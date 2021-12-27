JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shade center Jenna Muha came into Monday’s opening round of the Richland Holiday Basketball Classic with 998 career points and reached the milestone early.
The junior made two free throws on the Panthers‘ first possession of the game against Homer-Center to hit the 1,000-point mark.
However, Homer-Center quickly took control after that. The Wildcats’ full-court press forced 15 first-quarter turnovers and sparked a 24-2 run that put them in control of the game early on the way to a 75-31 win and a berth in the tournament’s title game.
“Homer-Center is a nice team,” Shade coach Mark Satkovitch said. “They played well. I like their aggressiveness. Our girls really haven’t seen anything like that this season, so it kind of took them by surprise. We should have managed the ball a little bit better than we did, but unfortunately we didn’t.”
Homer-Center (3-1) controlled the opening tip, but missed a layup. Shade then missed a shot, but Muha grabbed the rebound in traffic and was fouled on a putback attempt. She calmly swished both free throws, her teammates and the Panthers fans erupted and a brief timeout was taken to mark the milestone.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Muha said. “I have worked hard in the offseason, and I have had teammates over the past three years who have helped me get to this point. It’s just a big honor. I was nervous. I was just thinking in my head about my dad’s voice and was saying, ‘Please don’t miss these.’ I knew I take the time to practice (free throws) and I knew that I could do it.”
When play resumed, Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp tied the game on a putback, and Marlee Kochman then hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 5-2 lead that they would not relinquish.
Shade had trouble breaking Homer-Center’s full-court press. The Panthers often were able to get the initial pass in bounds, only to be trapped and turn it over, leading to an easy layup. The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 34-9 in the opening quarter.
“It was really the first time we have gotten aggressive with it,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said of his squad’s full-court press. “We usually play it a little passive at times, but I said, ‘Let’s just go out and see if we can do it this way.’ I was happy with the results. The girls are good players, and they make life easy for you. I don’t think it mattered what we ran, and I don’t mean it as an insult. They are just a nice group.”
With the big lead, Homer-Center let up on its press in the second quarter, but its offense did not slow down. Macy Sardone hit two 3-pointers in the second frame and Kochman added another trey. When Homer-Center did miss, Molly Kosmack grabbed rebounds and had two putbacks.
Homer-Center’s defense clamped down on Muha, who had seven of Shade’s nine points in the opening quarter, but was held scoreless in the second frame. Hailee Chapman made two of three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, and Abby Putnick scored in the paint, but those four points were all the Panthers scored in the quarter.
The Wildcats outscored Shade 24-4 in the period and held them scoreless over the final 4:25 of the half to take a commanding 58-13 halftime lead.
Both teams got some younger players into the game in the second half, which helped a young Panthers team with only one senior starter (Putnick) and two total seniors. Carly Pongrac scored five points for Shade in the final quarter, and Madison Renner scored from the free-throw line. Zoe Ketchock also added a layup.
“The younger girls get experience playing any time they are on the court,” Satkovitch said. “The more time they get on the court, the more experience they get. We’re going to take our lumps, and we’ll see how things go as the season progresses. It’s always something that leads to a better outcome the more experience you get.”
Muha led the Panthers with 15 points. The Wildcats were led by Sardone’s 23 points and Kochman’s 22.
Homer-Center meets Richland, a 57-29 winner over Conemaugh Valley, in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. WestPAC foes Conemaugh Valley and Shade play in the consolation game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
