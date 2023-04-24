Shade senior forward Jenna Muha earned her second straight selection on the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Sports Writers girls' basketball all-state Class 1A first team on Monday.
Muha was among five from the area that were selected. Bishop McCort Catholic senior forward Bria Bair was named to the Class 2A second team. Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Grace Sechler was voted to the Class 1A second team. In Class 3A, Chestnut Ridge senior forward Belle Bosch was a repeat selection on the third team, where she was joined by Westmont Hilltop sophomore guard Christiana Gordon.
A Frostburg State basketball signee, Muha tallied 852 points, averaging 31.6 per game this past season. The 6-foot-1 forward pulled down 445 rebounds (16.5 per contest). Muha posted 27 double-doubles in all 27 games she played in as a senior. She produced 83 career double-doubles. The Panthers won their first PIAA playoff game since 2014 this past season.
Muha, an all-state volleyball player with a school-record 1,443 kills, became the all-time leading female scorer in District 5 and Somerset County history this year, finishing with 2,349 points. She broke former Meyersdale Area and Pitt-Johnstown standout Jen Tuscano's county scoring record, which stood since 1995, and McConnellsburg's Marla McElhaney's district mark. She is Shade's all-time leading scorer and rebounder (1,435).
The 5-foot-9 Sechler averaged 16.5 points per game for the District 5 champion and PIAA semifinalist Mountaineers (22-6). A Seton Hill signee, Sechler recorded 454 points this season and totaled 1,198 for her career. She compiled 269 rebounds (9.6 per game), 96 assists (3.4) and 66 steals (2.3) this season.
At 5-11, Bair averaged 16.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game as a senior. The double-double machine helped the No. 9-seeded Crimson Crushers earn a bid in the PIAA tournament, where Bishop McCort advanced to the quarterfinals. Bair, a 2022-23 Cambria County first-team selection, surpassed 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds over her four-year career.
Bosch, a 5-11 forward signed to play at Pitt-Johnstown, averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists per game for the two-time District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champions, who went 23-4 in 2022-23. She finished her career with a program-record 1,473 points and 799 rebounds. Bosch posted 15 double-doubles as a senior. She tallied 10 or more points in all of her team's 27 games this past season, including 15 of 20 or more points. Bosch is also an all-state volleyball player with over 1,200 career kills and a two-time PIAA Class 2A medalist in the javelin (2021 silver, 2022 bronze).
The 5-11 Gordon led the Hilltoppers to the 2022-23 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with an undefeated league record. The southpaw scored 498 points (16.6 per game) and snared 240 rebounds this season. She was named Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association player of the year. Gordon helped Westmont Hilltop advance to the District 6 title game, where it lost to eventual PIAA runner-up River Valley. The 27-3 Hilltoppers posted a 20-game winning streak during the season and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.
