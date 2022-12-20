Basketball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Windber 44, Conemaugh Valley 23: Harmony Jablon scored 10 points, and Lexi James netted nine as the Ramblers beat the host Blue Jays.
Penelope Reininger had 13 points and nine rebounds for Conemaugh Valley.
Shade 53, Ferndale 42: Jenna Muha scored 30 points with five assists and two blocked shots as the Panthers defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Haile Chapman had seven rebounds, and Kendahl Stuzman had six rebounds for the 5-1 Panthers.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner had 13 points, and Deajah Chatman had 12.
North Star 44, Blacklick Valley 43: In Nanty Glo, Grace Metz topped the Cougars with 16 points as they rallied to clip the Vikings. North Star outscored Blacklick Valley 21-12 during the second half, with Metz scoring six of her team’s nine points in the final quarter.
Kaydence Killinger’s 19 points paced the Vikings, who saw Kristin Szymusiak tally 14.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 47, Fort Hill 40: In Berlin, Gracie Sechler scored 23 points and Jenny Countryman had 11 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Sentinels.
Carly Bennett had 16 points for Fort Hill. Kasli O’Neal scored 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 54, Centre County Christian 27: Unity Miller scored 19 points and Ellie Speigle had 16 points in a Blue Jays win.
Emily Gore had a game-high 20 points for Centre County Christian.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Bedford 26: In Altoona, Lauren Himes netted 21 points, and Stella Yeskey had 12 points as the Marauders downed the Bisons.
Ashlyn Pemberton led Bedford with nine points.
Westmont Hilltop 39, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, Christiana Gordon scored 15 points and Beth Buettner had 10 points, as the Hilltoppers improved to 3-0.
Alaina Sheehan netted 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for 1-3 Central Cambria.
Bishop McCort Catholic 66, Greater Johnstown 43: Bria Bair scored 18 points, including a 12-of-20 effort on the free-throw line, as the visiting Crimson Crushers defeated the Trojans.
Bella Distefano led Greater Johnstown with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and NaLonai Tisinger had 13.
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 25: In Cresson, Alexis Henderson tallied 24 points, including six 3-point field goals, as the Rangers won their sixth game.
Forest Hills made 10 3-pointers.
Abby Crossman topped 2-3 Penn Cambria with seven points.
Portage 52, Cambria Heights 35: In Portage, the Mustangs improved to 7-0 as Jenna Burkett scored 18 points in a victory over the Highlanders.
Sienna Kirsch led 2-5 Cambria Heights with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Heritage Conference meeting.
Purchase Line 52, Northern Cambria 35: In Commodore, Bailey Weaver, Jianna Hopkins and Anna Layden each scored 14 points as the Red Dragons defeated the visiting Colts.
Ella Miller netted a game-high 21 points for Northern Cambria.
High School Boys
Tuesday
United 74, Homer-Center 45: In Homer City, Isaac Worthington scored 18 points, and Brad Felix had 16 points as the visiting Lions beat the Wildcats.
Joe Marino and Conner Darr each scored 11 points as United improved to 7-0.
Angelo Alexander had 12 points, and Michael Krejocic netted 11 points for 1-6 Homer-Center.
Portage 62, Cambria Heights 32: In Patton, Andrew Miko and Bode Lay each scored 12 points, while teammates Mason Kargo and Trae Kargo each had 10 points in the Mustangs’ win over the Highlanders.
Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53: In Lower Burrell, Mackey Bennis’ 35 points led the Bucs as they pulled away from the Rams. Tucker Bitar added 23 points for Burrell, which outscored Ligonier Valley 42-28 in the second half.
Jimmy Pleskovitch had the hot hand for the Rams, netting 22 points, while Haden Sierocky added 15 more.
Northern Cambria 42, Purchase Line 27: In Northern Cambria, Ty Dumm’s 14 points led the way for the Colts as they hammered out a win over the Red Dragons.
Jakob Mountain’s eight points topped Purchase Line.
Monday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 76, Bedford 45: In Bedford, Patrick Haigh scored 28 points, and Danny Haigh had 14 points as the visiting Marauders rolled past the Bisons.
Kevin Ressler led Bedford with 16 points. Jacob Wilson had 13 points.
Rockwood 66, Conemaugh Valley 61: The visiting Rockets outscored the previously unbeaten Blue Jays 41-28 in the first half and pulled off a WestPAC upset.
Will Latuch scored 16 points, and Josiah Rock had 15 for 2-3 Rockwood. Christian Schrock added 14 points and Zeke Foy had 12 for the Rockets.
Jeremy Dietz topped 4-1 Conemaugh Valley with 17 points. Landon Percinsky had 12 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 59, Ferndale 42: Daulton Sellers scored 25 points and Lance Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, as the visiting Elks defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Salisbury-Elk Lick (3-2) built a 13-4 first-quarter advantage and led 29-16 at the half.
Caleb Fenton had 14 points, and Ian Conway netted 10 for Ferndale (2-5).
Central 52, Richland 34: Rylan Daugherty had 17 points, and Eli Lingenfelter netted 16 as the visiting Scarlet Dragons beat the Rams.
Seth Bean added 12 points for Central.
Declan Piscatello had 11 points to pace Richland.
Westmont Hilltop 65, Central Cambria 26: Ryan Craft scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as the host Hilltoppers beat the Red Devils.
Jonathan Crocco had 12 points, and Noah Brownlee scored 11 for Westmont Hilltop.
Grady Snyder had a team-high nine points for Central Cambria.
Berlin Brothersvalley 79, Windber 45: In Windber, Craig Jarvis scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the visiting Mountaineers beat the Ramblers.
Pace Prosser scored 25 points, with 11 made field goals, as Berlin Brothersvalley improved to 6-0. Ryan Blubaugh added 13 points for the Mountaineers.
John Shuster led 5-2 Windber with nine points.
Conemaugh Township 65, Shanksville-Stonycreek 40: In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley scored 21 points to pace the Indians in a victory over the Vikings.
Declan Mainhart added 18 points for 4-1 Conemaugh Township.
Christian Musser had a team-high 16 points for 0-6 Shanksville-Stonycreek. Michael Kipp added 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 45: In Nanty Glo, Alex Reba scored 28 points, including four 3-point field goals, as the Vikings beat the visiting Rams.
Gino DiPaolo added 22 points and Braydon Brown netted 15 points for the 2-3 Vikings.
Chris Kozlowski had 14 points for 2-3 Turkeyfoot Valley.
Centre County Christian Academy 60, Johnstown Christian 24: Centre County used a 20-3 first-quarter advantage and pulled away from the Blue Jays.
Kaden Irvin had 17 points, Mitchell White had 15 and Alfred Bennett had 10 for Centre County Christian Academy.
Jeremiah Taylor led Johnstown Christian with 14 points.
Ligonier Valley 67, Mount Pleasant 56: In Ligonier, Jimmy Pleskovitch had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Parker Hollis had a game-high 23 points as the Rams beat the Vikings.
Hollick had five assists and five steals.
Brayden Caletri had 15 points for Mount Pleasant. Yukon Daniels had 14.
Hockey
Richland 2, Somerset 1: In Ebensburg, Jonah Horner stopped 27 shots, and Jack Lorence netted the game-winning goal in the third period as the Rams edged the Golden Eagles.
Richland’s Brady Rex and Somerset’s Trenton Smith traded first-period goals to set a 1-all score. Lorence scored unassisted 12:20 into the final period as Richland improved to 6-1. The Golden Eagles are 2-4.
Somerset goaltender Kai Petrosky had 32 saves.
