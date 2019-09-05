Volleyball
North Star 3, Ferndale 0: In Boswell, the Cougars’ Cara Augustine had six service aces and 20 assists in a three-set sweep over the Yellow Jackets.
Syd Ashbrook had three service aces and 13 kills. Sierra Walker had two service aces and seven kills for North Star, which is 3-0.
West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Rural Valley, the Wolves swept the Rams by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-11 in Heritage Conference play.
Jenna Moore topped Ligonier Valley (1-1) with four kills.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 2: In Cairnbrook, the host Panthers outlasted the Red Raiders 22-25, 25-19, 25-9, 24-26, 15-13 in WestPAC action.
Morgan Zimmerman topped Shade with 13 kills. Jenna Muha notched a double-double with 11 kills and 10 blocks. Lacie Andolina provided nine kills and five blocks. Cassidy Mauger and Katie Cook accounted for 14 and 11 assists, respectively.
Jaden Blough led Meyersdale with nine kills. Lakyn Lear added six kills, while Lindsay Robertson provided four aces.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 3, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, the Vikings dispatched the Rockets in four sets with a 25-13, 25-9, 18-25, 25-19 victory.
Josie Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 16 kills, while Rylee Snyder finished with seven blocks. Liz Salsgiver ended up with 19 assists.
United 3, Penns Manor 0: In Armagh, the Lions swept their Heritage Conference foes by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
No other details were reported from the match.
Soccer
Boys
Cambria Heights 5, Forest Hills 1: In Patton, the Highlanders netted four second half goals to pull away from the visiting Rangers.
Tanner Maurer tallied two goals for Cambria Heights. Seth Conaway, Landon Smeal and Jim Ertter each had a goal.
Lucas Smay scored for Forest Hills.
Richland 4, Bishop McCort 1: The visiting Rams (1-2) tallied four unanswered goals to pick up a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over the Crimson Crushers (0-2).
Richland’s Zack Rager scored two goals. Aidan Pawcio netted a goal and assisted on another.
Toryn Schmouder buried a penalty kick for Richland, which led 3-1 at the half.
Alec Lovejoy scored Bishop McCort’s lone goal.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 2 (2OT): In Ebensburg, Evan Roose scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lift the Lions (2-0) past the Red Devils (1-1) in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference battle.
Both teams tallied a goal in each half, leading to overtime. Jonah Zembower and Masen Osman tallied Chestnut Ridge’s other two goals.
Troy Shope and Corey Roberts netted Central Cambria’s goals.
Brock Martin and Ben Young assisted on the goals.
Penn Cambria 8, Greater Johnstown 1: In Cresson, Gabe Canineau, Noah Noel and Chase Sorichetti all scored a pair of goals for the Panthers as the hosts defeated the Trojans in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference fray.
Dylan Tubbs and Wyatt Yingling added goals for Penn Cambria (1-1).
Alex Constable tallied the lone goal for Greater Johnstown (0-2).
Westmont Hilltop 1, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Will Gerow scored a second half goal and Joe Becker had a shutout as the Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Conemaugh Township 8, North Star 0: In Boswell, the Indians scored four goals in each half to shut out the Cougars in WestPAC play.
Evan Brenneman and Ethan Williams both scored a pair of goals.
Brogan Berkey, Ben Cotchen, A.J. Smolen and Luke Formica all tallied a goal for Conemaugh Township (2-0).
D.J. Ciarimboli earned the shutout in goal for the Indians.
Girls
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 0: In New Paris, Kyra Pittman, Maycee Reeder and Audrianna Barnes each scored goals as the Lions shut out the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference clash.
Kennaley Heider did not allow a goal for Chestnut Ridge.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Somerset 0: Alexis Nudds tallied both goals and Sabrina Zimmerman notched a shutout as the Hilltoppers blanked the Golden Eagles (0-2).
Nudds scored a goal in each half for Westmont Hilltop (2-0). Somerset’s Nora Richards recorded 11 saves.
Forest Hills 5, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, the Rangers (2-0) reeled off four second half goals to defeat the Highlanders. Lydia Roman scored all five of Forest Hills’ goals in the victory.
Abbey Kinney and Emma Stockley tallied goals for Cambria Heights (0-1).
Richland 9, Bishop McCort 0: The Rams (2-0) were led by Autumn Facci’s five goals as the hosts dispatched the Crimson Crushers (0-2) in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup.
Facci tallied four goals in the first half, leading to Richland’s 5-0 lead at the half. Kendall Barron and Katie Griffith each scored a goal and assisted on another.
Carly Colvin and Julianna Stem rounded out Richland’s scoring.
Bella Burke earned the shutout in goal.
Penn Cambria 4, Greater Johnstown 0: The Panthers (1-1) opened up a one-goal game as Emma Farabaugh notched her first career hat trick in the second half to help defeat the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Freshman goalkeeper Adanya Zunich earned the shutout.
Sydnie Reese scored Penn Cambria’s lone goal in the first half. Halie Kearney assisted on a goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.