Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 1, Windber 0 (OT): In Windber, Maxwell Malicki dribbled through the Ramblers defense and produced a cross that was deflected behind the goalkeeper for the lone goal as the Indians prevailed on Wednesday.
Declan Mainhart notched the shutout for Conemaugh Township (4-3), which played in its second straight overtime game.
Windber dropped to 4-2.
Rockwood 4, Conemaugh Township 3 (2OT): In Davidsville, Davis Bruening scored twice for the Rockets as the visitors edged the Indians in double overtime on Tuesday.
Jack Pletcher and Josiah Rock also scored for Rockwood (5-1).
Ben Cotchen, Dylan Giffin and Ethan Price all scored for Conemaugh Township (2-3). Jackson Sotosky provided two assists.
Central Cambria 4, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Brock Martin recorded a hat trick to lift the Red Devils past the Rangers on Tuesday.
Adam McGlynn also scored for 4-4 Central Cambria.
Kaden Carpenter buried a goal for 1-5 Forest Hills.
Bedford 10, Greater Johns- town 0: In Bedford, 10 different Bisons scored in a victory over the Trojans on Tuesday.
Timothy Crist, Matt Robinette, Chase Bussard (two assists), Chase Martin, Cole Taylor, Layne Richardson, Caleb Wigfield, Nate Clapper, Bowen LaMarche and Yair Melendez each scored for 6-0-1 Bedford.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 4, Forest Hills 3: In Sidman, Max Kirkpatrick broke a tie with the game-winning goal for the Marauders on Monday.
Alex Pownall tallied two goals for Bishop Guilfoyle, which received a goal from Pol Gelambi.
Kaden Carpenter, Mikel Gray and Nick Singer all scored for Forest Hills.
High School Girls
Windber 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Windber, Mariah Andrews and Kaylee Dowdell each scored for the Ramblers in a close victory over the Indians at Windber Stadium.
Shannon Tokarsky and Rylee Ott netted assists for 4-1 Windber.
All three goals were scored in the first half.
Izzy Slezak scored for 5-1 Conemaugh Township.
Forest Hills 3, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Avery Smiach buried a pair of goals and Alyssa Walker recorded the clean sheet as the Rangers blanked the Red Devils.
Nina Martyak also scored for Forest Hills (3-3).
Central Cambria dropped to 1-7.
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, North Star 2: In Berlin, Rayne Stoltzfus tallied a pair of goals as the Mountaineers defeated the Cougars.
Grace Sechler (one assist) and Alyssa Maxwell also scored for Berlin (4-3).
Cenley Miller buried a pair of goals for 1-5 North Star.
Conemaugh Township 8, Rockwood 2: In Davidsville, Ashlyn Fetterman tallied four goals as the Indians defeated the Rockets on Tuesday.
Emilee Roman, Hunter Hartnett, Izzy Slezak and Briar Berkey also scored for Conemaugh Township.
Finnleigh Gould and JoJo Budzina found the back of the net for Rockwood.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera dished out 22 assists and Riley Maldet finished with 11 kills to lead the Indians past the Blue Jays, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15.
Chloe Bidelman scooped up 10 digs for 6-1 Conemaugh Township. Hannah Sodano provided nine kills, and Kendra Huber netted eight kills. Leonela Nichols ended up with three aces.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 3, Southern Garrett 1: In Salisbury, Mercadee Blocher provided 21 service points, 15 kills and seven aces to lead the Elks past the Rams, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12.
Emily Abraham added 15 kills, 14 service points and four aces for Salisbury-Elk Lick (1-8). Avah Mason dished out 12 assists.
Cambria Heights 3, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Kadence Della Valle scooped up 23 digs and Kendall Conrad netted 12 service points to lead the Highlanders past the Red Dragons, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20, on Tuesday.
Paige Burkey totaled five blocks for 3-3 Cambria Heights, which received 10 service points from Shaylee Packard.
