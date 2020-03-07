Just call the Shade boys basketball team the comeback kids.
Three quick turnovers to end the second quarter, put the Panthers in a hole against Nazareth Prep on Friday night in their PIAA Class A first-round contest at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
It got worse before it got better for Shade, which trailed by 10 at the 6:05 mark of the third quarter.
But the Panthers began to claw their way back into contention after Saints’ floor general Nehemiah Brazill III picked up his fourth foul, and they outscored the WPIAL squad 21-8 in the fourth quarter, including going 14 of 14 from the free-throw line, for a hard-fought 63-56 win over the Saints.
District 5-2 runner-up Shade will face Bishop Carroll, a 62-60 winner over Clarion-Limestone Friday, in second-round action on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“It ranks up there,” said Shade coach Wade Fyock about his team’s comeback. “This group of guys, they are resilient. I knew they weren’t going to quit. We needed to start making some shots, and we shot tremendously from the foul line. That’s the big difference.
“We had a couple turnovers there at the end of the first half, and I thought that we might have dug ourselves a hole a little too deep to get out of. They just kept playing, and I’m proud of them.”
Vince Fyock led the way for the Panthers (25-3), with 17 points while Tyler Valine, who struggled with foul trouble in the first half, added 15 points, including going 8-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter and 10-for-11 for the game.
“I took some bad fouls that I shouldn’t have, and I was hoping that my teammates could keep it close,” Valine said. “I stayed calm (at the line), took a deep breath, and made the free throws, something we practice every day. I just focus on my shot form.”
Braden Adams supplied 13 points and eight rebounds for Shade, which also got eight points each from Dylan Charlton (eight boards) and Kaden Koleszarik.
Brazill III, who scored 16 points in the first half, and Jaden Gales each had 17 points for the Saints. The District 7-3 squad also got 10 points from William Taylor.
Jabriel Johnson, a 6-foot-6 center, who had hurt Shade when it lost to Nazareth Prep in the second round last year, was held to just four points and seven rebounds by the Panthers’ defense.
“Our guys executed flawlessly on defense from the start,” Coach Fyock said. “We knew we couldn’t just go head up on them so we were focused on being in the gap and making sure we were help side anytime the balls got in there.”
Shade led 20-16 after the first quarter.
Nazareth Prep opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take the lead.
There were six more lead changes in the frame, but Shade went to the intermission trailing 39-33.
The teams played even in the third quarter before the Panthers resurgence in the fourth quarter gave them the victory.
“We strung together some bad possessions (in the third quarter), when we could have taken control of the game,” said Saints’ coach Nehemiah Brazill Jr.
“I believe that left the door open for Shade and they are a really good team.
“When you have a chance to take control of the game, you can’t have self-inflicted wounds, and we had far too many of them and they took advantage of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.