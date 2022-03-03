JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On the eve of the District 5 Class 1A girls basketball championship, Shanksville-Stonycreek senior center Rylee Snyder reached out to her teammates via her cellphone.
“I texted the girls last night and said, ‘Let’s go make history. This is our last year and our last big thing we can do. Let’s go do it,’ ” Snyder said, wearing a gold medal around her neck after Shanksville beat rival Berlin Brothersvalley 47-34 to complete a three-peat at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Thursday.
“We did it. We had no doubts,” Snyder said. “It’s amazing. It’s just crazy. Nobody in our school has ever done this.”
The second-seeded Vikings (17-6) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (19-4).
Shanksville-Stonycreek will face the District 7 fourth-place finisher in the PIAA tournament on Wednesday. Berlin Brothersvalley will meet the District 7 runner-up.
“The girls bought in again. I thought defensively we got after it,” Vikings coach Robert Snyder said.
“They work hard. People don’t realize how hard they work in between seasons. They deserve it. They just didn’t get this.”
The coach’s daughter, Josie Snyder, had a team-high 15 points. His niece Rylee Snyder was right behind her cousin, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Kendahl Stutzman scored 11 points for the Vikings.
“We thought they’d be confident coming in because they beat us the first two times,” Josie Snyder said. “But we knew we had experience over them, which is a big deal because a lot of us played in huge games.
“It was really an advantage for us because we were able to keep ourselves composed and play confident.”
Juniors Gracie Sechler and Jenny Countryman had 10 points apiece for Berlin Brothersvalley. Sechler netted her first point with 5:46 left in the game, but spearheaded a late surge by the Mountaineers to finish in double digits.
“It was a big game for us, and our nerves and our youth showed,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said. “The girls were prepared but I think one or two things didn’t go our way. Shanksville is experienced. It took a toll on us.”
The Vikings led 10-5 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime. Shanksville pushed the margin to 37-18 on a Rylee Snyder basket with 5:52 remaining. Berlin used a 14-5 run to close within 42-32 after Ashley Brant scored with 1:23 left.
“We did not play our game at all,” Prosser said. “Shanksville has four seniors that are very experienced and did a nice job. Rylee hit some shots she hasn’t done all year. I just don’t think we had the toughness we needed to respond.
“In the fourth quarter we had nothing to lose and got a little bit of fire going.”
Robert Snyder said experience, mental toughness and a defensive adjustment sparked Shanksville.
“I think Berlin did an excellent job of clogging the paint and not letting us get to the rim both games,” Coach Snyder said of 56-25 and 41-30 regular-season losses. “We put some things in this week. We told Kenny (guard Kendahl Stutzman) if she hit her first two or three shots it would help us, and she hit them. She really stepped up tonight.
“We made some changes from the way we defended the game as far as assignments,” Coach Snyder added. “We put Liz (Salsgiver) on (Berlin’s) Gracie (Sechler) and we changed Jo to put some more pressure on the (Regan) Lauer girl running the point. Jo has those gadget arms and she likes the cross-over. I thought it worked out well for us.”
Berlin wore yellow warm-up T-shirts with a blue heart on the crest in support of Ukrainian exchange student and basketball player Vlada Homcharuk.
“We are supporting the Ukrainian people by wearing our yellow and blue for them, especially for Vlada (Homcharuk) and her family, and safety,” Prosser said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.