Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 7, United 0: In Davidsville, Ethan Williams scored three goals while Nate Blough added a goal and two assists as the host Indians shut out the Lions on Tuesday in a non-conference contest.
The other Conemaugh Township goals were scored by Ryan Kaltreider, A.J. Smolen and Connor Szapka. Goalkeeper D.J. Ciarimboli had seven saves for the Indians (3-1).
Westmont Hilltop 11, Bishop Guilfoyle 1: The unbeaten Hilltoppers (4-0) got a pair of goals from Alex Crespo and individual tallies from nine other players in a victory over the visiting Marauders in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Miles Zitnay had three assists for Westmont Hilltop, which also got a goal each from Maximus Zitnay, Anthony Constantino, Ashton Fortson, Stefan Zagorski, Riley Malcolm, Ian Buday, Will Gerow, Danny Heider and Conner Oechslin. Goalkeepers Joey Becker and Landon Glover stopped four shots.
Deven Wyandt scored Bishop Guilfoyle’s goal.
Chestnut Ridge 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Evan Roose, Jack Moyer and Collen Osman scored two goals each to lead the Lions to a victory over the host Trojans in a Laurel Highlands game.
Gavyn Walter, Mason Gomez-Campos and Ben Whisker added the other three goals for Chestnut Ridge (3-1), which got the combined shutout from goalkeepers Ben Smtih and Dylan Gibbner.
Somerset 7, Cambria Heights 0: In Somerset, Garrett Peters scored two goals while Quinn Egal added a goal and two assists in a Golden Eagles shutout over the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands game.
The other Somerset goals were scored by Andrew Luteri, Zeth Augustine, Isaac Hoyman and Toby Walker while the shutout was shared by Ian Leasure and Quintin Robison.
Penn Cambria 10, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Gabe Canineu, Chase Sorichetti and Joseph Mastri each had two goals as the Panthers shut out the host Rangers in a Laurel Highlands clash.
Connor Mento, Logan Michina and Reed Niebauer added the other goals for Penn Cambria, which also got two assists each from Dom Landi, Mastri and Canineu. Niebauer earned the shutout in goal.
High School Girls
Windber 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Windber, Natalie Buza had three goals and Anna Steinbeck scored once as the Ramblers beat the visiting Mountaineers.
Carolina McClain had two assists for 4-0 Windber.
Rayne Stoltzfus netted the Mountaineers’ lone goal.
Rockwood 4, United 2: In Armagh, Finnleigh Gould had two goals as the Rockets doubled up the host Lions in a non-conference game.
Haley Johnson and Emily Carolus added the other two goals for Rockwood (3-2) while Bailey Popovich and Lauren Donelson scored for United.
Johnstown Christian 3, Tussey Mountain 0: In Saxton, Mary Hostetter had two goals and Jamie Sarver scored one goal as the visiting Blue Jays beat the Titans.
Casey Romus had the shutout for 1-3 Johnstown Christian.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Northern Cambria 3, West Shamokin 2: In Northern Cambria, the Colts lost the first two sets before battling back to win three straight in a hard-fought Heritage Conference victory over the Wolves.
West Shamokin won 25-22 and 25-17 in the first two sets. Northern Cambria won 25-19, 25-18 and 15-13 to complete the comeback.
Maggie Hogan led the Colts in kills and Jenna Lutch led the team in blocks. Camryn Dumm had 18 services points and topped the team in assists.
Rylee Riggle and Abby Oesterling led West Shamokin.
“Two very good teams,” said Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan, whose team is the defending state champion.
“It was a 21/2-hour match and a playoff atmosphere.
“West Shamokin went up 2-0 and we had to show some grit and come back to win the last three. That’s not easy to do.
“We showed heart and determination.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Mara Yahner 10 service points, 15 kills, three blocks and nine digs, and Mia Wyland had nine service points and 14 digs as the Huskies beat the Crimson Crushers 25-11, 25-17, 25-19.
Emma Becquet nine service points, Madita Dieseler had seven service points, and Taylor Wahl had eight service points for the Huskies. Sara Muriceak had five service points and 23 assists
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Kelsey Way had 23 digs.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Kiera Booth had 18 kills and Carlyn Hay had 24 assists and nine aces as the Mountaineers downed the host Rockets 25-14, 25-9, 25-8 in the WestPAC.
Lexi Yanosky chipped in seven kills and Grace Dorcon supplied six kills and six aces for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Panthers defeated the host Elks 25-17, 25-22, 25-9.
Emily Abraham had four aces and four kills for Salisbury-Elk Lick, which also got a combined eight kills from Ella Mull and Cadee Blocher.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: Jenny Durica had 17 kills and three aces and Madison Showalter added 26 assists and five digs as the Indians topped the host Yellow Jackets 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
Hannah Swank added seven kills and six aces for visiting Conemaugh Township.
Homer-Center 3, United 0: In Homer City, the Wildcats swept past the Lions 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 in a Heritage Conference match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.