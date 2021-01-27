Basketball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 39, Richland 38: Lauren Lavis scored 17 points and Grace Gardill had eight as the Hilltoppers earned a comeback victory over the Rams.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Bella Burke had six points, eight assists and six steals.
Richland led 20-14 at halftime, but the Hilltoppers used a 15-9 third-quarter margin and 10-9 fourth quarter to hold off the hosts.
Bedford 63, Chestnut Ridge 32: In New Paris, Sydney Taracatac compiled a game-high 18 points to lead the Bisons (4-0) past the Lions.
Natalie Lippincott (12 points) and Josie Shuke (11) also finished in double figures for Bedford.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (0-2) with 15 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 51, Somerset 42: In Somerset, Madison Ostinowsky tallied a game-high 15 points as the Huskies topped the Golden Eagles.
Savannah Smorto added 13 points for Bishop Carroll (1-1).
Paige Housley led Somerset (0-2) with 14 points. Shaelyn Walker finished with nine points and three steals.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 55, Bishop McCort Catholic 46: Teresa Haigh led all scorers with 20 points as the Marauders defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Sophia Warner (12 points) and Dani Scipioni (11) also finished in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle (4-1), which outscored Bishop McCort 41-27 in the second half.
Bailey Shriver topped Bishop McCort (4-2) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Bria Bair added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Forest Hills 73, Cambria Heights 49: In Sidman, Jordyn Smith poured in a game-high 23 points as the Rangers dispatched the Highlanders.
Taylor Burda supplied 15 points and five steals for Forest Hills (4-0). Madeline Cecere added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Remingtyn Smith provided six assists and five steals.
Kirsten Weakland (15 points) and Bryce Burkey (13) both scored in double figures for Cambria Heights (0-1). Abbie Baker snared 10 rebounds.
Central Cambria 60, Greater Johnstown 43: Megan Stevens topped all scorers with 17 points as the Red Devils dispatched the Trojans.
Tristan Moss (11 points) and Abby Walwro (10) also finished in double figures for Central Cambria (1-2).
Jayla Morales (12 points) and Andra’Nae McCray (11) topped Greater Johnstown’s scoring.
High School Boys
Portage 67, Penn Cambria 60: In Portage, the undefeated Mustangs got a game-high 21 points from Kaden Claar with a victory over the visiting Panthers on Wednesday night.
Preston Rainey chipped in 19 points and Andrew Miko 15 for 5-0 Portage.
Carter Smith had 19 points for Penn Cambria, which also got 12 from Connor Karabinos.
Berlin Brothersvalley 82, Northern Bedford 50: In Loysburg, Abe Countryman was one of three Mountaineers to score in double figures with 17 points against the Panthers.
Elijah Sechler added 12 points and Ryan Blubaugh had 10 for Berlin (10-1).
Hayden Foor led all scorers with 19 points for Northern Bedford, which also got 10 points from Caleb Diehl.
Cambria Heights 55, Forest Hills 48: In Patton, Preston Lamb scored 15 points and Luke Lamb had 13 points as the host Highlanders beat the Rangers.
Zach Myers had 14 points and Devon Brezovec had 11 for Forest Hills.
Greater Johnstown 68, Central Cambria 41: In Ebensburg, Drezre Toney scored 24 points, including six 3-point field goals, as the visiting Trojans beat the Red Devils.
Joziah Wyatt-Taylor had 20 points for 1-1 Greater Johnstown, which build a 37-21 halftime advantage.
Central Cambria’s Jace Koss and Hobbs Dill each scored 10 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 47, Somerset 43 (OT): In Ebensburg, Tommy Heinrich scored 13 points and Evan Amigh had 12 points as the Huskies edged the Golden Eagles in overtime.
The teams were tied at 40 through regulation. The 2-1 Huskies outscored 0-2 Somerset 7-3 in the extra session.
Will Reeping had a game-high 23 points for Somerset.
Ferndale 55, Meyersdale 51: Justin Mitchell had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Bruce Moore scored 16 points and pulled down 12 boards as the host Yellow Jackets beat the Red Raiders.
Ethan Haney had 11 points and seven assists for 2-3 Ferndale.
Lance Aldinger had a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for 1-3 Meyersdale. Briar Sheets scored 11 points.
Conemaugh Township 72, Shade 51: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer compiled a game-high 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Indians dispatched the Panthers.
