Softball
High School
Ferndale 12, Blacklick Valley 0: In Nanty Glo, the Yellow Jackets hammered out a convincing victory over the Vikings on Monday. Further details of the game were not reported.
Ligonier Valley 9, Apollo-Ridge 3: At Spring Church, pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out 13 batters while also picking up two hits, a home run and five RBIs as the Rams battered the Vikings. Natalie Bizup collected three hits in the victory while Peyton LaVale and Ruby Wallace each supplied two. Jaden Cunningham and Wallace each scored two runs.
Apollo-Ridge’s Maddison Garcia swatted a home run and had two RBIs.
Cambria Heights 14, Penns Manor 1 (5): In Clymer, an eight-run first inning rocketed the Highlanders to a five-inning win over the Comets. Rea Kosicki, Alexis Griak, Maddie Bender and Rylee Bernecky each drove in two runs for Cambria Heights.
Penns Manor’s Hayden Sturgeon doubled and produced her team’s only run.
Penn Cambria 9, Greater Johnstown 7: In Cresson, Alyssa Zupon delivered three hits, scored three runs and drove in two more as the Panthers slid past the Trojans. Kyra Vinglish scored twice for Penn Cambria, which grabbed a 6-5 lead in the third with three runs and built that edge to 9-5 before Greater Johnstown’s rally fell short.
Jadyn Oswalt, Kara Szczur and Madelyn Wilfong each had two hits for the Trojans, who saw Szczur chase in two runs.
Bishop McCort 9, Somerset 8: In Somerset, Karalyn Bailey’s three RBIs led the way for the Crimson Crushers as they topped the Golden Eagles in a high-scoring tilt. Bria Bair picked up four hits and had two RBIs, while Kayleigh Horner added three hits and two RBIs. Alayna Marion, Emily Ream and Belle Toth joined Bailey in picking up two hits.
Gracie Bowers, Kylie Walker and Bella Baumgardner each registered two hits for Somerset, which saw Willa Sharbaugh post two RBIs.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Forest Hills 6: The host Hilltoppers scored three runs in the seventh and punctuated the comeback win with Chloe Hoffman’s game-winning single as they edged the Rangers. Zoey Lynch had two RBIs for Westmont Hilltop.
Ana Spangler laced a three-run home run for Forest Hills, which saw Mylee Gdula each pick up two hits.
Portage 11, Northern Cambria 1 (6): In Portage, Sydney Castel had three hits and scored two runs to pace a Mustangs attack that pounded out 17 hits in a win over the Colts. Seven Portage batters had at least two hits with Kenna Redfern, Maryn Swank, Karli Karalfa, Lyndsey Castel, Payton Doll and Paige Phillips joining the parade.
Phillips also notched a pair of RBIs while Swank struck out seven during her time in the circle.
Northern Cambria’s Riley Myers drove in her squad’s lone run.
Baseball
High School
Blacklick Valley 14, Ferndale 1 (5): In Nanty Glo, Hayden Williams and Josh Hessler each had two RBIs as the Vikings made quick work of the Yellow Jackets. Alex Reba had two hits and scored two runs in the victory while Cody Williams, Greg Schilling, Logan Kaschalk and Jordan Kotelnicki also scored two runs apiece.
Blacklick Valley Connor Kaschalk whiffed nine batters while holding Ferndale to two hits – one each by Noah Hendershot and Nick Reynolds.
Forest Hills 4, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Sidman, two RBIs from Colby Rearick provided the difference for the Rangers as they doubled up the Lions. Tyler Orris crossed the plate twice in the victory while pitcher Colton Cornell scattered seven hits and fanned eight to earn the complete-game victory.
Matt Whysong and Nate Whysong each had two hits for Chestnut Ridge, which saw Matt Whysong pitch six innings and strike out seven batters.
Derry Area 5, Ligonier Valley 2: In Derry, Brayden Mickinac had two of the Trojans’ four RBIs while Noah Cymmerman scored two runs in a win over the Rams.
Haden Sierocky and George Golden each had two hits for Ligonier Valley.
Cambria Heights at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 3: Brandon Yeoman had two hits and plated four runs while Panthers teammate Derek Hite had two hits and a home run in a win over the Trojans at Roxbury Park.
Vinny Chirdon had two hits for Penn Cambria.
Casey Barrett and Brice Mroczka each had a hit for Greater Johnstown.
Richland 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Ethan Janidlo supplied four hits and three RBIs while also bopping a home run as the Rams hammered the Marauders. Janidlo and Luke Raho, who had two hits, each scored two runs. Richland pitcher Mark Wechtenhiser aided his cause with a home run and two RBIs. He also struck out seven and scattered four hits on his way to a complete-game victory.
Kade Sell had two of Bishop Guilfoyle’s four hits.
Central 10, Central Cambria 0 (5): In Martinsburg, Jacob Detwiler and Tyler Helsel combined to keep the Red Devils hitless over five innings as the Scarlet Dragons scooped up another mercy-rule triumph. Detwiler pitched four innings and struck out nine batters while Helsel fanned two in his inning on the mound.
At the plate, Devon Boyles had two hits and two runs while Hunter Smith rapped out two hits as well.
North Star 13, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): In Boswell, four RBIs each from Garrett Huzsek and Cayden Turner helped the Cougars break open a two-run game with 11 combined runs in the third and fourth innings on their way to a shortened win over the Indians. Connor Yoder joined Huzsek and Turner with two hits while Huscek and Andy Retassie each scored three runs.
Turner also held Conemaugh Township to one hit – a single by Brady Kist – while fanning six.
Rockwood 15, Shade 2 (5): In Cairnbrook, the Rockets’ Andrew Weaver picked up two hits with a home run and three RBIs in a five-inning win over the Panthers. Luke Beahr also supplied multiple hits for Rockwood.
Shade’s Aaron Maga scored both of his team’s runs.
Somerset 4, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten allowed just one run off of one hit while walking six and striking out eight over 6 1/3 innings to help the Golden Eagles shut down the Crimson Crushers.
Eric Harris closed the door on Bishop McCort to pin down the save. Ethan Hemminger and Bradley Bruner each had two hits while Calen Miller swatted a home run.
Mason Pfeil had the Crimson Crushers’ lone hit and drove in his squad’s lone run during the third.
Windber 16, Conemaugh Valley 8: Joey Reynolds had four RBIs, three hits and legged out an inside-the-park home run to help the Ramblers put away the Blue Jays. Andrew Scalia (two hits) also picked up four RBIs for Windber, which saw Jake Vargo, Lucas Oleksa and Rex Rininger (two RBIs) pick up two hits each.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent had two doubles while Logan Heinlein was 2-for-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.