady Side Academy combined for 101 points and totaled over 1,000 yards of offense on Friday night at Weller Field, but it was a key defensive play by sophomore Haden Sierocky that sealed a wild 53-48 win for the Rams.
Shady Side quarterback Josh Castro’s pass was deflected by Miles Higgins, and Sierocky came down with the ball with seconds remaining as Ligonier held on for the dramatic win.
“The coach told me to move up and I saw Miles Higgins tip the ball and the ball fell right in my hands and I didn’t want to do anything big so I just fell down and we took the knee and won the game,” Sierocky said following a monster performance. He rushed for 204 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. The sophomore also threw for one score and caught a touchdown as well.
“What a night, Haden secures it, scores the winning touchdown and gets the interception to secure the win. It’s a dream, it’s a Disney movie for a kid, just a great job,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said.
Sierocky’s 15 yard-run with 1:13 left gave Ligonier the lead after a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw four lead changes in the final 12 minutes.
Shady Side had been behind the whole game, but Castro opened the final frame with a four-yard touchdown run to give his team its first lead of the contest.
Castro himself had a monster game. The senior quarterback had 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and also threw for 168 yards and two scores.
“What a great football player,” Beitel said of Castro. “We just couldn’t tackle him, he looked like Superman out there made of kryptonite and we just could not tackle him.”
Sierocky had nothing but admiration for his opponent.
“Yea, Castro he’s pretty good,” he said. “I mean he’s a senior and he’s just a dog and I went up to him after the game and he said I reminded of him and I just respect that kid a lot.”
Ligonier Valley got into the scoring column early. A fumble by Shady Side on the second play of the game set the Rams up with good field position and a reverse pass from Grant Dowden to Sierocky got the scoring under way. Ligonier quickly added to the lead as junior tailback Nick Beitel ripped off a 75-yard touchdown to make it 12-0. Beitel finished the day with 176 yards on 21 carries.
The Rams eventually built up a 25-7 lead, but then Castro got going. He hit Joey Bellinotti for a 78-yard touchdown and minutes later added a 65-yard score on the ground to close the gap even further.
Ligonier Valley used methodical drives in the second half, but Castro kept answering with big plays, including a 72-yard touchdown with 6:47 left to give Shady Side its last lead of the game before Sierocky’s heroics in the closing minutes.
Ligonier Valley concludes its first season back in the WPIAL with a 4-3 record. The Rams also finished up their fifth straight season undefeated at home.
“For us to go 4-3 and be undefeated at home and having a winning record this season, I couldn’t be more proud of our kids,” Beitel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.