Soccer
High School Girls
Carroll-McCort Catholic 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Angel Kutsick scored each of her team’s first three goals as the Huskies defeated the Trojans on Wednesday at Trojan Stadium. Carroll-McCort’s Adelyn Myers netted a pair of goals.
Claire Long notched the shutout for Carroll-McCort, which led 4-0 at halftime. Taylor Diehl, Emma Farabaugh and Maddie Lieb each found the back of the net.
Central Cambria 2, Richland 0: In Ebensburg, Ava Barra scored twice as Brooke Kolar recorded both assists to lead the Red Devils over the Rams. Central Cambria’s Katie Scott compiled 19 saves to notch the shutout.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: Kennedy Faight, Presley Mann and Taylor Yoder each netted goals as the host 1-1 Hilltoppers edged the 0-3 Lions at Price Field.
Chestnut Ridge’s Greyson Callihan and Marybeth Koehler each scored.
Bedford 4, Forest Hills 1: In Bedford, three second-half goals by the Bisons provided the difference as they pulled away from the Rangers. Bedford received two goals from Ava Sipes, and one each from Ella DeLong and Makayla Ford.
Forest Hills’ tally came from the boot of Aivah Maul.
Somerset 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Kamryn Ross and Lily Witt each scored as the Golden Eagles soared over the Panthers. Somerset’s Raisa Seslow recorded the shutout.
High School Boys
Southern Fulton 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0 (2OT): In Warfordsburg, Leland Fox’s golden goal in the second overtime period lifted the Indians to a win over the Mountaineers on Tuesday. James Bard turned in the clean sheet for Southern Fulton.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Marion Center 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Marion Center, Maelyn Dutko dished out 19 assists for the Highlanders, but it was the Stingers coming away with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win. Cambria Heights’ Emerson Packard had eight digs in the loss.
