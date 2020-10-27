WINDBER – With the WestPAC championship game tied at 1-all and Shade clinging to a one-point lead in set three, sophomore middle hitter Jenna Muha put down a perfectly placed tip kill to give Shade a 25-23 win.
The set three win gave the Panthers the spark they needed to go on to win the fourth set and earn a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Conemaugh Township to snatch its first conference title in school history.
“I tell my girls every set, ‘play like you know how to, don’t play to the level of your competition,’ ” first-year Panthers coach Emma Spinelli said of her team, which bounced back after dropping the second set. “When we play our game, there’s no team that can compete with us. My girls came and wanted to win. That was the whole thing, I just told them to dig deep.”
Shade’s win marks the first time in a decade where a team other than North Star or Berlin has won the conference championship.
Spinelli, who graduated from Shade and played volleyball all four years for the Panthers, said her approach to coaching the game might be a little different than other coaches.
But despite that, everything she has been doing has worked to perfection so far.
“I tell them all the time, ‘I would die to be out on the court again,’ ” said Spinelli. “I love sports and I’m super competitive. I play through them and that’s why I coach the way I do. I’m crazy, I yell and I get them motivated. I’m just happy they believed in themselves and were able to get the job done.”
Muha powered the Panthers’ attack with 14 kills and four blocks. Senior middle hitter Taylor Rapsky tallied 12 kills and 12 digs.
Rapsky helped the Panthers (17-3) secure the fourth set when she pounded down four kills early on to give Shade its largest lead of the frame, 12-4.
“Everyone on my team picked me up when I was doing bad in the first two sets,” said Rapsky. “We know when we’re doing bad, we can’t keep our heads down. We have to bring each other up and just play.
“This is really special for us. We haven’t won anything for awhile now and this is my first gold medal.”
The Indians battled back from multiple deficits in all four sets, including coming back from 10 down in the first set to cut it to three, 24-21.
Conemaugh Township bounced back with a convincing win in set two where it never trailed.
However, in both the third and fourth sets, the Indians (14-4) went down early on and never fully recovered.
Sophomore middle hitter Hannah Swank powered the Indians with 14 kills and nine digs. Senior middle hitter Maciah Hollsopple tallied 12 kills. Senior setter Madison Showalter dished out 37 assists.
Despite showing glimpses of a potent offensive attack, too many unforced errors plagued the Indians and ultimately caused their downfall.
“In a championship game, it’s all about who has the least errors,” said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank. “We had a lot of unforced errors in those games we lost. In the third game we had a lead, but we let it go because of the errors.”
Conemaugh Township has settled for a silver medal in its last four championship games dating back to its 2018 WestPAC championship loss to Berlin.
To reach another championship game this season, Swank said the next step will be trying to find a groove and remain confident throughout the process.
“I feel our hitters are hitting very well,” said Swank about any positives her team can take away from the loss. “We are swinging and more aggressive. Our passers are becoming more confident. We just have to be more consistent. Once we get that consistency, things will work.”
Conemaugh Township and Shade hold the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the upcoming District 5 Class A playoffs set to begin Thursday.
Shade will host No. 7 Rockwood, a team the Panthers swept twice already this season. Conemaugh Township will entertain No. 8 McConnellsburg. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
