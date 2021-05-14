Softball
Cambria Heights 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: Paige Jones went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs scored while blanking the host Hilltoppers with a shutout as the Highlanders improved to 15-1 on Friday.
Ari Westrick went 2-for-3 with a double for Cambria Heights. The Highlanders scored single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.
Chloe Hoffman and Zailees Seda each finished 2-for-3 for Westmont Hilltop (9-4).
Somerset 13, Greater Johnstown 8 (8): The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to top the host Trojans in extra innings.
Willa Sharbaugh went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for Somerset (9-5). Mary Bowers (two runs scored) and Olivia Svonavec (double and two RBIs) each had three hits. Macy Bowers (one double), Kylie Landis and Mary Stinebiser (two doubles) all provided two hits apiece.
Kara Szczur went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs for Greater Johnstown (2-9). Ashley Eckenrod went 3-for-5. Rylan Felosky tripled and Taylor Ahlborn added two hits.
Forest Hills 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 2 (5): Aislinn Myers provided three hits to lead the Rangers past the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Bethany Leichliter homered and drove in two runs for Forest Hills (9-8). Kate Beyer and Mackenzie Hoover (two runs, double, triple and three RBIs) both added two hits. Taylor Burda drove in three runs, scored twice and doubled. Paige Debias doubled, and Madison Emerick scored twice. Josie Makin pitched five innings to pick up the victory.
Karalyn Bailey went 2-for-3 to lead Bishop McCort (3-14). Arianna Hinton doubled.
Richland 14, Bedford 3 (5): Logan Roman homered and finished with three hits to lead the host Rams by the Bisons.
Kendal Wadsworth struck out seven batters for Richland (12-3), which has won five games in a row. Emily Peters and Ava Wenderoth both contributed two hits. Aubrey Henry and Laikyn Roman both doubled.
Lindsay Mowry led Bedford with three hits. Jenna Poorbaugh tripled.
Northern Cambria 8, Homer-Center 6: In Homer City, Kenzie Formeck and Morgan Hassen each provided two-run singles in the top of the seventh inning to propel the Colts to a triumph over the Wildcats.
Formeck finished 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs for Northern Cambria (7-11). Hassen plated three runs. Jessica Krug went the distance in the circle and added two hits, including a triple, two runs and an RBI. Jensen Wiewiora finished with two hits. Laci Lanzendorfer doubled and drove in a run.
Julia King went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Homer-Center. Alaina Fabin finished 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Baseball
Conemaugh Valley 8, Rockwood 6: Casey Cruse provided a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 6-all tie and lead the host Blue Jays to victory over the Rockets.
Conemaugh Valley (6-5) scored six runs in the sixth.
Caden Hody’s sacrifice fly tied the game late.
Cruse finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Hody finished with two hits, including a double.
Nick Heltzel scored twice.
Noah Heltzel provided two hits and two stolen bases, while earning the victory in relief. Dylan Chontas doubled.
Carson Modrak went 3-for-4 with two triples and two stolen bases to lead Rockwood (9-5). Jack Pletcher stole four bases. Andrew Weaver stole two bases.
Richland 7, Chestnut Ridge 4: Seth Coleman struck out six batters over five innings and added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored as the host Rams won their 14th consecutive game, beating the Lions.
Luke Raho (two runs) and Josh Stem (three RBIs) each finished with two knocks, including a double. Jordan Ford drove in two runs.
Richland led 6-0 after the fourth, but Chestnut Ridge tallied four runs in the sixth to close the gap.
Christian Hinson led Chestnut Ridge (10-6) with two hits. Kai Bollman drove in two runs. Kyle Lohr and Lucas Nicodemus each doubled.
Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort Catholic 4 (6): Alex Ray went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Tanner Civis finished 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Crimson Crushers.
Eli Thomas struck out four batters over six innings for Westmont Hilltop (6-7). Gavin Hockenberry (two runs) and Landon Steinly (double and three RBIs) each added three hits. Tyler Mosorjak drove in three runs.
Jordan Page led Bishop McCort (10-7) with a hit and RBI. Roman Fetzko added a knock and run scored.
Somerset 10, Cambria Heights 8: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Highlanders.
Ryan Wilmotte went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Somerset (5-13). Ethan Hemminger finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Shane Roberts added two hits, including a double. Chase Stoy scored twice. Nolan Riggs stole two bases.
Ryan Bearer went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Cambria Heights (1-10). Zane Miller scored twice. Zach Letso doubled and drove in two runs. Matt Davis stole two bases.
United 10, Penns Manor 4: In Armagh, Wade Plowman doubled among his two hits and drove in three runs as the Lions tamed the Comets in a game that started at 10 a.m.
Hunter Cameron (two runs), Caden McCully (three runs) and Isaac Worthington (RBI) all provided two-hit games for United. Brad Felix doubled and scored two runs. United scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Grant Casses went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Penns Manor.
United 9, West Shamokin 2: In Rural Valley, Ben Tomb went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs at the plate and recorded all 15 of his outs over five innings via strikeout as the Lions defeated the Wolves.
United (15-4) received three stolen bases, two hits and two runs from Wade Plowman. Joe Marino doubled and scored twice. Isaac Worthington stole two bases.
Vince Buffone doubled for West Shamokin (6-7).
Indiana 18, Ligonier Valley 6 (6): In Ligonier, Steven Budash (two doubles) and Gavin Homer both supplied four hits, and Branden Kanick and Branden Yanity (double) each drove in four runs to propel the Indians past the Rams.
Homer stole two bases and scored three runs. Lincoln Trusal drove in two runs and stole four bases. Ben Ryan scored three runs. Austin Homer added two hits, three runs and two RBIs.
George Golden (double and two RBIs) and Haden Sierocky each provided two hits for Ligonier Valley (7-11). Grant Dowden (two runs) and Logan Foust both doubled.
