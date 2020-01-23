CAIRNBROOK – Last season, a 22-win Shade team traveled to Conemaugh Township and suffered one of its five losses in 2018-19.
The same teams met in a WestPAC cross-sectional contest at Shade on Thursday night.
This time, the Panthers left nothing to chance in a 59-46 victory.
“On Monday we started preparing for Township,” said Shade junior guard Vince Fyock after scoring 25 points against the Indians. “Last year we went to their court unprepared, and we didn’t get the result we wanted.
“This week we practiced super hard, watched film, and did everything to prepare for this team.”
Shade (14-1) also had 14 points and seven rebounds by junior Kaden Koleszarik.
But the Panthers’ defensive success actually set the tone.
The Indians (10-5) didn’t tally their first points until two free throws by Jackson Byer at 4:48 of the first quarter. Byer also netted Conemaugh Township’s first field goal of the game at 3:31. The sophomore guard finished with 12 points.
Junior Tyler Poznanski had a team-high 20 points for the Indians.
“Their quickness as athletes isn’t something that we’ve seen yet this year,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “I thought we had trouble adjusting to how quick they were.
“We just uncharacteristically did some things that we’re not accustomed to doing. That could be because they were coming after us and taking us out of our offensive rhythm.”
The Panthers led 18-11 after one quarter and 33-18 at halftime.
“I thought our guys just played hard,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said. “I challenged them going into the game. We know Township is going to be physical. They’re known to be tough. We wanted to come out and set a standard defensively.
“That really was the difference. We played fantastic defense the whole way through the game.”
Shade pulled ahead by 20 points through three quarters (52-32), but the Indians used a 14-7 fourth-quarter margin to close the gap.
The Panthers have won two straight since suffering their lone loss to rival Berlin Brothersvalley on Jan. 15.
“We’ve got to play prepared,” Vince Fyock said. “If we come in unprepared, anything can happen. Your record doesn’t matter until the end.”
Shade next will host Conemaugh Valley on Saturday afternoon, and Conemaugh Township has a rivalry game against visiting Windber on Friday.
“We don’t have a lot of time to work on things that maybe were exposed,” Lesko said. “We’ve got to bounce back (Friday) night with another big game. You hope they can pick each other up and be positive with one another and realize they have another day to fight. Friday night on their home court. Maybe that’s what the doctor ordered.”
