With five consecutive district championships and multiple deep state playoff runs, the Bedford High School girls soccer team encounters great expectations each time the Bisons take the field.
Having a veteran group accustomed to playing into November is a benefit for the top-seeded Bisons in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
But the role of the favorite also comes with added pressure, as was evident through the first half of Bedford’s 4-0 victory over fourth-seeded Somerset on Tuesday night at Herlinger Field.
“It definitely helps,” said Bedford senior Katelyn Shaffer of the postseason experience. “It’s a lot of pressure too, because we’re expected to keep it going. It’s a little nervous. But once we settle in and get it going, we can really play Bedford soccer.”
Shaffer broke the ice in what had been a scoreless game with a goal with 27:22 remaining in the first half.
But the Bisons only needed 2 minutes, 16 seconds for Shaffer to find the net in the second half. Junior Grace Sarver (30:37) and senior Lizzy Martz (10:23) each added goals in the second half, and goal keeper Peyton Gable had the shutout.
“We just kept kicking the ball right to the keeper,” Bedford coach Jeff Thomas said of the low-scoring first half. “We had to change our attack a littlle bit. When you possess the ball, sooner or later you’re going to get opportunities. Hopefully you get some goals, which we did.”
Bedford (19-1-0) will face sixth-seeded Bald Eagle Area, a 1-0 winner over seventh-seeded Juniata, in the District 6 2A title game on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
“These girls have been here before. Hopefully we keep it rolling here and get back to the state tournament,” Thomas said of the five-time defending champions.
“One game at a time. They’re spreading the ball around. As long as we keep doing that I feel we can beat anybody.”
Somerset coach Brett Gardner believes his 13-6-1 team gained valuable playoff experience against a powerhouse program.
“I think they played amazing,” Gardner said. “A couple minor breakdowns. Bedford is a great team and they took advantage of it. You can’t do that when you’re playing a great team.”
When asked if his returning players will build on a solid season, the Golden Eagles coach didn’t hesitate.
“Absolutely,” Gardner said. “We have a great group coming back. We’re going to miss the seniors. The seniors have been awesome leaders, great girls to coach and great teammates. But we’re looking forward to next year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