Tyler Poznanski added 19 points for Conemaugh Township (2-0). Tanner Shirley netted 15 points.
Braden Adams (15 points), Kaden Koleszarik (15) and Vince Fyock (13) all scored in double figures for Shade (3-3).
Westmont Hilltop 53, Richland 46: Tanner Civis (16 points), Landon Weeks (14) and Austin Svencer (11) all scored in double figures to lift the host Hilltoppers past the Rams.
Westmont Hilltop (2-3) outscored Richland 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Sam Penna topped Richland (0-1) with 11 points.
United 76, Penns Manor 69 (OT): In Armagh, Austin Kovalcik tallied a game-high 30 points as the Lions improved to 7-1 with a victory over the Comets. United outscored Penns Manor 17-10 in overtime.
Kovalcik is eight points away from 1,000 for his career. Ben Tomb (13 points), Jake Boring (11) and Johnny Muchesko (10) all finished in double figures for United.
Grant Grimaldi (19 points) and Max Hill (17) led Penns Manor in scoring.
Windber 77, Rockwood 33: In Windber, Keith Charney had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six steals as the host Ramblers pulled away from the Rockets.
John Shuster had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 3-0 Ramblers. Caden Dusack has 12 points, and Aiden Gray had 10 points for Windber.
Logan Schrock topped 3-6 Rockwood with 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 73, Salisbury-Elk Lick 31: In Nanty Glo, Cody Williams totaled 26 points (four 3-pointers) and seven rebounds to lead the Vikings past the Elks.
Blacklick Valley (2-2) led 22-3 after the first quarter. Kolten Szymusiak added 14 points, while Aaron Gdula chipped in 10.
Daulton Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-4) with 19 points.
Conemaugh Valley 68, Shanksville-Stonycreek 43: Logan Kent scored 17 points as the Blue Jays defeated the visiting Vikings.
Casey Cruse added 14 points, and Justin Mickens and Jared Roberts each had 10 points for 1-2 Conemaugh Valley.
Luke Reedy had a game-high 23 points for 1-5 Shanksville-Stonycreek.
North Star 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 60: In Boswell, Drew Lane’s 20 points led four Cougars scoring in double digits in a victory over the Rams.
Brady Weimer had 15 points, C.J. Biery had 13, and Ethan Yoder netted 11 for the 4-2 Cougars.
Blake Nicholson had a game-high 25 points, and William Toy scored 23 points for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Conemaugh Township 87, Conemaugh Valley 61: Tyler Poznanski scored 24 points and the Indians used a strong first half to pull away from the host Blue Jays on Monday night.
Jackson Byer scored 16 points, Tanner Shirley had 15 points, Cam Stumpf netted 14 and A.J. Smolen had 12 for Conemaugh Township.
Casey Cruse led Conemaugh Valley with 13 points. Logan Kent had 12 points, and Jared Roberts scored 11.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Forest Hills 11, Conemaugh Valley 4: At 1st Summit Arena, Darren Shrift, Joel Morrison, Josh Morrison, Hunter Miller and Tanner Kalmanir each scored two goals and Alexander Bambino had one goal as the Rangers improved to 6-0 with a one-sided victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Joel Morrison had three assists and five points. Cody Secriskey had two assists. Goaltender Austin Valko stopped 12 shots for the Rangers.
Carsen Lauer had a hat trick and Cole Smith had a goal for the Blue Jays. Cameron Lauer had two assists. Goalie Brode Ryan made 44 saves.
Carsen Lauer had a hat trick for Conemaugh Valley.
PIHL
Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: The Indians tallied three goals each in the second and third periods to defeat the Hilltoppers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Ethan Agnello, Zach Brody, Zach Eisenhower, Ben Nettleton, Danny Williams (two assists) and Korbin Wilson (two assists) all scored one goal for Indiana (8-0). Seamus O’Connor notched the shutout.
Alex Crespo made 30 saves for Westmont Hilltop (1-6).
Kiski 5, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Delmont, four Cavaliers goals in the first period helped the hosts defeat the Hilltoppers on Monday.
Kiski outshot Westmont 19-4 in the first period. Rowan Alexander tallied two goals. Ethan George, Mason Pierce and Aiden Sites also scored for Kiski. Kyle Guido assisted on two goals.
Aiden Rice and Zac Wallace each scored for Westmont Hilltop in the second period. Matt Noll, Nick Rozich and Sam Snider picked up one assist each. Ian Amaranto made 33 saves in net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.