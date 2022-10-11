Soccer
High School Girls
Tuesday
Bedford 6, Richland 0: The Bisons blanked the Rams at Herlinger Field.
No other details were reported.
Westmont Hilltop 1, Bishop Carroll 0 (OT): Addison Arnold netted the game’s only goal in overtime, and Christiana Gordon had a shutout as the Hilltoppers (6-8) edged the Huskies (5-7-2).
Central 2, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Ella Garner and Kira Trexler each scored to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Rangers.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, North Star 1: In Boswell, Ashley Brant, Gracie Sechler and Mercy Sechler all notched goals to lead the Mountaineers over the Cougars.
Layla Overly netted North Star’s lone goal.
Monday
Bishop Carroll Catholic 2, Somerset 2: In Ebensburg, Willa Sharbaugh netted her 50th goal as the Golden Eagles tied the host Huskies.
Somerset’s Kylee Chabol scored a goal.
Maddie Lieb and Maya Sirsikar each scored for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Bedford 3, Forest Hills 2: In Bedford, Ava Sipes, Rachel Leydig and Grace Sarver each scored a goal in the Bisons’ shutout win over the Rangers.
Bedford improved to 11-2, while Forest Hills slipped to 9-5-0.
Westmont Hilltop 12, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, Emma O’Neil, Jordan Pecze and Kallie Koposko each netted a hat trick as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Lions.
Ava Stager, Mackenzie Kozak and Christiana Gordon also had goals for the Hilltoppers.
Malia Crouse and Mattie Burket each scored for Chestnut Ridge.
Woodland Hills 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Emma Reyes tallied two goals and Olivia Wilson netted one as the Wolverines shut out the Rams.
Woodland Hills keeper Isabele Wilson had the shutout.
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 9, Central Cambria 1: Izzy Slezak scored four goals, and Emilee Roman and Ashlyn Fetterman each had two goals as the Indians defeated the Red Devils.
Maddy Thomas added a goal for 9-5 Conemaugh Township.
Ava Barra scored for 2-8 Central Cambria.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Windber 2, North Star 1 (2OT): In Boswell, Damian Miller scored off a feed from Cayden Thompson to lift the Ramblers over the Cougars.
Jacob Hill scored Windber’s first goal.
C.J. Biery netted North Star’s marker.
Conemaugh Township 3, United 2: In Armagh, Jackson Sotosky netted two goals, including the game-winning tally in the second half, to elevate the Indians over the Lions.
Conemaugh Township’s Dylan Giffin also scored.
Dylan Dishong and Gideon Bracken scored United’s goals.
Penn Cambria 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Cresson, Andrew Dillon tallied four goals and two assists to lead the Panthers over the Marauders.
Penn Cambria’s Sean Tomlinson added two goals and Duncan Gongloff notched the clean sheet.
Cambria Heights 6, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, George Campbell buried four goals as the Highlanders defeated the Colts.
Mason Eckenrode and Chase Rogal each scored for 9-5-1 Cambria Heights. Ethan King provided two assists.
Evan Wiewiora netted Northern Cambria’s lone goal in the second half.
Monday
Somerset 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Somerset, Mason Chabol had a pair of second-half goals as the Golden Eagles blanked the visiting Huskies.
Quintin Robison had a shutout as the Somerset goalkeeper.
Rockwood 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Max Trimpey buried a pair of goals to lead the Rockets over the Mountaineers.
David Bruening added a goal for Rockwood.
Berlin’s goal scorer was not reported.
Central Cambria 2, Central 1: In Ebensburg, Brayden Swope and Cody Roberts each scored goals as the Red Devils defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Ojha Ojha had two assists for Central Cambria. Ben Theys scored a goal for Central.
Bedford 5, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Cole Taylor had a hat trick as the visiting Bisons pulled away from the Rangers.
Matt Robinette and Chase Bussard each had a goal for 13-1 Bedford.
Kaden Carpenter scored in the second half for 7-7 Forest Hills.
Penn Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 1: In Cresson, Andrew Dillon scored six goals as the host Panthers defeated the Trojans.
Penn Cambria received goals by Sean Tomlinson, Jacob Zunich, Kurtis Egar, Conlan Ball and Jackson Rice.
Cameron Jones scored Greater Johnstown’s lone goal.
Tennis
District 6 Class 2A
Team Semifinals
Central Cambria 5, Richland 0: In Ebensburg, the top-seeded Red Devils defeated the fourth-seeded Rams in the District 6 Class 2A team semifinal round on Monday.
Central Cambria’s Marley Ratchford defeated Madison Sivi, 6-3, 6-3 in the first singles match. Central Cambria’s Ella Persio beat Haylee Walylko 6-1, 6-0. Riley Baxter completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Abbey Shawley.
