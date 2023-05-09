Softball
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 13, Bedford 3 (5): In Bedford, Zailees Seda finished 4-for-5 with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs to become the program’s all-time hits leader (105) in the Hilltoppers’ victory over the Bisons.
The St. Peter’s signee surpassed 2017 graduate Lauren Criswell’s career mark of 102 hits.
Westmont Hilltop’s Kendal Shingler added three hits and three runs. Taylor Hess, Ashlyn Kist (two RBIs), Quinn Kuzmiak (two RBIs) and Zoe Lynch each collected two knocks.
Bedford’s Emma Byers doubled and drove in three runs.
Forest Hills 2, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Sidman, Avery Smiach struck out 16 batters in a no-hitter, while Mylee Gdula went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run batted in to lead the Rangers over the Crimson Crushers.
Smiach walked one batter and threw 69 of her 96 pitches for strikes. The sophomore right-hander also tossed a perfect game on March 28.
Bishop McCort’s Belle Toth struck out three batters and allowed one earned run over six strong innings.
Windber 9, Blacklick Valley 7: In Nanty Glo, Summer Campbell (triple), Kaylie Gaye and Aaliyah James each provided three knocks as the Ramblers held off the Vikings.
Windber’s Skylee Miller doubled twice, and Angel James added a two-bagger among her two knocks.
Blacklick Valley’s Skyler Baldish went 3-for-4. Madelyn Kinter added two hits.
Conemaugh Valley 15, North Star 2 (6): In Boswell, Isabella Winkelman finished 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as the Blue Jays soared over the Cougars.
Conemaugh Valley’s Kylee Ferguson, Peyton Gustkey, Madison Rager and Julia Stiffler each doubled.
North Star’s Grace Metz and Kyra Turner provided a single apiece.
Central Cambria 15, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (4): In Ebensburg, Aubrey Ruddek and Keira Link combined for seven strikeouts in an abbreviated no-hitter as the Red Devils blanked the Marauders.
Central Cambria’s Kami Kamzik finished with three hits. Link and Scott each contributed two hits, including a home run. Sophia Blasko, Olivia Janosik and Jordan Krawcion added two knocks apiece.
Indiana 12, Cambria Heights 5: In Patton, Olivia Zimmerman doubled, homered and drove in five runs, while Haley Hamilton (home run, two RBIs) and Chloe McHugh each contributed three hits as the Indians sprinted past the Highlanders.
Indiana’s Julia Antonacci (two RBIs) and Ella Myers (two hits, two RBIs) each homered.
Maggie Cunningham chipped in two hits.
Cambria Heights’ Ellie Bender (double), Lexi Griak (double, two RBIs), Sidney Nihart and Macey Mezzelo (double) each collected two hits.
River Valley 7, Northern Cambria 3: In Northern Cambria, Callie Reaugh went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Panthers topped the Colts.
River Valley’s Sara Bollinger added two hits and allowed one earned run in the complete-game victory. Victoria McCully drove in two runs.
Northern Cambria’s Hayley Dumm and Morgan Hassen each contributed two hits. Kenzie Formeck doubled.
Greater Latrobe 5, Ligonier Valley 1: In Latrobe, Piper Zufall provided three hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs as the Wildcats tamed the Rams.
Greater Latrobe’s Josie Straigus fanned eight batters in a complete-game victory. Lauren Weatherton doubled twice, and Grace Henigin added a two-bagger among her two hits. Sydney Degram added two knocks.
Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper doubled, and Abby Springer added two hits.
Monday
Conemaugh Valley 11, Blacklick Valley 1 (5): Delanie Davison doubled in first at-bat for her 100th career hit and finished 3-for-3 with a triple at the plate while compiling 13 strikeouts in the circle to lead the host Blue Jays over the Vikings.
Conemaugh Valley’s Katie Ledwich homered twice and drove in five runs. Maddie Beiter homered, and Bella Grecek tripled.
Blacklick Valley’s Senekah Myers amassed two hits.
Westmont Hilltop 13, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): Zailees Seda finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs to surpass 100 career hits, while Samantha Dixon went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs and five RBIs to lead the host Hilltoppers over the Huskies.
Westmont Hilltop’s Zoey Lynch added two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Bishop Carroll’s Alicia Heinrich drove in a run.
Bishop McCort Catholic 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): Kristin Stiles and Belle Toth combined to strike out 11 batters in an abbreviated no-hitter as the Crimson Crushers blanked the Trojans at Roxbury Park.
Bishop McCort’s Reagan Bair and Autumn Ricketts each produced two hits. Alayna Marion reached base four times on three walks and scored three runs.
Penn Cambria 13, Portage 2 (6): In Cresson, Jerzy Vinglish went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to lead the Panthers over the Mustangs.
Penn Cambria’s Madison Cavalet went 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate an also struck out three over six strong innings. Emily Hite (three runs), Sophia Rabatin and Lily Sheehan (two RBIs) also produced two hits apiece. Patty Wagner doubled.
Portage’s Lyndsey Castel and Lily Koban each drove in a run.
Ferndale 7, Windber 2: Angelina Wagner struck out 16 batters in a complete-game victory, while Aubrielle Leverknight doubled, homered and drove in three runs as the host Yellow Jackets beat the Ramblers.
Ferndale’s Nikaila Craig added two hits and two runs.
