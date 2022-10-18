Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Alison Matera dished out 30 assists, and Hannah Sodano delivered 14 kills in the Indians’ 25-12, 25-11, 25-17 sweep over the Ramblers.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank netted 13 kills, and Brianna Shetler added seven.
Cambria Heights 3, Purchase Line 2: In Patton, 19 service points and 13 kills from Savannah Coover set the pace for the Highlanders as they outlasted the Red Dragons 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11.
Alayana McCombie had 23 digs in the win while Paige Burkey, Mallory Marra and Regan Conrad had 14, 12 and 11 service points, respectively.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Sidman, Julia Chunta had 29 assists and nine service points, and Mya Colosimo had 12 kills and six digs as the Rangers beat the Huskies 25-8, 25-11, 25-11.
Forest Hills’ Sophia Jacobs provided nine service points, Eva Myers had two blocks and Aisy Myers netted six aces.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boswell, Chloe Miller had nine kills, and Anna Grandas had 15 assists as the Cougars beat the Blue Jays, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11.
Dannyn Ashbrook and Kora Warta each had six kills for the Cougars.
Somerset 3, Bedford 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker collected 24 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces as the Golden Eagles beat the Bisons 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15.
Abby Ledney had nine kills, and Olivia Svonavec had eight kills and four blocks. Shandi Walker had seven kills and three blocks, and Gracie Bowers dished out 44 assists as the Golden Eagles improved to 16-1.
Bailey Stahlman led Bedford with 16 kills and six blocks. Livie Nouse added 13 digs, and Laney Lafferty dished out 19 assists.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The Lions defeated the Hilltoppers 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall had 10 kills, and Sidney Pastorek had 17 assists.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Mikalah Kim provided 14 kills and 14 service points to propel the Red Devils to a 30-28, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over the Marauders.
Central Cambria’s Alli Malay netted 15 service points and 10 digs. Summer Koss totaled 28 assists and 11 digs. Emma Pablic added 11 digs.
Monday
Portage 3, Ferndale 0: In Portage, Sierra Crum had seven aces and 20 service points as the Mustangs beat the Yellow Jackets 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
Lexi Slanoc netted seven aces and 16 service points. Trissa Smith had 13 assists and three aces for the 16-2 Mustangs.
Conemaugh Township 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Hannah Swank had 25 kills and 20 digs, and Hannah Sodano had 12 kills as the Indians defeated the host Mountaineers 18-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17.
Alison Matera had 48 assists. Kendra Huber provided nine kills, and Brianna Shetler netted 17 digs.
Richland 3, Forest Hills 2: Senior setter Laikyn Roman reached the 1,000 assist milestone and recorded her 200th ace in the Rams victory over the Rangers 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13.
Roman had 35 assists and six aces against Forest Hills.
Richland’s Lanie Marshall had 21 kills, and Vanessa Migut had 18 kills and 17 digs. Kelsa Migut had 17 digs, and Adalin Matejovich had 18 assists.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Gianna Gallucci compiled 34 assists and Starcia Bainey added 16 kills to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Red Devils 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7.
Bishop McCort’s Alayna Marion provided 12 digs, and Kate Edwards finished with nine kills. Cami Beppler added six aces, and Alayna Boring added five.
Central Cambria’s Summer Koss tallied 39 assists. Mikalah Kim netted 17 service points and 14 kills. Maggie McCullough netted nine kills, and Alli Malay provided 21 service points, 20 digs and three aces.
Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Somerset, Shawna Walker had 15 kills, four blocks and five digs as the Golden Eagles beat the Huskies 25-11, 25-15, 25-12.
Olivia Svonavec had 10 kills and six blocks. Shandi Walker had seven kills and three blocks. Gracie Bowers had 37 assists, and Abby Ledney had four aces for 15-1 Somerset.
Bedford 3, Greater Johns- town 0: Laney Lafferty had 20 assists, and Bailey Stahlman had 12 kills, one solo block and one assist block as the Bisons beat the Trojans in three sets.
Hannah Burkett had five kills and Peri Bagley had four kills. Livie Nouse had 10 service points and five aces, and Lafferty had nine points and five aces.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 0: In New Paris, Natalie Lafferty surpassed 500 career assists with 14, and Belle Bosch provided 13 service points, 10 kills and five blocks in the Lions’ 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 sweep over the Panthers.
Chestnut Ridge’s Isabella Hillegass added 16 service points, Lafferty netted 14 and Leah Winegardner amassed 12.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Sidney Pastorek dished out 21 assists and Carissa Krall netted 10 kills to lead the Hilltoppers over the Marauders 25-19, 25-17, 25-19. Leah Petrore added 10 digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Ruby Wallace compiled 17 kills and eight service points, but the Rams dropped a 25-27, 25-19, 25-22, 13-25, 15-7 a decision to the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Lacy Sosko finished with 15 service points, six kills and four aces. Alexa Harding added 10 kills. Kya Hegan dished out 16 assists, and Saylor Clise tallied 15.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 5, North Star 1: In Davidsville, three goals from Dylan Giffin boosted the Indians as they hammered out a win over the rival Cougars.
