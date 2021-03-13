Celebrating victory by hoisting their PIAA District 5, class A championship trophy after beating Berlin 43-34 are Shanksville’s Sam Creamer, Allie Ziegler, Rylee Snyder, and Josie Snyder, in Windber, Pa., Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021.
PHOTO GALLERY | Shanksville finishes strong to beat Berlin, win second straight D5-1A title
By Hunter Muro
sports@tribdem.com
WINDBER — Down 31-29 in the fourth, Shanksville-Stonycreek outscored Berlin Brothersvalley 14-3 over the final five minutes to close out a 43-34 victory and secure its second consecutive District 5 Class 1A title on Saturday afternoon.
“There was going to be ups and downs,” said Shanksville coach Robert Snyder. “We talked about this leading up to this game. We had to maintain our composure, stay the course and continue to do what we do. That’s what we did today.”
The Vikings were powered all season by a core group of five juniors who make up their starting lineup.
“It’s very big,” said Rylee Snyder, who notched a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. “We haven’t had one for 42 years as of last year, and now we have two in a row. It’s crazy, and it’s huge for our little school.”
Shanksville’s Josie Snyder, left, slips by Berlin’s Peyton Grenke, center, thanks to a pick from teammate Rylee Snyder during a PIAA District 5, class A championship game in Windber, PA., Saturday, Mar.13, 2021.
Shanksville’s Rylee Snyder, left, boxes out Berlin’s Gracyn Sechler, center, in front of teammate Liz Salsgiver during a PIAA District 5, class A championship game in Windber, PA., Saturday, Mar.13, 2021.
From left, celebrating a 43-34 win over Berlin to claim the PIAA District 5, class A championship are Shanksville’s Kendahl Stutzman, Rylee Snyder, Josie Snyder, and Liz Salgiver, in Windber, PA., Saturday, Mar.13, 2021.
After Rylee Snyder scored the first bucket of the fourth to put Shanksville up by six, 29-23, Berlin responded with an 8-0 run.
Rylee Snyder tied the game at 31-all at the free throw line, and Liz Salsgiver, who chipped in 11 points, including three three-pointers, put the Vikings up one when she hit the front end of a one-and-one.
Shanksville (20-4) got three straight defensive stops, and out of a timeout, Rylee Snyder banked home a triple off the backboard to give her team a 4-point lead with 1:25 left to play.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to shoot the three,” said Rylee Snyder. “When coach called a timeout and he said, ‘Come on, just play your game,’ we just played, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m feeling this.’ So I shot it, and it banked in. That actually got us kicked up then.”
From there, Rylee Snyder and Josie Snyder combined to go 8-for-8 at the line down the stretch to seal it.
Shanksville held a 16-12 halftime edge, but missed free throws prevented it from breaking the game open. The Vikings shot just 2-for-13 at the line in the first half.
“That’s been one of our consistencies all year,” said Robert Snyder. “It’s not that we excel at free throws, but we are certainly better than 2-for-13. We made that a point (at halftime) to come out and get on the line and make some, because that’s what it’s going to come down to. Fortunately, it did, and we made some on the stretch run there.”
Shanksville also had 21 total turnovers, including eight in the second quarter, but defensively the Vikings hung onto their lead by limiting the Mountaineers to two points in the second quarter.
Jenna Countryman’s layup that put Berlin ahead 31-29 in the fourth gave the Mountaineers their first lead since the end of the first quarter, when they led 10-9.
The Mountaineers shot 5-of-13 from the field in the fourth, but Regan Lauer’s three-pointer with the game already out of reach were the only points they could muster in the final four minutes and thirty seconds.
Kylie DeArmitt tallied a team-high 12 points for Berlin, while Countryman (8) and Lauer (7) combined for 15.
With only one team moving on to the state playoffs this year, Berlin closes its season with a 13-10 record.
“We have a very young team,” said Berlin coach Rachel Prosser. “We’ve made a lot of progress, and I’m not ready for it to be over so we’re going to get started on next year right away.”
Meanwhile, Shanksville will play District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic in the first round of the PIAA playoffs next Wednesday at a time and place to be determined. The Golden Eagles, who are undefeated this season, ended the Vikings’ state playoff run last season with a 53-45 second-round win.
