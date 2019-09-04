Soccer
Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, North Star 4 (OT): In Berlin, Elijah Sechler scored his second goal of the game with a minute remaining in overtime and Ty Walker netted three goals as the Mountaineers edged the visiting Cougars.
Keegan Huston made 23 saves for Berlin Brothersvalley in its season opener.
Samuel Eagleson had two goals, and Ryan Lucas and Shiloh Eagleson each scored once for North Star.
Westmont Hilltop 6, Greater Johnstown 0: Will Gerow and Coby Cassick each scored two goals and Joe Becker had a shutout as the Hilltoppers beat the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Conner Oechslin and Josh Grassa each had goals for the Hilltoppers.
The game was the season-opener for each team.
Somerset 6, Richland 0: In Somerset, Isaac Hoyman and Quinn Egal each netted two goals, and Ian Lasure and Quintin Robison combined in a shutout as the Golden Eagles beat the Rams.
McKay Ross and Zeth Augustine each scored a goal for Somerset, which opened the season. Richland is 0-2.
Windber 10, United 0: In Armagh, Austin Curtis netted three goals while Kobe Charney scored a goal and had four assists as the Ramblers blasted the Lions.
Brandon Marhefka had two goals and an assist while Bryce Brubaker, Blake Dowdell, Ryan Pudliner and Jake Steinbeck each tallied a goal. Steinbeck was also credited with two assists.
Brady Smith logged the shutout for Windber.
Central Cambria 4, Cambria Heights 1: In Ebensburg, Corey Roberts’ two goals led the way for the Red Devils as they took down the Highlanders. Troy Shope notched a pair of assists while Ryan Hunt and Ben Young also picked up goals.
Seth Conway booted Cambria Heights’ lone goal.
Girls
Windber 9, United 0: In Armagh, Natalie Buza scored three goals and Anna Steinbeck had two as the Ramblers defeated the host Lions.
Rylee Ott, Halle Bowden, Gabi Klingenberg and Shannon Tokarsky each had one goal.
Keepers Lexie James and Courtlynn Bowden combined for the shutout for the 3-0 Ramblers.
Volleyball
Girls
Central Cambria 3, Bedford 0: In Ebensburg, Liz Bopp’s 14 kills led the way for the Red Devils as they swept the Bisons 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.
Maggie Kudlawiec provided 16 digs in the win while teammate Kiersten Szpala posted 31 assists. Central Cambria also got 12 digs from Cass Bezek with Taylor Hritz and Julia Mobley adding 10 and eight service points, respectively.
Bedford’s Riley Stahlman had five blocks and five kills with Natalie Lippincott supplying five service points.
Bishop Carroll 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The visiting Huskies opened conference play with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Hilltoppers.
Hannah Bortz had 18 assists in defeat while teammate Gabby Nibert logged six kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.