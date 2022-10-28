WINDBER – The touchdown run that put Windber senior John Shuster over 6,000 career rushing yards had many of the traits on display throughout his 672 carries so far in four seasons.
Shuster broke loose during a critical situation, with his team deep in its own territory and rival Portage hoping for a big stop on Friday night.
Instead, Shuster ran 93 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the game, putting Windber on track to a 31-0 victory over the Mustangs in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game at Windber Stadium.
“He’ll be the first guy to give all these guys that blocked for him over the years the credit,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “When you talk about 6,000 yards, you’re up there with some of the greatest players.”
Shuster also went over the 2,000-yard mark this season with 152 carries for 2,111 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. His career totals currently stand at 672 carries for 6,162 yards and 94 TDs.
“Throughout my whole career everyone’s kind of helped me get to here,” Shuster said. “I’m very thankful for everyone who has helped me and the process in general.”
WestPAC second-place finisher Windber improved to 9-1 and with the second seed in District 5 Class 1A will host third-seeded Conemaugh Township in the first round of the playoffs next Friday. Windber defeated an injury-depleted Indians team 61-0 in Week 8.
Heritage third-place Portage slipped to 6-4 and will open the District 6 Class 1A playoffs next week. The official pairings will be announced after Saturday's games.
“It didn’t go well but to put everything in perspective, this rivalry has been something great over all the years,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “I’m grateful to have been a part of it as a player, a coach and an assistant coach.
“As bad as it was, it’s usually a great feeling leaving or a bad feeling leaving, but I have a lot of memories.”
With the WestPAC football conference disbanding as teams move to the Inter-County Conference and Heritage Conference next fall, the chances of Windber and Portage continuing a storied rivalry that dated to 1928 are diminished.
Future Inter-County Conference member Windber has a 36-18-1 advantage in the all-time series against the Mustangs, but Portage is 10-5 since 2007.
As a tribute to the Ramblers, Portage lined up in the single wing formation Windber has utilized for more than a decade. Windber responded by showing a formation the Mustangs often use.
“They lined up in the single wing and had a lot of success with it,” Grohal said. “We couldn’t stop it. We don’t ever practice against that. He had some good success with that.
“We actually got under center and ran fullback trap as a compliment to those guys too. They have a great program and we wish them luck in the playoffs.”
Windber controlled the game, but Portage had an opportunity to get back in the contest when a key sequence unfolded in the opening half.
Shuster had scored on runs of 11 and 35 yards as the Ramblers led 14-0 with 10:51 left in the second quarter.
Trent Nesbella provided Portage a spark when he returned a kickoff 80 yards before being tackled at the Ramblers’ 7-yard line.
Windber’s defense forced a turnover on downs and took over at the 7.
The next play, Shuster broke loose along the right sideline and ran 93 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
“If you give him a crease, that kid is very capable,” Slanoc said. “I thought there were times when we did OK with it. Other times we didn’t.
“He’s a great player. They’re a good team and you’re going to expect he’s going to hit a couple. We tried to limit it tonight, but we couldn’t.”
The run put Shuster over the career 6,000 rushing yards milestone.
Bryson Costa’s extra-point made it 21-0 with 8:30 remaining in the opening half. The score stood at intermission.
“That was huge,”Grohal said. “We talked about just the hustle of the sophomore (Evan Brady) who made that play on the return. Never quit because you never know what’s going to happen.
“We get a goal line stand. That was great for our defense to get challenged like that and get that stop. John can go 93 anytime he gets the ball. We had a look we liked and he did the rest.”
Blake Klosky had a 17-yard touchdown run in the second half, and Costa booted a 34-yard field goal to set the final.
“It’s do or die now,” Shuster said of the postseason. ‘None of us want to be over. We’re just going to come out hard and play hard and try to win every game from here on out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.