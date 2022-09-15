CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Needing only three kills to reach another coveted milestone in her distinguished scholastic career, Shade senior middle hitter Jenna Muha had to overcome some nerves and a stingy North Star defense in Thursday’s WestPAC volleyball match.
Midway through the first set, Muha’s pass to setter Jadeyn Gross was followed by a thunderous Muha kill near the right sideline as the 6-foot-1 athlete recorded her 1,000th career kill and celebrated with her teammates.
Muha finished her memorable night with 28 kills and eight blocks to propel the 6-0 Panthers to a 25-16, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 victory over North Star at Cairnbrook Elementary.
Shade senior Jenna Muha notched her 1,000th career kill against North Star. The Panthers took the first set 25-16. pic.twitter.com/WdoOrfVs9S— Jake Oswalt (@TheWizOfOz11) September 15, 2022
“I’m just speechless,” Muha said after the match. “With all the hard work I put in the last six to eight years, endless summers, springs, every weekend going to a tournament, it just shows off my hard work and all the coaches that helped get me here. It just shows how hard my teammates and coaches work in the offseason.”
Muha has 1,025 career kills and 150 through six matches this season. The two-time all-state basketball player, with 1,497 points and 990 rebounds is committed to play that sport at Frostburg State, is a leader the Panthers look up to on the court.
“She’s a great leader on the court,” Shade coach Emma Spinelli said. “People feed off of her energy.
“Obviously when she’s having good nights, then the team as a whole follows her. She’s been an awesome athlete ever since she was little. I’ve been around her for numerous years. I’m happy to see her being successful because it’s well-deserved and well-earned for her.”
Gross finished with 18 assists. Deborah Bozovich produced 15 digs and 11 kills. Anna Deneen added five kills, and Kori Boozer provided 34 digs.
North Star evened its record at 3-3. Chloe Miller and Suzy Walker each provided nine kills. Kora Warta netted four blocks, and Breanna Nash dished out 17 assists.
North Star coach Tony Crisafulli mentored Muha on the Laurel Elite travel team since she was in sixth grade.
“Jenna’s a great girl,” Crisafulli said. “We were happy to have her on our club all the years that she played. She definitely was a standout with us. Every year, she was put in with different people and every year, she just stepped up and came through like she normally does. She’s just a good athlete, a great kid.”
Muha netted early kills to force a 1-all tie and to put the Panthers ahead 7-4. The senior had to wait for her third to reach 1,000. A block by Warta delayed the celebration. North Star served to Muha and she later terminated the ball for her milestone kill and a 17-12 lead, which provided much-needed relief.
“I was hoping I would get three kills out of the whole game,” Muha said with a laugh.
“The JV game started, the stands are filling up and I’m starting to get nervous. I just have this lump in my throat.
“On the court, I said to my teammates, ‘Guys, I’m so nervous. I don’t know why. I know I can do it. I’m just so nervous.’
“Once I achieved the 1,000-kill mark, I just felt relieved that we can play our game and we can do our best to win.”
Three aces from Jaedyn Krupper ended the first set.
North Star rebounded in the second set to lead 19-13. Shade came roaring back to force two ties and even went ahead 25-24. Two straight Shade hitting errors allowed North Star to prevail.
In the third set, Muha supplied three aces in a six-point scoring streak. North Star pulled within 15-14, but a 4-0 Shade spurt out the Panthers ahead to stay.
In the fourth set, Gross produced a seven-point service run as Shade led 21-11.
The Panthers stayed undefeated with a 25-16 triumph.
“We’ll definitely have a target on our back, but we just can’t be cocky,” Muha said of her team’s 6-0 start. “We got to keep our heads. We got to come in the gym every day we have practice and work hard. We got to put in the amount of work for the two hours we’re here. I feel like the team gets along, so there’s no drama and we can just look past that. We work as a team and we just get it done.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.