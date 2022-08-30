Soccer
High School Girls
Tuesday
Somerset 4, Conemaugh Township 1: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh provided two assists and a goal as the Golden Eagles defeated the Indians.
Somerset’s Kylee Chabol and Josie Steele each collected a goal and one assist. Mariya Petrosky added a goal.
Izzy Slezak scored Conemaugh Township’s lone goal.
Cambria Heights 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, Brooklyn Galinis tallied two goals to lead the Highlanders over the Panthers.
Erin Behe and Hannah Hite each scored for 1-0 Cambria Heights.
Meghan Andersen scored for 0-1 Penn Cambria.
Rockwood 6, Ligonier Valley 0: In Rockwood, Addie Barkman, Finnleigh Gould and Mollie Wheatley each scored a pair of goals to propel the Rockets over the Rams.
Rockwood’s Ally Harrold provided two assists, and Taylor Demchak notched her third shutout.
Ligonier Valley’s Allyson Steffey made 20 saves.
Bishop Walsh 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Autumn Hoppert buried four goals while Brooke Adams and Lydia Vassiliai each scored to lift the Spartans over the Mountaineers.
Morgan Twombly scored for 0-1 Berlin Brothersvalley. Taylor Hillegass made six saves.
Monday
Rockwood 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Finnleigh Gould tallied two goals and Chloe Streczywilk provided two helpers to lead the Rockets over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Taylor Demchak recorded her second straight shutout for 2-0 Rockwood. Addie Barkman, Kendle Herwig, Alyssa Hunt, Streczywilk, Avri Wareham and Mollie Wheatley each scored a goal.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Dylan Giffin scored twice and Austin Elliot added a goal in the second half as the Indians blanked the Golden Eagles in the season opener for both teams.
Declan Mainhart notched the shutout in goal.
Cambria Heights 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, Caleb Patterson made 15 saves while Darian Miller chipped in a goal and assist as the Highlanders defeated the Panthers.
Dravin Beatty, Mason Eckenrode and Ethan Kline each scored for 1-0 Cambria Heights.
Andrew Dillon netted Penn Cambria’s goal.
United 4, Windber 1: In Armagh, Gideon Bracken and Dylan Dishong each supplied a pair of goals as the Lions defeated the Ramblers.
Jacob Hill scored for Windber, which received 16 saves from Bryson Costa.
Richland 9, Chestnut Ridge 0: Tyler Swope and Evan Beglin each scored three goals as the host Rams broke open a two-goal game with seven second-half scores against the Lions.
Toryn Schmouder, Landon Shearman and Eli Toth each scored goals for Richland (1-0).
Tyler Kane, Nate Mayket and Braden Hirsch combined in net for the shutout.
Chestnut Ridge is 0-1.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 5, Forest Hills 0: Gage Hensel and Maximus Zitnay each buried a pair of goals to lead the Hilltoppers over the Rangers.
Westmont Hilltop (1-0) also received a goal from Derek George. Alex Mondick provided the clean sheet in goal.
Everett 2, Bedford 1: In Bedford, the Warriors tallied two goals in the first half to edge the Bisons.
Jack Becker scored for Bedford in the second half.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Forest Hills 3, Central 0: In Sidman, Julia Chunta collected her 1,000th career assist and Mya Colosimo produced her 500th career kill as the Rangers beat the Scarlet Dragons 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
Chunta had 30 assists, 18 digs, 14 service points and four aces.
Colosimo finished with 15 kills.
Aisy Myers had 11 service points and four aces. Addi Schirato had three blocks, and
Alexa Papcunik had two blocks, and Paxtyn Pcola had seven kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera dished out 29 assists as the Indians swept the Blue Jays 25-11, 25-9, 25-17.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank delivered 18 kills and Kendra Huber added five kills for the 2-0 Indians.
Cambria Heights 3, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, Maelyn Dutko contributed 21 assists and 11 service points as the Highlanders topped the Colts 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Cambria Heights’ Paige Burkey finished with 10 kills, and Makenzie Mulraney added 10 service points.
Portage 3, Penns Manor 0: In Clymer, Trissa Smith finished with 23 assists, 18 service points and two aces to lead the Mustangs over the Comets 25-14, 25-17, 25-10.
Portage’s Paige Phillips collected 14 kills, and Lexi Slanoc added 14 service points. Sierra Crum had 12 service points.
Richland 3, North Star 0: Laikyn Roman provided 25 assists and 13 digs as the host Rams beat the Cougars 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.
Richland’s Adalin Matejovich scooped up 14 digs, and Vanessa Migut added 10 kills. Sasha Garnett contributed five blocks.
Monday
Forest Hills 3, United 0: In Sidman, Mya Colosimo supplied 21 kills and 16 digs, and Julia Chunta had 31 assists, 11 digs, six aces and 13 service points, as the Rangers defeated the Lions 25-9, 25-18, 25-23.
Addi Schirato had three blocks and 11 service points, and Sophia Jacobs posted 10 digs for Forest Hills.
Forest Hills honored previous members of the program that surpassed 1,000 assists or digs.
Hannah Sivi (2,101, 2018 graduate), Kenzie Colosimo (1,641, 2021) and Lakin Stiffler (1,341, 2014) compiled over 1,000 assists. Madeline Cecere, a 2021 graduate, scooped up 1,326 career digs.
Penn Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Alyssa Zupon dished out 15 assists and collected 15 service points and Georgia Borlie added eight kills to lead the Panthers over the Highlanders in four sets, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Penn Cambria’s Addison Hite finished with eight service points and five blocks in the season opener for both teams. Reagan Ronan added eight service points.
Cambria Heights’ Maelyn Dutko contributed 11 assists, and Regan Conrad totaled 10 service points.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: Alison Matera dished out 25 assists to help the Indians sweep the host Yellow Jackets 25-17, 25-9, 25-7.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank provided eight kills and seven digs, and Hannah Sodano added seven kills and five aces.
Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1: In Ligonier, Emily Rankin and Lacy Sosko each provided nine kills as the Rams defeated the Rockets 22-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18.
Rankin finished with 16 service points and two aces.
Abby Tutino and Saylor Clise (three aces) each had 13 service points. Sosko contributed four blocks, and Ruby Wallace added six kills.
Central Cambria 3, River Valley 2: In Blairsville, Mikalah Kim provided 11 kills, while Alli Malay added 29 service points, seven kills and five aces to lead the Red Devils to a 25-17, 25-21, 14-25, 14-25, 16-14 victory over the Panthers.
Central Cambria’s Izzy Kushner netted seven kills.
Portage 3, Marion Center 0: In Portage, Keira Sossong scooped up 26 digs and Trissa Smith dished out 23 assists to lead the Mustangs over the Stingers 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Paige Phillips led Portage (1-0) with 10 kills. Smith finished with 15 service points, Jada Willinsky added 14 and Sossong contributed 11.
