A four-goal second period enabled Westmont Hilltop to break open a tight contest and beat Hollidaysburg 4-1 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League semifinal round game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Westmont will face undefeated city rival Bishop McCort Catholic in the championship game on Thursday.
“I think we just stayed with the game plan, just getting pucks to the net and trying to stay confident,” Westmont Hilltop coach Don Lamison said. “Keep putting them on net, putting them on net. Finally, we just broke the seal.”
The second-seeded Hilltoppers (14-2-0) scored two goals 1:03 apart midway through the second period and finished with two more goals in the final 3:26 of the frame.
Third-seeded Hollidaysburg (12-4-0) played Westmont tight in the final period, as each team registered eight shots on goal. The Golden Tigers netted the lone goal.
“I wish we had another period,” Hollidaysburg coach Hugh Newman said. “I think we had their number in the third period with the adjustments that we made. The optimistic part of me, I told the guys, ‘Way to finish strong.’ They did lose the game, but they definitely won the third period. I told them I wish we had another period to go.
“It’s never fun to lose, but the take-home message from me to them was we won the third period. We have a lot of strong players coming back and we’re looking forward to a strong future next year.”
After Hollidaysburg goaltender Jonah Snowberger (30 saves) and Westmont netminder Ian Amaranto (16 saves) turned aside all the best chances through a scoreless first period, and nearly nine minutes into the second frame, Westmont Hilltop found its scoring touch.
Hilltopper Colin Gorman started things with a goal 8:57 into the period. Nicholas Rozich and Aiden Rice helped set up the goal.
Gavin Hockenberry tallied an unassisted goal less than a minute later, and then Hockenberry pushed the margin to 3-0 with his second goal of the game at 13:34. Sam Snider assisted.
“We’ve just got to stick to it and play as a team,” Hockenberry said. “Keep it rolling. We knew we couldn’t give up. We knew we had to win this one to get into the championship and we did what had to be done.”
As time wound down in the second period, Rozich picked up the puck near the neutral zone and skated into the offensive zone, scoring with 9.6 remaining to set a 4-0 score through two periods.
“Once we step on the pedal, we just can’t let up,” Hockenberry said. “We’ve just got to keep rolling. That’s how we win hockey games.”
The Golden Tigers cut the gap to 4-1 when Julian Drass scored 5:52 into the final period.
Andrew Duey had an assist.
“After we got down, it took the wind out of our sails,” Newman said. “A couple of our kids, we had to talk to them a little bit. They were a little bit down. Psychologically it took a little wind out of them. Then, the second one, there it goes.
“The third period was nice because we got them in the locker room, gave them a good talk and adjusted what we were doing on our lines.
“We looked pretty good in the third period.”
The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