Jon Allison and Jackson Sotosky also notched goals for Conemaugh Township.
C.J. Biery recorded North Star’s only goal during the first half.
United 3, Windber 1: In Windber, Dylan Dishong secured a hat trick and Ty Gapshes added two helpers to propel the Lions over the Ramblers.
Windber’s Derek Prince scored.
Monday
Central Cambria 4, Penn Cambria 3 (OT): In Cresson, Ojha Ojha netted his fourth goal of the game in overtime to lift the Red Devils over the Panthers.
Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon buried a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of the second half, including one with two ticks remaining, to force overtime. Vinny Gongloff also scored.
Somerset 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: Tanner Wassilchalk scored the only goal of the game in the second half as the Golden Eagles edged the Hilltoppers.
Quintin Robison had the shutout for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 12-3-2.
Forest Hills 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Eli Rudnik, Hunter Adams, Kaden Carpenter and Gavin Ickes each scored a goal as the Rangers (10-7) won on the road over the Marauders (0-12).
Alex Pownall had Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s goal.
Bedford 14, Greater Johns- town 2: Caleb Wigfield scored three goals, and Nate Clapper, Lincoln Sipes and Cole Taylor each netted a pair as the visiting Bisons beat the Trojans.
Timothy Crist, Owen Schrock, Jack Becker, Cameron Beck and Nate Kovach had goals for 15-1-1 Bedford.
Greater Johnstown’s Caleb Stiles and Marcus Zierer each scored.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Windber 6, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Riley Brubaker buried two goals, while Anna Steinbeck added a goal and two assists to lead the Ramblers over the Highlanders. Mariah Andrews, Rylee Ott and Paige Strushensky each scored for 16-0 Windber.
Cambria Heights’ Hannah Hite scored.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, the Marauders used goals from Lainey Farabaugh and Rayna Colombo to turn away the Rangers.
Forest Hills’ goal came off a second-half strike from Claire Daubert.
Bedford 13, Greater Johns- town 0: Katie McDevitt and Grace Sarver each supplied two goals to lead the Bisons over the Trojans.
Kacey Martz and McDevitt notched the shutout. Josselyn Boone, Lynsy Fichtner, Zoie Kendall, Makayla Koontz, Taylor Koontz, Mady Lang, Kaitlyn Richardson (three assists), Ava Sipes and Sophie Steele each scored. Chloe Donaldson added three helpers.
Monday
Windber 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Windber, Riley Brubaker had three goalls, Anna Steinbeck scored twice, and Mariah Andrews netted a goal as the host Ramblers beat the Hilltoppers to clinch the final WestPAC girls soccer championship.
Steinbeck and Rylee Ott each ahd two assists for the 15-0 Ramblers. Brubaker and Shannon Tokarsky also each had an assist.
Winning keeper Lexi James had a 10-save shutout.
Mount Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Rylan Bugosh scored five goals to lead the Vikings past the Rams.
Riley Gesinski, Maggie Piper, Marissa Garn and Cassidy Cole each scored a goal for the Vikings.
Keeper Laurel Rummel had the shutout.
Saturday
Rockwood 4, Bishop Walsh 2: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould had two goals, and Alyssa Hunt and Mollie Wheatley each scored once in the Rockets win over the Spartans.
Autumn Hoppert had two goals for Bishop Walsh.
Tyrone 5, Conemaugh Township 3: In Davidsville, Chloe LaRosa netted three goals, and Lainey Quick and Avalynn Moore each had one as the visiting Golden Eagles defeated the Indians.
Emilee Roman and Ashlyn Fetterman each had goals for the Indians. Conemaugh Township’s Izzy Slezak scored on a penalty kick.
Hockey
Tuesday
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: Kase Kamzik (two assists), Kayden Park, Brady Sheehan and Hunter Spicher (two assists) each scored to lead the Red Devils over the Hilltoppers in the season opener for both teams at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Central Cambria’s Charles Edwards made 17 saves.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer and Logan Glessner each scored, and Nick Rozich added two helpers. Alex Crespo made 48 saves.
PIHL
Monday
Mars 11, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Warrendale, Jacob Lesitian and Ethan Lipchin each tallied a hat trick to lead the Fightin’ Planets past the Crimson Crushers at Baierl Ice Complex.
Sam Steigerwald added two goals for 2-1 Mars, which scored the final seven goals of the game. Richie Lusk, Ben Olshenske and Grant Weaver also scored a goal apiece. Ian Edinger and Luke Olshenske each provided three assists, and Declan Abbey added two helpers. Willow Starkey made 13 saves.
Xavier Lieb scored the lone goal for Bishop McCort (2-1) in the first period.
