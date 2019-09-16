Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Forest Hills 2: In Sidman, as a couple, Jason and Cassie Layman present a united front, but on Monday night they found themselves on opposites of the net.
Jason Layman is the Central Cambria coach while his wife, Cassie, is the coach at Forest Hills.
In the matrimonial matchup, their teams battled it out with the Red Devils prevailing in five sets, 22-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 15-11 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest unlike any others.
“This was not something that we ever planned for,” Cassie Layman said. “It was really unique and really different for me. I had coached with Jason for 10 years and this is the first time that we went head to head. We joked about it this morning, but then we didn’t talk again all day until we were in the pregame huddle. I had to focus on my team and he had to focus on his. It was definitely unique because I know how he coaches and he knows what I do.”
Cassie Layman said that because they respect each other, it wasn’t as difficult as it might have been.
“Jason is a very competitive coach and so am I, but he is always very respectful of the other coach,” Cassie Layman said. “He is always professional.”
Cassidy Bezek led Central Cambria with 19 digs and 10 service points while teammate Liz Bopp had 12 kills and five blocks. Kiersten Szpala chipped in 36 assists and Maggie Kudlawiec provided nine service points.
For Forest Hills, Kenzie Colosimo had 33 assists, 13 digs and four aces while Maddie Cecere supplied 20 kills and Anna Wingard, 37 digs. Taylor Burda added 10 digs and six kills for the Rangers.
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 0: In Portage, junior Madison Showalter collected 31 assists to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Indians defeated the Mustangs 25-21, 25-12, 25-19 in a WestPAC clash.
Conemaugh Township’s Jenny Durica contributed 11 kills and 10 service points, while Hannah Swank ended up with 20 service points and Mary Swank added 10 service points.
Kayley Sossong led Portage with 13 assists and 12 service points. Emma Kissell had 11 service points and Caitlyn Papcun produced three solo blocks.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boswell, Syd Ashbrook and Sierra Walker each had 13 service points with Ashbrook adding 15 kills and Walker, nine, in the Cougars 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the visiting Blue Jays in a WestPAC match.
Cara Augustine chipped in 11 service points and 22 assists for North Star.
Bedford 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The Bisons swept to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the host Hilltoppers.
United 3, Shade 1: In Cairnbrook, Arianna Stephens produced a double-double consisting of 10 kills and 10 digs to help the Lions defeat the Panthers in for sets.
Maizee Fry added 10 kills and eight blocks, while Brooklyn Murlin netted 17 digs, seven kills and seven service points.
Bishop McCort 3, Somerset 1: The host Crimson Crushers downed the Golden Eagles 25-20, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23 in a Laurel Highlands match.
Cambria Heights 3, Richland 2: In Patton, the Highlanders remained unbeaten (6-0), winning a five-set Laurel Highlands thriller against the Rams 22-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-11, 15-11.
Emily Henry had 17 kills for Cambria Heights, which also got 39 assists from Nikki McCombie.
Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 5, Central Cambria 0: Will Gerow scored a pair of goals as the Hilltoppers improved to 6-0 with a shutout against the visiting Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands match.
Miles Zitnay, Nick Fetzer and Matt Noll scored the other goals for Westmont Hilltop, which tallied all of its goals in the second half. Joey Becker was the winning goalkeeper.
Penn Cambria 8, Bishop McCort 0: Gabe Canineu notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers past the Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Reed Niebauer recorded the shutout in goal for Penn Cambria (4-2). Chase Sorichetti finished with one goal and three assists. Dylan Tubbs added two goals. Logan Michina and Brant Paterson netted goals. Dom Landi and Noah Noel assisted on goals.
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Ligonier Valley 1: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler supplied a hat trick and an assist to spearhead the Mountaineers past the Rams in a non-conference contest. Berlin led 1-0 at halftime and tallied four goals in the second half.
Isaac Bittner and Ty Walker scored goals for Berlin (3-3). Ethan Critchfield, Alex Leydig and Walker assisted on goals.
James Brown scored Ligonier Valley’s lone goal.
Bedford 4, Cambria Heights 0: In Bedford, Chase DeLong tallied two goals and Chris Klinger notched his second straight shutout to spark the Bisons past the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Josh Diehl and Michael Huffman buried Bedford’s other two goals. Logan LaMarche assisted on DeLong’s second goal for Bedford (5-1).
Richland 6, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Zack Rager tallied a hat trick to help lead the Rams to a road win over the Rangers in the Laurel Highlands.
Trent Rozich added a pair of goals for Richland, which also got a goal from Zack Swartz.
The Forest Hills goal was scored by Gavin Ickes.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Alexis Nudds recorded a hat trick to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Katherine Horner added the other goal, while Grace Dryer and Parkmer Marion tallied an assist each. Nudds’ third goal came on a penalty kick in the second half.
Conemaugh Township 4, Northern Bedford 1: In Davidsville, the Indians improved to 5-0 with a 4-1 win over the Panthers at home in a non-league game.
Tied 1-1 at the half, Conemaugh Township scored three goals in the second half.
Alyssa Nail scored with an assist from Jordan Miller before Northern Bedford’s Paige Snyder evened the game off a direct kick.
In the second half, Morgan Sleek used a throw in from Makallie Giffin to score. Giffin and Nail then teamed up to assist on Brittney Snyder’s goal. Snyder added another goal off a long ball from Sleek up the middle.
Richland 4, Forest Hills 3: Three different Rams scored goals to edge the Rangers in a close Laurel Highlands battle.
Kendall Barron buried two goals, while Autumn Facci and Carly Colvin added single goals. Katie Griffith, Alexis Wesner and Kendyl Yeager assisted on Richland (6-1) goals.
Olivia Guillarmod recorded all three Forest Hills (3-2) goals.
Bishop Carroll 2, Greater Johnstown 1: Molly Krumenacker scored a pair of goals for the Huskies in a victory over the host Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
Noelle Smith scored Greater Johnstown’s goal.
Bedford 11, Cambria Heights 0: In Bedford, Katelyn Shaffer recorded a hat trick and an assist to top a balanced effort by the Bisons in a triumph over the Highlanders.
Grace Sarver finished with two goals. Robyn Casalena and Sydney Taracatac each provided one goal and three assists. Lizzy Martz added a goal and an assist. Olivia Arnold, Taylor Downs and Kiley Horne added single goals.
Lindsay Mowry earned the shutout.
