Hockey
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 3, Wheeling Park 1: At 1st Summit Arena, Aiden Rice tallied a pair of goals and Nick Rozich assisted on all three scores as the Hilltoppers defeated the Patriots on Tuesday night.
Payton Sell scored in the second period to give 2-1 Westmont Hilltop a 3-1 lead. Ian Amaranto stopped 39 of 40 shots on net in the victory.
Grant Parshall scored for 0-1 Wheeling Park.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 1: In Davidsville, Chloe Bidelman totaled 26 digs and four aces, and Riley Maldet finished with 22 kills and 20 digs as the Indians topped the Mustangs 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Hannah Sodano added 14 kills for Conemaugh Township. Alison Matera collected 46 assists, and Kendra Huber provided seven blocks.
Keira Sossong led Portage with 15 digs. Brooke Bednarski provided 10 kills.
Bedford 3, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Natalie Lippincott totaled 18 kills, six aces and five digs as the Bisons defeated the Scarlet Dragons 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
Bailey Stahlman netted 10 kills for 9-3 Bedford. Laney Lafferty dished out 22 assists, and Riley Ruffley added 13 helpers. Emma Harclerode scooped up 13 digs.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Jenny Countryman provided eight kills, while Lynndee Ickes added seven kills to lead the 14-2 Mountaineers past the Elks 25-10, 25-12, 25-12.
Berlin’s Chloe Broadwater added four kills and three aces.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Alli Malay provided 18 digs and six kills as the 11-3 Red Devils swept the 3-9 Huskies 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
Central Cambria’s Leah Burggraf finished with 24 assists, and Mikalah Kim added nine kills.
Forest Hills 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Sidman, Julia Chunta had 45 assists, 16 digs and 10 service points as the Rangers beat the Lions in four sets, 11-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22.
Mya Colosimo had 16 digs and 24 kills, Aisy Myers had 11 service points and 10 digs and Mackenzie Hoover had 18 digs. Lexi Koeck netted 11 kills and two blocks, and Addie Schirato provided four blocks.
Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch had 28 kills.
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2: In New Kensington, Haley Stormer contributed 19 kills, 15 service points and four aces to lead the Rams past the Vikings, 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11, 15-9.
Abby Tutino provided 15 service points and five aces for Ligonier Valley. Taylor Meier had added eight kills, seven service points and three aces. Saylor Clise netted 27 assists, 12 service points and two aces.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 0: In Cairnbrook, Cassie Mauger dished out 24 assists as the Panthers topped the Red Raiders 25-9, 25-20, 25-18.
Shade’s Abby Putnick (10 digs), Emily Rapsky and Anna Deneen combined for 19 kills. Reese Koback totaled 12 digs.
Somerset 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Somerset, Shawna Walker collected seven kills and four aces as the Golden Eagles swept the Panthers 25-9, 25-5, 25-21.
Gracie Bowers dispersed 18 assists, and Shandi Walker added six kills for 12-3 Somerset.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Leah Petrore and Maddie Hoover collected 13 and nine digs, respectively, to lead the Hilltoppers past the host Trojans 25-9, 25-15, 25-17.
Monday
Bedford 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Altoona, Natalie Lippincott contributed 23 kills and 10 digs to lead the Bisons past the previously unbeaten Marauders 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 17-15.
Bailey Stahlman added 18 kills and six blocks for 8-3 Bedford, which received 12 kills and four blocks from Rylea Stayer. Laney Lafferty compiled 25 assists and 12 service points. Riley Ruffley provided 22 assists, and Emma Harclerode scooped up 23 digs. Rachel Weber chipped in 14 service points.
Harclerode and Lippincott both eclipsed 500 career digs.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Richland 0: Chloe Hoffman had 25 assists, while Kianna Leiato and Leah Petrore each had 15 digs as the Hilltoppers defeated the Rams in three sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-20.
Carissa Krall had five blocks and Julia Kleinmeyer had 13 kills for Westmont Hilltop.
Forest Hills 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Mya Colosimo compiled 22 service points, 18 digs, 15 kills and nine aces as the Rangers defeated the Panthers 25-6, 25-16, 25-17.
Mackenzie Hoover added 20 digs for the Rangers. Setter Julia Chunta dished out 37 assists, and Lexi Koeck netted 11 kills and two blocks. Addie Schirato added two blocks.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch produced 22 kills, six blocks and five aces as the Lions swept the Trojans 25-19, 25-5, 25-10.
Riley Frankenberry compiled 22 assists and 10 digs for 8-2 Chestnut Ridge.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman and Lynndee Ickes each provided 13 kills to lead the Mountaineers past the Centurions 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-10.
Kylee Hartman dished out 28 assists for 13-2 Berlin, which received 19 digs and seven kills from Kassidy Smith.
Meyersdale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Meyersdale, Amelia Kretchman netted six kills and three aces, and Izabella Donaldson added five aces and three kills to lead the Red Raiders past the Elks 25-19, 25-22, 25-20.
Somerset 3, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Shawna Walker netted nine kills as the Golden Eagles swept the Scarlet Dragons 25-13, 25-8, 25-9.
