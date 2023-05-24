CAIRNBROOK – The Shade High School softball team took a determined path to the District 5 Class 1A semifinal round via a one-sided victory on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Panthers had strong pitching by Tara Corradini through three innings, solid defense, and a 16-run outburst.
The combination enabled host Shade to beat seventh-seeded Conemaugh Township 16-1 in three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
“We had to stay real patient. We knew their top (injured) pitcher wasn’t here today,” Shade coach Craig Glessner said.
“We told them to stay patient.
“Our fielding was clean. Our pitching was clean. We got everybody into the game, which in the playoffs is hard to do.
“Top to bottom, a team win. A lot of good hits. We’re getting ready for the next round.”
Shade (14-6) will host third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (12-7) in a Tuesday semifinal round game (1 p.m.). Conemaugh Township closed a 4-13 season.
“We have a young team so I think we’ll come back better next year,” Conemaugh Township coach Brittany Risch said.
“We dealt with some adversity today,” Risch added. “We don’t have a pitcher because our starting pitcher (sophomore) Taylor Jarvis got injured. We used a freshman. We did the best we could. They played. They had fun. At the end of the season, that’s all that mattered.”
Shade had eight hits but also capitalized on 12 walks and two hit batters. The Panthers led 6-0 after one inning and 15-1 through two frames.
Shade sent three batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring a walk-off run.
Kendahl Stutzman went 3-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and two RBIs, and Kori Boozer and Laiken Orner each had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers.
“Shade did a good job,” Risch said. “They were hitting the ball. We weren’t quite there today. Their pitcher was on. Their catcher (Jaedyn Krupper) was phenomenal. Kudos to them. They came out and played well. They deserved the win.”
Corradini had five strikeouts and one walk in three innings. She allowed one hit, a run-scoring single by the Indians’ Alayliah Reynolds in the second inning.
“Her control has been really good the second half of this season. She picked it up big time. She’s in playoff mode,” Glessner said.
Shade and Berlin Brothersvalley split two regular-season games. The Mountaineers won a slugfest 18-17 on April 19.
The Panthers won 11-5 on May 10.
Berlin Brothersvalley beat sixth-seeded Fannett-Metal 10-4 on Wednesday in another quarterfinal contest.
“I told the girls, ‘I don’t care who we play. Three wins. That’s what we’re going for. Get into states,’ ” Glessner said. “That’s the goal from the beginning of the year. We’re playing better now than we were at the beginning of the year. That’s where you want to be, rolling.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
