Volleyball
High School Girls
Portage 3, United 2: In Armagh, Trissa Smith had 32 assists, five aces and 10 digs, and Keira Sossong had 37 digs as the Mustangs beat the Lions, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-12.
Jada Willinsky had 22 digs, and Paige Phillips had 13 kills for Portage (3-0).
Lexi Slanoc had 22 service points, Trissa Smith had 20, Sierra Crum had 17 and Keira Sossong had 15.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Gia Gallucci had 21 assists and Kate Edwards had nine kills as Bishop McCort Catholic defeated Greater Johnstown 25-6, 25-10, 25-19.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 1: In Salisbury, Regan Lauer had 16 assists, four aces and five kills, and Jenny Countryman had 10 kills as the Mountaineers defeated the Elks 25-8, 25-9, 25-6.
Lynndee Ickes had five kills for the 2-0 Mountaineers.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha had 25 kills, and Jadeyn Gross had 23 assists and four aces, as the Panthers defeated the Red Raiders, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
Anna Deneen had five kills, and Kori Boozer and Jaedyn Krupper combined for 30 digs for Shade.
Meyersdale’s Zoe Hetz made six blocks and four kills, Jessica Daughton had seven kills, and Amelia Kretchman had five kills and three blocks.
Somerset 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker had 13 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, and Gracie Bowers had 49 assists as the Golden Eagles beat the visiting Indians 25-21, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15.
Somerset’s Shandi Walker had 23 service points, and Sydney Rush had five aces.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank had 20 kills and two blocks, and Hannah Sodano had 14 digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 2, Central Cambria 0: In Patton, Caleb Patterson turned away 10 Red Devils shots while keeping the guests off of the board in a non-conference tilt.
The Highlanders’ Chase Rogal and Mason Eckenrode posted one goal apiece to provide the scoring output.
Forbes Road 4, Chestnut Ridge 3 (2OT): In Waterfall, Arrik Gelvin’s goal with 7:37 remaining in the second overtime gave the Cardinals a thrilling victory over the Lions.
Gelvin netted three of Forbes Road’s four goals with Owen Long punching in the other tally.
Chestnut Ridge’s goals were scored by Nicholas Rizzo and Preston Pittman, along with an own goal by the Cardinals.
Bedford 5, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, a hat trick from Owen Schrock along with two goals from Cole Taylor helped the Bisons roll past the host Indians.
Conemaugh Township’s Dylan Giffin and Jackson Sotosky each booted in a goal.
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Northern Cambria 1: In Berlin, Connor Montgomery scored three goals and fellow Mountaineer Caden Montgomery added two more in a win over the visiting Colts.
Northern Cambria’s Colton Shield netted his squad’s lone goal during the first half.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 5, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Erin Behe posted the Highlanders’ first two goals as they turned away the Red Devils.
Brooklyn Galinis, Morgan Ross and Hannah Hite also scored for Cambria Heights.
Central Cambria’s Lydia Knarr and Brooke Kolar scored one goal apiece.
Windber 11, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, the Ramblers scored eight first-half goals to pull away from the Huskies.
Anna Steinbeck scored four goals and had two assists, and Riley Brubaker netted three goals and had four assists for the Ramblers (1-0). Mariah Andrews had two goals, and Lindsey Custer and Kaylee Dowdell each had one.
Dowdell had two assists and Rylee Ott had one helper.
Windber goalkeeper Lexi James made seven saves in the shutout.
Bishop Carroll Catholic evened its record at 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.