Central Cambria took both doubles matches. Jessica Lian and Lydia Paskowski defeated Lili Toth and Kaia Selepak 6-0, 6-0. Emma Dumm and Allie Morgan defeated Haylee Dunlap and Kat Cratty 7-5, 6-2.
Central Cambria advanced to face Westmont Hilltop in the championship match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ebensburg Tennis Center. The Red Devils and Hilltoppers will meet in the district team final for the eighth straight season. Westmont Hilltop holds a slim 4-3 edge.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central 2: The second-seeded Hilltoppers won all three singles matches and defeated the third-seeded Scarlet Dragons in a District 6 Class 2A team semifinal.
Host Westmont Hilltop is 12-5 while Central is 10-7.
Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Allen topped Julia Ritchey 7-5, 6-4. Madison Podrebarac defeated Ashlyn Renner 6-1, 6-0. Olivia Berish gave the Hilltoppers another win, beating Brooklyn Coppersmith 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, the Central pairing of Kimmy Yingling and Kate Dunn defeated Lauren Connor and Celina Hong 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. Central’s Kaylee Cole and Zoe Grill won the second doubles over Jenna Williams and Ashley Gregorchik 1-6, 6-4 (10-2).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
North Star 3, Ferndale 2: In Boswell, the host Cougars dropped the first two sets before coming back with three straight wins to edge the Yellow Jackets 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-13.
North Star’s Anna Grandas had nine kills and 19 assists, and Breanna Nash had 22 assists. Chloe Miller netted 10 kills, and Suzy Walker had 12 kills and four aces.
Northern Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, the Colts dispatched the Highlanders 25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20.
Savannah Coover led Cambria Heights with 16 service points. Maelyn Dutko totaled 22 assists and 12 digs.
Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0: In Ligonier, Saylor Clise dished out 14 assists while Lacy Sosko provided 15 service points, seven aces and five kills to lead the Rams over the Bulldogs 25-13, 25-7, 25-14.
Ligonier Valley’s Alexa Harding netted 6 kills, and Teagan Peltz-Palko added 10 service points and four aces.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 0: In Meyersdale, Jenna Muha totaled 25 kills and 16 digs to lead the Panthers over the Red Raiders 25-11, 26-24, 25-8
Shade’s Jadeyn Gross dished out 28 assists, and Kori Boozer added 18 digs. Jaedyn Krupper scooped up 15 digs. Deborah Bozovich netted 14 kills, and Anna Deneen contributed 10 kills and 10 digs.
Portage 3, Penns Manor 0: In Portage, Keira Sossong netted 14 kills, 11 service points, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Mustangs over the Comets 25-15, 25-6, 25-14.
Portage’s Trissa Smith provided 20 assists, and Brooke Bednarski dished out 14 assists. Sydney Castel (12 service points), Paige Phillips (12) and Lexi Slanoc (10) had strong games at the service line.
Monday
Bedford 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman had 28 kills, six solo blocks, one block assist and 18 digs as the Bisons defeated the Huskies 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 24-26, 15-13.
Livie Nouse had 32 digs, Laney Lafferty had 39 assists, five kills and six digs, and Peri Bagley had nine kills for 11-3 Bedford. Lafferty had 18 points with five aces.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: Gianna Gallucci had 24 assists, Starcia Bainey had 12 kills, and Bria Bair had seven kills as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Marauders 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.
Malayna Boring totaled 15 digs and Alayna Marian had 11 digs.
Central Cambria 3, Richland 1: Mikalah Kim had 15 service points, with two aces, 11 kills and 15 blocks as Central Cambria defeated the Rams 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22.
Erika Burket had 16 service points with four aces. Maggie McCullough had 15 service points with three aces. Summer Koss had 26 assists.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central 1: In New Paris, junior Isabella Hillegass had 17 service points, junior Natalie Lafferty had 15 and senior Leah Winegardner had 14 as the host Lions beat the Scarlet Dragons 27-29, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.
Belle Bosch had 13 service points and 17 kills. Lafferty had 26 assists. Winegardner had nine kills and sophomore Jada McGill had 10 kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera had 27 setter assists and Hannah Swank had 13 kills as the Indians defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-8, 25-17, 25-8.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Sodano had seven kills, and Kendra Huber had six aces and five blocks.
Forest Hills 3, Greater Johnstown 1: In Sidman, Aisy Myers had nine aces and 14 service points, and Addi Schirato had seven aces, three blocks and 13 service points as the Rangers defeated the Trojans 25-11, 25-10, 21-25, 25-10.
Forest Hills’ Julia Chunta had seven aces, 28 assists and 12 service points, and Alexa Papcunik had 10 kills. Leah Konchan had eight digs, and Mya Colosimo had six kills.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Aubrie Shingler had nine kills, and Sidney Pastorek had 20 assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Panthers 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
