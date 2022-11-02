SOMERSET, Pa. – Wednesday night’s District 5 Class 1A girls soccer championship game played out similar to this past year’s edition for Windber.
Looking to repeat as champions, the Ramblers faced a rare deficit at halftime against WestPAC foe Rockwood. Banking on its collective experience, Windber came out blazing in the second half to make up for lost time as Rockwood played a defensive-minded game at Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School.
Junior Riley Brubaker tallied a hat trick and an assist to lead the way as 19-0 Windber came back to prevail 5-1 and claim its second straight district title and fifth in seven seasons.
“These girls are never going to give up,” said Windber coach Paul Buza, referring to his team’s 1-0 deficit at halftime to Northern Bedford County in 2021 before winning 2-1. “That’s pretty much the same group as last year. They were so loose at halftime. They were all saying, ‘We’re winning this game. I’m not even worried.’ ”
Junior Mariah Andrews tied the game at 1-all just 3:15 into the second half. Senior Anna Steinbeck scored her 48th marker of the season and 104th career goal with 40 seconds left to set the final.
“It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable almost,” Brubaker said of improving to 19-0. “I couldn’t do it without my team. At halftime, I was getting worried, ‘Oh, no.’ We all looked at each other’s faces, we were like, ’We have to do this. We got this.’ We turned it into beast mode and we got it.”
Rockwood suffered 10-0 and 5-0 losses to Windber, which has outscored its opponents 150-6 in 2022, this season. The 15-5 Rockets packed its defense to suppress the high-scoring Ramblers.
“We wanted to No. 1, keep them fresher for the second half by throwing a 4-5-1 at them,” Rockwood coach Susie Branam said. “I think it confused them and it frustrated them. They have a lot of good shooters. It kind of congested the zone. It was something different just to change it up and try to keep them within range.”
Windber will face District 7 No. 3 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, a 7-0 victor over Waynesburg Central, on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced in the first round of the PIAA tournament. Rockwood meets the winner of Friday’s District 7 championship game between Freedom Area and Springdale on Tuesday.
Rockwood scored without a shot on goal in the first half.
With 16:14 left, Windber’s Harmony Jablon was called for pushing in the penalty area.
Rockwood senior Finnleigh Gould’s penalty kick went just under the diving Lexie James to go up 1-0.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime after Rockwood goalkeeper Taylor Demchak made two saves in a short sequence when Windber registered four shots with 7:45 left in the half.
Coming off a feed from Brubaker, Andrews’ shot hit off Demchak’s hands and into the back of the net in the 44th minute. Brubaker gave the Ramblers the lead for good just over five minutes later with a shot that ricocheted off Demchak and into the net. Kaylee Dowdell assisted on the goal.
An offensive adjustment helped the Ramblers thrive in the second half.
“We stayed more up higher as strikers,” Brubaker said.
“They had more defensive players than what we were used to. We had to stay high, so our team passes the ball more to allow the strikers to go and get it. It was almost like a race to the net.”
Brubaker won a race to the net with 23:34 remaining when she accepted a through ball from Rylee Ott and gave her team a 3-1 lead. Brubaker scored her third goal off a pass from Kaylie Gaye with 4:45 left. Andrews assisted on Steinbeck’s final goal.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.