Gracie Bowers dispersed 24 assists for Somerset. Shandi Walker provided nine aces and five kills, and Olivia Svonavec added six kills.
Soccer
High School Boys
United 2, Cambria Heights 1 (OT): In Patton, Dylan Dishong scored with 2:43 left in the first overtime to lift the Lions past the Highlanders.
Gideon Bracked also scored for 6-6-2 United.
Casey Weakland found the back of the net for 4-7-3 Cambria Heights.
Somerset 3, Central 2: In Martinsburg, Mckay Ross, Logan Seslow and Logan Baker each scored to lead the 8-3-2 Golden Eagles past the 5-8-1 Scarlet Dragons.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Yousef Sbeitan and Gage Hensel each scored to back Will Gerow’s shutout as the Hilltoppers improved to 14-0 with a blanking of the Marauders.
Conemaugh Township 3, Southern Fulton 0: In Davidsville, Declan Mainhart provided a clean sheet and three Indians scored in the second half in a victory over the visiting Indians from Fulton County.
Jackson Sotosky, Ethan Price (one assist) and Herman Zilch scored for 9-4 Conemaugh Township.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Greater Johnstown 0: In New Paris, Jack Moyer notched a hat trick as the Lions blanked the Trojans on senior night.
Ben Whisker and Levi Moyer tallied a pair of goals for 6-6 Chestnut Ridge. Dylan Gibbner also scored, and Preston Pittman added two helpers.
Gavyn Walter, Whisker and Bronson Buchanan combined on the shutout.
Greater Johnstown slipped to 0-14.
Penn Cambria 4, Forest Hills 3: In Cresson, Chase Sorichetti produced a hat trick as the Panthers edged the Rangers.
Brandt Patterson also scored for 5-8-1 Penn Cambria, which received two assists from Andrew Dillon.
Toby Wilt buried two goals for 3-8-2 Forest Hills. Kaden Carpenter also scored, and Nick Singer provided two helpers.
Monday
Forest Hills 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Sidman, Kaden Carpenter and Toby Wilt each scored as the Rangers edged the Indians.
Austin Valko made 31 saves for Forest Hills (3-7-2).
Trenton Brenneman scored for Conemaugh Township.
Both goalkeepers combined for 54 saves in the match.
Somerset 5, Greater Johnstown 0: At Trojan Stadium, Mckay Ross scored twice and Quintin Robison provided a clean sheet as the Golden Eagles soared over the Trojans.
Liam Egal, Tanner Wassilchalk and Carson Vought also scored for 7-3-2 Somerset.
Westmont Hilltop 8, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Conner Oechslin scored twice and assisted on four other goals as the Hilltoppers blanked the Panthers.
Maximus Zitnay, Ian Buday, Danny Heider, Taha Alubaidi, Trevor Leckey and Sebi Jones also scored for 13-0 Westmont.
Penn Cambria dropped to 4-8-1.
High School Girls
Windber 3, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, Anna Steinbeck buried a pair of second-half goals to lead the Ramblers past the Rockets.
Rylee Ott also found the back of the net for 11-1 Windber.
Mollie Wheatley scored for 6-6 Rockwood.
Bedford 13, Greater Johns- town 0: In Bedford, 13 different Bisons scored in a victory over the Trojans.
Bedford (14-0) received goals from Katelyn Shaffer, Grace Sarver, Sydney Taracatac (two assists), Kaitlyn Richardson, Cassidy DeHaven, Lizzy Martz, Juliana Taylor, Josie Hampton (two assists), Chloe Donaldson, Ava Sipes, Khale Ellingson, Mady Lang and Alyssa Riley.
Peyton Gable notched the shutout.
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 2, Greater Johnstown 1: At Trojan Stadium, Malia Crouse and Trinity Faupel netted goals to lead the Lions past the Trojans.
Delanie Davison scored for Greater Johnstown in the first half.
West Branch 4, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, the 12-0-1 Warriors tallied two goals in each half to blank the 3-10 Huskies.
Windber 5, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Paige Strushensky, Mariah Andrews (one assist), Lindsey Custer, Kaylee Dowdell and Anna Steinbeck (one assist) all scored to lead the Ramblers past the Highlanders.
Lexi James recorded her sixth shutout for Windber.
Cambria Heights dropped to 6-9.
United 2, North Star 0: In Armagh, Lexi Silk and Jordyn Travis each scored to back Kayleigh Lear’s first career shutout as the Lions defeated the Cougars.
Mia Scaletta assisted on Travis’ goal in the second half for United (2-8).
Forest Hills 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Sidman, Hailey Hampton and Nina Martyak each scored, and Anna Wirfel notched the shutout as the Rangers topped the Panthers.
Forest Hills improved to 6-7, while Penn Cambria slipped to 3-11.
Bedford 10, Richland 0: In Bedford, Lizzy Martz and Katelyn Shaffer each produced a hat trick as the Bisons blanked the Rams.
Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac netted two goals, including the 50th of her career, and three assists. Grace Sarver contributed a goal and three assists. Khale Ellingson added a goal.
Peyton Gable recorded the shutout for Bedford.
Richland dropped to 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.