Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Richland 1: Eva Myers provided eight kills and three blocks, Alexa Papcunik added nine kills and three blocks, and Mya Colosimo netted 11 kills and seven digs, as the Rangers defeated the host Rams 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Forest Hills’ Paxtyn Pcola had nine kills and 10 service points, and Julia Chunta had 42 assists and nine digs. Leah Konchan had seven digs and 10 service points.
Richland’s Vanessa Migut had 12 kills and 15 digs, and Lanie Marshall had 12 kills and 13 digs. Sasha Garnett netted 11 kills, Addison Hirsch had 10 kills, and Adalin Matejovich dished out 39 assists for the Rams.
Northern Cambria 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Northern Cambria, Lauren McCombie netted 11 kills and four blocks as the Colts beat the Indians 6-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-10. Northern Cambria’s Brenna McCracken totaled 11 assists, 10 kills, nine digs and four aces. Kiera Boring accounted for 27 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two aces. Ava Lieb added 10 kills.
Somerset 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Eve Housley (17 kills, 11 digs) and Liv Svonavec (16 kills, 11 digs) each provided double-doubles to lead the Golden Eagles over the host Crimson Crushers 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24. Somerset’s Emily Rush dished out 37 assists, and Savannah Landis scooped up 15 digs. Abby Ledney amassed 10 kills, nine digs and six aces.
Cambria Heights 3, United 1: In Patton, Maelyn Dutko compiled 21 assists and 11 service points as the Highlanders defeated the Lions 25-13, 26-28, 25-11, 25-20. Cambria Heights’ Regan Conrad provided 10 service points and nine kills, and Mackenzie Mulraney added 16 service points. Emerson Packard netted 12 service points.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 0: In New Paris, the Lions swept the Red Devils 25-18, 25-20, 25-14. Central Cambria’s Maggie McCullough totaled 17 service points, seven aces and six kills. Erica Brouse added 11 service points, and Morgan Sedor netted five blocks.
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Brooke Bednarski provided 11 kills, while Trissa Smith added 16 assists, 14 service points and three aces as the Mustangs swept the Blue Jays 25-22, 25-9, 25-19. Portage’s Jade Willinsky supplied 12 digs and 12 service points. Annie Davis netted 12 digs and 10 service points. Sierra Crum totaled 12 service points, and Paige Phillips added 11.
Bedford 3, Greater Johnstown 2: Hannah Burkett compiled 15 kills and 14 digs as the Bisons swept the host Trojans 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 15-6. Bedford's Laney Lafferty provided 17 service points and five aces, and Bailey Mickle adde 15 kills and eight service points.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Deborah Bozovich netted 17 kills, and Kori Boozer scooped up 28 digs as the Panthers swept the Elks 25-14, 25-23, 25-21. Shade’s Jaedyn Krupper added 15 digs, and Madalyn Rapsky dispersed 21 assists.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, North Star 0: In Boswell, Lynndee Ickes compiled 14 kills, and Lexi Fairman dispersed 15 assists as the Mountaineers swept the Cougars 25-16, 27-25, 25-18. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Sydney Walker added six kills.
Brooke Cannin led North Star with seven kills. Dannyn Ashbrook and Kora Warta each netted six kills.
Meyersdale 3, Curwensville 0: In Meyersdale, Izabella Donaldson and Isabella Sleasman combined for 19 assists, while Sarah Hainsworth netted eight kills and five aces as the Red Raiders swept the Golden Tide 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Meyersdale’s Grace Hersch contributed six kills.
Turkeyfoot Valley 3, Lighthouse Christian Academy 1: In Cumberland, Maryland, Eirean Walker netted three aces as the Rams prevailed 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-12.
Derry Area 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Derry, the Trojans topped the Rams 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19. Ligonier Valley’s Marlee Miller totaled 13 service points and two aces. Rylee Monticue netted nine assists and six kills. Saylor Clise dished out eight assists. Lacy Sosko added seven kills.
Wednesday
Bedford 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Kendal Stahlman provided 16 kills and two blocks as the Bisons swept the Rockets 25-16, 25-17, 25-23. Bedford’s Laney Lafferty compiled 32 assists and five service points. Hannah Burkett netted 12 kills, nine digs and six service points.
Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 5, West Shamokin 1: In Davidsville, Dylan Giffin buried four goals as the Indians topped the Wolves. Rocco Hagan added a goal for Conemaugh Township. Coleman Stockdale scored West Shamokin’s goal.
Windber 4, North Star 1: In Windber, Derek Prince supplied two goals, and Bailin Rug contributed two assists to help the Ramblers beat the Cougars. Windber’s Damian Miller and Cayden Thompson also scored.
North Star’s Parker Scherer found the back of the net.
Somerset 4, Bellefonte 3: In Somerset, Isaiah Armstrong, Logan Seslow, Alex Smith and Tanner Wassilchalk each scored to lead the Golden Eagles over the Red Raiders. Goal scorers for Bellefonte were not reported.
Bedford 9, Central 0: In Bedford, Chase Bussard collected three goals and two assists to lead the Bisons over the Scarlet Dragons. Cameron Beck tallied a hat trick. Cole Taylor added two goals and a helper, and Owen Lantz also scored. Kyler Weyant notched the clean sheet.
Penns Valley 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: The Rams scored on a penalty kick with 5:00 left in the second half to edge the host Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop received two goals from Sebastian Jones.
High School Girls
Windber 4, North Star 0: In Windber, Mariah Andrews netted a pair of goals, while Riley Brubaker scored once and provided two helpers as the Ramblers blanked the Cougars. Rylee Baer secured her fourth straight shutout. Kaylie Gaye also found the back of the net.
Conemaugh Township 5, Rockwood 2: In Rockwood, Ashlyn Fetterman buried a pair of goals as the Indians dispatched the Rockets. Conemaugh Township also received goals from Briar Berkey, Addie Miller and Izzy Slezak.
Rockwood’s Addie Barkman and Mollie Wheatley each scored.
Tyrone 4, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Briley Campbell tallied a trio of goals, and Lainey Quick added another marker as the Golden Eagles soared over the Red Devils. Ava Barra scored Central Cambria’s goal.
Bellefonte 4, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Angelina Kasas tallied all four of the game’s goals to lead the Red Raiders over the Golden Eagles.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Emma Marasco scored the lone goal in the first half as the Marauders edged the Rangers. The game was called with 23:07 left in the second half due to multiple lightning delays. Cece Rumfola notched the clean sheet.
Greensburg Salem 8, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Lauren Galvin netted three goals, and Madison Carr added two as the Golden Lions topped the Rams. Greensburg Salem's Brianna Carr, Olivia Smith and Avah Yackovich each added a goal.
Clearfield 14, Greater Johnstown 0: Alayna Winters buried four goals, and Myleigh Hudson added three as the Bison blanked the host Trojans. Clearfield's Maycee English and Mia Smith each scored twice, while Kaylie Brown, Kira Knox and Olivia Mitchell all found the back of the net once apiece. Mia Helsel notched the clean sheet.
Wednesday
Yough 5, Ligonier Valley 0: In Herminie, Katelyn Slavick buried four goals and Carly Fitzgibbons added one as the Cougars blanked the Rams.