Windber’s Skylee Miller drove in two runs in the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Berlin Brothersvalley 11, North Star 1 (6): In Berlin, Sydney Walker went 3-for-4 with two runs and a double at the plate and fanned three batters over three shutout frames as the Mountaineers topped the Cougars.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kira Milburn added two hits and two RBIs. Elsie Barna doubled, and Rori Allen drove in a pair.
North Star’s Kayley Brant doubled among her two hits.
Central Cambria 19, Richland 0 (3): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik blasted a grand slam and finished with five RBIs at the plate and struck out six batters in a two-hit shutout as the Red Devils defeated the Rams.
Central Cambria’s Keira Link provided three hits, and Katie Scott drove in three runs. Sophia Blasko, Olivia Janosik, Kait Roszi (double) and Aubrey Ruddek netted two knocks apiece.
Richland’s Sophia Burke and Laikyn Roman each singled.
Cambria Heights 11, Purchase Line 8: In Patton, Ellie Bender went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs as the Highlanders defeated the Red Dragons.
Cambria Heights’ Karin Adams doubled and struck out six batters over seven frames.
Martina White provided two hits and drove in two runs. Meghan Wholaver and Abby Zeglen each added two knocks.
Purchase Line’s Kara Harbridge (double, two RBIs) and Brooklynn Walker produced two hits apiece. Aniah Byers doubled and plated three runs.
Northern Cambria 7, Penns Manor 4: In Northern Cambria, Morgan Hassen and Laci Lanzendorfer each produced three hits as the Colts topped the Comets.
Lanzendorfer doubled and drove in three runs. Skye Bernecky added two hits. Alivia Yahner doubled, and Kenzie Formeck stole two bases.
Penns Manor’s Allison Rhea homered and drove in three runs. Sidnee Hrubochak doubled among her two hits.
Ligonier Valley 2, Mount Pleasant 1: In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper fanned 12 batters and scattered two singles and allowed one unearned run as the Rams edged the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Ruby Wallace doubled among her two hits. Piper and Abby Springer each drove in a run.
Baseball
Tuesday
Blacklick Valley 9, Windber 4: In Nanty Glo, Ashton Younkin went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Josh Hessler fanned eight batters in a complete-game victory as the Vikings topped the Ramblers.
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba chipped in two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Hessler provided a two-run double, and Logan Kaschalk drove in two runs.
Windber’s Lucas Oleksa homered among his two hits and drove in three runs. Angelo Campitell homered, while Joe Reynolds and Andrew Scalia each doubled.
Forest Hills 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Tyler Orris homered twice and drove in six runs as the Rangers defeated the Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Orris connected on a grand slam. Nate Cornell added two hits, and Devin Kreger drove in two runs. Brody Roberts fanned eight batters over five frames.
Bishop McCort’s Jonathan Delia, Ben Smith and Jake Yatsky each collected one hit.
North Star 12, Conemaugh Valley 1 (5): In Boswell, Cayden Turner struck out eight batters over five innings, while Parker Scherer went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs as the Cougars clawed past the Blue Jays.
North Star’s Vance Kimmel and Connor Yoder (two stolen bases) each provided two hits. Turner and Yoder each doubled.
Conemaugh Valley’s Caden Hody homered in the fourth. Jeremy Dietz doubled.
Central 9, Richland 0: In Martinsburg, Mason Sparks struck out seven batters over six scoreless innings, while Kyle Klotz (three RBIs) and Griffin Snowberger each provided two hits to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Rams.
Central’s Dalton Metzger doubled and plated three runs.
Four different Richland players singled.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In New Paris, Garrett Emerick went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs at the plate and also struck out 15 batters and allowed two singles over 62/3 scoreless innings to lead the Lions over the Huskies.
Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong and Nate Whysong (three runs) each collected two hits, including a double.
Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko and Zander Sekerak each singled.
Monday
United 8, Conemaugh Township 3: In Davidsville, Brady Coleman drove in two runs to lead a balanced attack as the Lions topped the Indians.
United’s Brad Felix doubled, Caden McCully stole two bases and Isaac Worthington scored twice.
Conemaugh Township left 11 runners on base. Zack Petree (double), Aiden Prior (two runs) and Larry Weaver (two RBIs) each collected two hits. Tyler Weber doubled.
Cambria Heights 18, Purchase Line 0 (3): In Patton, Garrett Jasper struck out six batters in an abbreviated no-hitter, while Ty Stockley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs as the Highlanders, who scored 18 runs in the second, blanked the Red Dragons.
Jasper added a double and two RBIs at the plate. Hunter Nelen went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Isaac Weiland drove in three runs. Luke Mulraney and Stephen Nelen each drove in two runs.
Richland 3, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Luke Raho fanned six batters and allowed one earned run in a complete-game victory as the Rams edged the Red Devils.
Richland’s Sam Penna doubled and drove in two runs. Carson Reckner also doubled.
No Central Cambria statistics were reported.
Windber 13, Conemaugh Valley 0 (5): In Windber, Andrew Scalia fanned 13 batters in a one-hit shutout and hit a two-run homer to lead the Ramblers over the Blue Jays.
Windber’s Lucas Oleksa went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz produced his team’s lone hit.
Indiana 11, Somerset 5: In Indiana, Garrison Dougherty and Ethan Shank (two RBIs) each provided two hits as the Indians, who scored eight runs in the first, flew past the Golden Eagles.
Gavin Homer doubled, stole two bases and drove in two runs. Andrew McGee plated two runs, and Michael Tortorella doubled.
Somerset’s Nolan Riggs scored twice. Zane Hagans, Cole Johnson, Owen Miller and Aiden VanLenten each drove in a run.
