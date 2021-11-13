PORTAGE – Walking into the locker room at halftime down by six points and being outgained by nearly 200 yards on offense, Portage was looking for any sort of spark to get an edge on West Shamokin.
The Mustangs found the answer with their defense, allowing just six points in the second half and using multiple key fourth-down plays on both sides of the ball to grind out a 33-31 victory over the Wolves in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals on Friday.
“(West Shamokin) has good kids, especially if the ball is in the air, and they made a lot of good catches tonight,” said Portage coach Marty Slanoc, whose team earned its first playoff victory since 2016 and ended a three-game losing streak.
“But we held up when we needed to. We knew we were going to be in for a fight this game, and we challenged our kids at halftime to move past the self-inflicted stuff from the first half.”
After being down 25-19 at the break, Portage scored on back-to-back drives to open the second half.
The Mustangs converted a fourth-and-1 from the Wolves’ 7-yard line after Andrew Miko was initially stopped short of the first down, but Miko then handed the ball to Jon Wolford mid play, who fell past the marker.
Ty Kennedy scored from three yards out two plays later. Oren Heidler sprinted in from 47 yards out on the ensuing possession for what would prove to be the game-winning score, as Portage went ahead 33-25 with 4:29 remaining in the third.
“We came out of halftime thinking it was time to buck up or shut up,” Heidler said. “Coach gave us a good talk. They told us to keep our heads and stay together, and we did our best to execute.”
The Mustangs defense held the Wolves scoreless in the third by forcing two punts. West Shamokin found the endzone midway through the fourth quarter when Bo Swartz connected with Lou Swartz on a 10-yard touchdown, but failed on the game-tying conversion attempt.
West Shamokin had two more opportunities to take the lead late in the fourth, getting deep into Portage territory on both possessions. The Wolves turned the ball over on downs before Miko picked off a Bo Swartz pass on 4th and goal with 15 seconds left.
“You look at this game, there were so many sequences that hurt us,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said.
“The second half, we gave up 14 quick, but then we really tightened up again. I’m proud of the kids. We really found a way to fight and come back. It was just unfortunately not enough.”
Wolves quarterback Bo Swartz accounted for 489 of West Shamokin’s 490 yards of offense. The senior completed 27 of 51 passes for 358 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 131 yards on 18 carries. Four of the scores went to Lou Swartz, who caught 13 passes for 150 yards. Owen Stover tallied nine receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.
The Wolves (6-5) held a 304-135 advantage in offensive yards at halftime, but the Mustangs remained in the game thanks to a big performance from Kaden Claar.
Following a West Shamokin drive that opened the game’s scoring, Claar returned the ensuing kickoff to the Wolves’ 20 yard line before catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Miko. He then intercepted a pass on defense and threw a 19-yard touchdown to Gavin Gouse.
“I knew I had to come out and play well tonight. I’ve had a rough past couple games,” Claar said. “This game meant a lot to us as a team and we were willing to do anything to advance, so I definitely had to try and do my part to play well.”
Kennedy recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Portage a 19-13 lead after one quarter. Claar finished with six receptions for 55 yards. Miko completed 9 of 15 passes for 93 yards.
Portage (7-3) will travel to Juniata Valley next Friday for the District 6-A semifinals. The Green Hornets were 29-12 winners over Conemaugh Valley.
“It was great to get a win on our seniors’ last chance to play on their home field,” Slanoc said. “We’re going to go down to Juniata Valley now and give them everything we’ve got.”
