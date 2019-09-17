Volleyball
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Cambria Heights 2: The Huskies rallied from being down two sets to storm back with three straight set victories to hand the host Highlanders their first loss of the season on Tuesday in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.
Cambria Heights took the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-13.
Bishop Carroll Catholic won three straight by counts of 25-13, 25-11 and 15-11.
Huskies senior middle hitter Mara Yahner had 29 kills, six blocks and 15 digs. Libero Mia Wyland had 20 digs for 6-1 Bishop Carroll.
Setter Sara Muriceak had 40 assists and 19 digs.
Cambria Heights, also 6-1, was led by Emily Henry with 18 kills, Kendall Conrad with 16 kills and Nikki McCombie’s 47 assists.
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Mary Swank served 14 consecutive points in the second set, had six aces, eight kills and three digs in the Indians 25-15, 25-5, 25-15 WestPAC win over the host Blue Jays.
Jenny Durica added nine kills, four digs and four aces and Madison Showalter had 18 assists for Conemaugh Township (4-1).
Central Cambria 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ebensburg, Cassidy Bezek had 18 service points with four aces and 19 digs and Kiersten Szpala had 38 assists as the Red Devils swept the visiting Trojans 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 in a Laurel Highlands match.
Taylor Hritz added 10 service points and nine kills while Liz Bopp had a team-high 12 kills for Central Cambria (5-0).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Richland 0: The visiting Marauders prevailed by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 over the Rams.
Lyzee Wilson topped Bishop Guilfoyle with 12 kills. Emily Kasun finished with 28 assists.
Raven Criscitello and Erin Yahner added 10 digs and four blocks, respectively.
Noelle Wechtenhiser led Richland with six kills. Lanna Bates and Logan Roman netted 16 digs and 12 assists, respectively.
North Star 3, Portage 0: In Boswell, Cara Augustine provided 20 assists and Syd Ashbrook had 16 kills as the Cougars downed the Mustangs 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 in a WestPAC match.
Sierra Walker added 22 service points and six kills for North Star, which also got 13 service points from Jamie Augustine.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Forest Hills 0: Ally Diamond had 20 assists, Bailey Shriver had 11 kills, and Kelsey Way had 12 digs as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Rangers 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
Forest Hills’ Madeline Cecere had seven kills and 23 digs. Kenzie Colosimo had 24 assists, and Anna Wingard had 12 digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop McCort 1, Greater Johnstown 0: The Crimson Crushers won their first game of the season on a Ben Berkebile goal in the second half against the host Trojans in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Cole Bradley earned the shutout in goal.
Central Cambria 9, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Brock Martin and Ben Young each scored a pair of goals to lead the Red Devils (4-2) past the Maruaders in Laurel Highlands action.
Corey Roberts assisted on two goals and Martin added an assist. Dylan Devlin, Garrett Heeney, Brayden Mennett, Alek Nikolishen and Isaac Polchito tallied the rest of Central Cambria’s goals. Ethan Kubat earned the shutout.
Penn Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Chase Sorichetti led the Panthers with a goal and two assists as the visitors defeated the Huskies in the Laurel Highlands.
Dom Landi added a goal and an assist for Penn Cambria (5-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Gabe Canineu scored the third goal. Reed Niebauer recorded his second straight shutout.
Somerset 2, Bedford 0: In Somerset, Quinn Egal scored a goal and added as assist to lead the Golden Eagles to a victory over the visiting Bisons in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Audrew Luteri added the other Somerset goal while Isaac Hoyman supplied the other assist. Ian Lasure earned the shutout in goal.
The Golden Eagles improve to 5-1 and the Bisons fall to 4-2.
Berlin Brothersvalley 8, Johnstown Christian 1: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler supplied two goals and three assists while Ty Walker produced a hat trick to lead the Mountaineers past the Blue Jays in a non-conference contest.
Caden Montgomery added two goals and an assist for Berlin (4-3). Hunter Probst netted a goal.
Lucas Haynes tallied Johnstown Christian’s lone goal.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 9, Ligonier Valley 0: In Davidsville, the Indians (6-0) remained unbeaten with a lopsided victory over the Rams.
The win was keyed by four Alyssa Nail goals along with an assist. Jordan Miller added two goals and four assists for Conemaugh Township, which also got two goals from Emilee Roman and one from Laci Fetterman. Chloe Shaulis got the victory in goal.
Forest Hills 6, United 0: In Sidman, Lydia Roman tallied three goals to help lead the host Rangers (4-2) to a shutout win over the Lions.
Olivia Guillarmod added two goals for Forest Hills, which also got one from Briane Ickes. Josi Wehner had the shutout.
Windber 4, Rockwood 1: In Windber, Natalie Buza scored a pair of goals and teammate Anna Steinbeck added a goal and an assist as the Ramblers (5-0) topped the Rockets in a WestPAC clash.
Kylie Ashbrook scored the other Windber goal. Haley Johnson scored for Rockwood (3-1).
Bedford 6, Richland 1: Grace Sarver notched a hat trick while Robyn Casalena added two goals to lead the Bisons past the Rams in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Abby Donaldson netted Bedford’s other goal. Katelyn Shaffer and Juliana Taylor each recorded a pair of assists for Bedford (6-0-1), the defending PIAA Class AA champions.
Katie Griffith tallied 6-2 Richland’s lone goal.
