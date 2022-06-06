JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic made the most of their opportunities in Monday’s PIAA Class 1A baseball playoff game.
The Crimson Crushers managed just two hits, but were able to generate enough offense to support a strong combined pitching performance and earn a 4-0 victory over visiting Rockwood at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’ve been scrappy and found a way to get a couple runs on the board,” said Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil, whose team improved to 16-7 and will now face District 11 champion Tri-Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday. “Great pitching and defense has been carrying us, and it was there again today.”
Mason Pfeil and Bradyn Jarvis combined on the three-hit shutout for the Crimson Crushers. Pfeil threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits and four walks, striking out five. Jarvis came on in the seventh with two on and nobody out, and retired the Rockets in order to close out the contest.
“You can’t say enough about Mason and Bradyn,” said Coach Pfeil. “They came out and did what we needed them to do.”
The Rockets (15-5-1) were unable to capitalize on numerous scoring chances.
“That’s been the story of our season,” said Rockwood coach Steve Barto. “When we win, we get timely hitting, and when we lose, we leave men on base. ... We got people in scoring position, but just couldn’t get them in.”
Rockwood had a chance to take an early lead in the top of the first, as Carson Modrak drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a grounder with one out. However, Modrak was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a grounder to Bishop McCort third baseman Ethan Kasper.
Rockets starter Jack Pletcher struck out 11 and gave up just one hit in five innings of work, but he also issued seven walks.
Bases on balls helped McCort go up 2-0 in the second inning. Nate Conrad drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a one-out infield hit by Ethan Kasper. Ben Smith followed with a walk, and both Conrad and Kasper subsequently came home on wild pitches.
Luke Beahr, who had two of the Rockets’ three hits, led off the third inning with a double into the left field corner. However, he was left stranded as Pfeil struck out the next three batters to retire the side.
“It feels amazing to have all the support from the fans tonight,” Mason Pfeil said. “I was able to throw my curve ball for strikes and get ahead in the count. ... All of our guys play as a team and pick each other up.”
Conrad and Roman Fetzko both walked to open the bottom of the fourth, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Kasper. Conrad then scored on a balk by Pletcher to make it 3-0.
The Rockets subsequently threatened in the sixth inning, as Pletcher’s one-out double was followed by walks to Jonathan Felesky and Carson Brown to load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate. However, Pfeil got out of the jam by retiring Hunter Whipkey on a grounder to end the frame.
Bishop McCort added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning. Conrad was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Fetzko’s double to center field.
The win gives the Crimson Crushers their eighth state quarterfinal berth in the last 11 seasons.
