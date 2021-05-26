SHANKSVILLE – All the Shanksville-Stonycreek softball team had to do was settle in after a rather uneventful first inning.
The Vikings achieved that by playing mistake-free defense over the next six innings and scratching out just enough runs in a 3-1 triumph over Fannett-Metal on Wednesday in the District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals.
“The whole team was ready to win,” said Shanksville coach Randy Stutzman, who tallied his first career playoff victory. “They have heart, and I’m proud of them. Our defense was good, and defense wins games, championships.”
Shanksville senior starter Katie Muro allowed only one unearned run on four hits to pair with two strikeouts and a walk in the complete-game win.
“As a pitcher, all you can do is give your team the best chance to win, and I think I did that today,” said Muro, who notched her fifth win in 12 appearances.
“My teammates really stepped up defensively. It gave me the confidence to keep pitching as well as I could.”
Muro went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in freshman third baseman Kori Boozer, who walked earlier in the inning, with an RBI base hit to left to get Shanksville on the board in the third inning.
Josie Snyder, who reached base safely three times, followed with the first of her two singles to score Abby Lohr to make it 2-1.
Luckily, the third-seeded Vikings (13-4) tacked on an insurance run in their half of the fifth inning.
Muro singled with one out, and Snyder ripped a base hit to left field that was mishandled, allowing both to move up before junior catcher Allie Zeigler singled home Muro.
However, Shanksville left eight runners on base, something that Stutzman acknowledged and knows will not be a recipe for success moving forward.
“We had some clutch hits, but left some girls stranded on base and we’ll need to work on that,” said Stutzman. “I think they eventually got more comfortable.
“This is a big year for us. With Katie (Muro) and Abby (Lohr) being solid senior pitchers, I really want to do it this year for them. I think we really have a good chance of doing it (winning a title).”
Klarissa Miley suffered the loss for the Tigers after allowing three earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work. She struck out six and walked four.
Miley also drove in Fannett-Metal’s lone run with an RBI groundout in the top of the first.
Shanksville avoided any serious damage in the top of the fifth when the Tigers (8-12) put two on with one out. Muro induced a ground ball to Boozer, who stepped on third and fired on to first to kill the threat.
The sixth-seeded Tigers brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh after Quehanna Coble singled to lead off the inning.
But two weak ground ball outs and a fly out to center field abruptly put an end to any hopes of a comeback.
Two years removed from their first district championship in school history, the Vikings face the winner of No. 2 seed Shade and No. 7 McConnellsburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.