No more Pitt-Johnstown jinx.
No more District 5 title drought.
The Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball team built a double-digit lead over Tussey Mountain, then methodically worked through a fourth quarter that seemed much longer for a coach and team waiting for its first district gold.
Finally, the buzzer sounded in the Vikings’ 55-42 victory over the Titans in the District 5 Class A championship game at the Sports Center. The Shanksville-Stonycreek girls earned district gold for the first time since 1977.
“It really totally hasn’t sunk in,” an emotional Vikings coach Cory Crognale said moments after his players received the trophy and championship medals. “That fourth quarter was the longest in my life. I probably looked at the clock about 50 times. It started sinking in when I saw the clock was 21 seconds left and we were up 12. I’m speechless. I’m so proud of them.”
Sophomore guard Josie Snyder (23 points) and sophomore forward Rylee Snyder (15) combined for 38 points.
The cousins provided an inside-outside presence, along with senior guard Hannah Platt, sophomore guard Liz Salsgiver and sophomore guard Allie Zeigler.
The Vikings hit four 3-pointers but also effectively worked the ball inside to Rylee Snyder for open looks and high-percentage shots.
“Oh my gosh, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Rylee Snyder, who had eight rebounds.
“I’m so glad that we pushed ourselves and we made it here.
“We just ran our plays. We ran our sets and we played our hardest.”
Shanksville-Stonycreek led 11-9 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 28-22 at halftime. A Josie Snyder 3-pointer with 35.6 left in the third quarter made it a 10-point game (44-34).
“I told them we’ve been playing good all year but we haven’t played our best game yet,” Crognale said. “Tonight, we played our best game.
“This was a good Tussey Mountain team. We got out ahead of them and that was the key, getting the lead on them.
“They like going inside. We got a lead.
“They got in a little bit of foul trouble and we took advantage of it.”
The Vikings used the clock in the fourth and went a solid 8-of-10 on the line in the fourth – 15-of-20 in the game.
Senior Lexi Weimer led Tussey Mountain (19-6) with 14 points. Freshman Alayna Clark had 13 points. The 5-A runner-up Titans will face District 9 third-place Elk County Catholic next Saturday.
“I don’t even know what to feel,” Josie Snyder said. “We always come down here and it never goes our way. Finally, we all played as a team, didn’t give up and we got the win.
“We were hitting a lot of our shots and we had good confidence,” she added.
“Our defense was also well. Everything was clicking.”
During the past four seasons, Shanksville-Stonycreek went 1-5 in district and conference postseason games at the Sports Center.
“It’s over. We beat it,” Rylee Snyder said of the so-called Sports Center jinx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.