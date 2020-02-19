SHANKSVILLE – Eighth-seeded Forbes Road scored the first four points and held top-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek scoreless for nearly five minutes in Wednesday’s District 5 Class A girls basketball playoff.
The Cardinals stayed as close as 12-11 of the heavily favored Vikings with 5:19 remaining before halftime.
Any upset alerts disappeared after Shanksville-Stonycreek had a 13-0 run late in the second and shut out Forbes Road in the third quarter.
The 21-3 Vikings won 53-24.
“It was like Jekyll and Hyde the first and second half,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Cory Crognale said. “We definitely didn’t do what we needed to do in the first half.
“We were turning the ball over. Defensively we were trying to reach and go for steals and not move our feet and do what we’re accustomed to. I felt like we came out a little flat.”
The Vikings outscored Forbes Road 15-3 over the final 5 minutes of the second quarter.
A 17-0 third-quarter advantage followed by Hannah Platt’s 3-pointer at 5:23 of the fourth gave the Vikings a 50-14 lead.
Forbes Road broke the drought via Payton Kendall’s field goal at 4:15 of the fourth.
“That’s kind of been our M.O. all all season,” Forbes Road coach Jamie Gelvin said of his 6-17 team. “We’ll play really strong for about a half and then we forget to come back out of the locker room for the second half.
“We just haven’t figured out how to do it a whole game yet.”
Shanksville-Stonycreek will face fourth-seeded rival Berlin Brothersvalley – a 58-42 winner over fifth-seeded Fannett Metal – in a Tuesday semifinal at Somerset.
“The first two we played don’t mean anything,” Crognale said of Shanksville’s regular-season wins over Berlin Brothersvalley.
“It’s definitely going to be a different game. Two rivals going at it.
“Throw the records aside. It’s going to be a dog fight.”
Rylee Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
“Their defense was good and we started off slow,” Snyder said. “We picked it up at halftime and we just went with it and rolled with it. I think our defense just really kicked in and we just turned it on.”
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Platt had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Allie Zeigler had 10 points, including three 3-pointers.
Forbes Road’s Hannah Skiles had 15 points.
