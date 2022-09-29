Volleyball
High School Girls
Richland 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Lanie Marshall had 12 kills and Vanessa Migut had 11 kills as the host Rams beat the Crimson Crushers 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman produced 22 assists and 21 digs, and Sasha Garnett added four blocks.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Mikalah Kim provided 15 service points and 11 kills to lead the host Red Devils over the Huskies 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
Central Cambria’s Summer Koss added 24 assists, and Emma Pablic scooped up 16 digs.
North Star 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Boswell, Cissy Walker had nine kills and three service aces as the host Cougars beat the Elks 25-10, 25-9, 25-8.
North Star’s Breanna Nash had seven assists and three kills, and Aidan Barnick had three assists.
Somerset 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Shawna Walker collected 16 kills and 11 digs as the Golden Eagles swept the Panthers 25-19, 25-15, 25-18.
Somerset’s Gracie Bowers added 36 assists, Shandi Walker provided 10 digs and nine kills, Olivia Svonavec netted nine kills and Abby Ledney had four aces.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Sidney Pastorek issued 30 assists while Carissa Krall and Julia Kane had 14 and 11 kills, respectively, as the Hilltoppers swept the visiting Trojans 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Leah Petrone had nine digs in the victory.
Bedford 3, Central 2: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman collected 19 kills, 12 service points and nine blocks as the Bisons outlasted the Scarlet Dragons 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty finished with 23 assists, six kills and three aces. Peri Bagley added eight kills, and Hannah Burkett netted seven digs and six kills. Livie Nouse and Rachel Weber each supplied three aces.
West Shamokin 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, the Wolves swept the Highlanders 25-6, 25-18, 25-20.
Savannah Coover led Cambria Heights with 11 service points, and Maelyn Dutko added 11 assists.
Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Penn Cambria 1: Jordan Pecze scored two goals as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers.
Westmont Hilltop also had goals by Aubrey Rutledge and Kellie Kopocko. Chloe Karabinos scored Penn Cambria’s goal.
Somerset 5, Richland 0: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh notched two goals and an assist and Nora Richards recorded the clean sheet as the Golden Eagles blanked the Rams.
Samantha Boden, Kylee Chabol and Josie Steele also scored for Somerset.
Forest Hills 7, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Anna Wirfel and Alyssa Walker combined on the shutout as Samantha Papcunik buried a pair of goals to lead the Rangers over the Trojans.
Forest Hills’ Grace Beyer, Arissa Britt, Claire Daubert, Hailey Hampton and Avery Smiach also scored.
Bedford 11, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver collected seven goals and Kaitlyn Richardson added one goal and five assists to lead the Bisons over the Huskies.
Bedford’s Kacey Martz notched the shutout. Katie McDevitt added a goal and two assists. Cassidy DeHaven and Rachel Leydig each scored.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 4, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Davidsville, Caven Millen posted a pair of goals and teammate Declan Mainhart stopped eight shots on his way to a shutout as the Indians topped the Hilltoppers.
Jon Allison and Dylan Giffin also scored for Conemaugh Township.
Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Carson Long recorded a hat trick and Evan Bock added a goal to propel the Mountaineers over the Highlanders.
Mason Eckenrode scored for Cambria Heights.
Wednesday
Northern Bedford County 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 1 (2OT): In Berlin, second-half goals from the Black Panthers’ Alex Kochara and the Mountaineers’ Hunter Probst led to an eventual deadlock between the two District 5 foes.
Golf
Conemaugh Township wins WestPAC gold: In Somerset, four Indians finished in the top five as they claimed their third straight and ninth overall league title by recording a score of 342 on Wednesday.
Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny repeated as league champion with a 77. Sam Sharbaugh (83), Ben Steinbeck (89) and Alex Gregory (93) finished in second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Conemaugh Valley’s Hayden Lucas came in third place with an 88.
Rockwood took second place in the team standings with a 399, while Conemaugh Valley placed third with a 419.
