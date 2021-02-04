Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 62, Blacklick Valley 22: In Nanty Glo, Tyler Poznanski tallied a game-high 21 points as the Indians stormed past the Vikings.
Poznanski now sits six points away from 1,000 for his career. Conemaugh Township (4-1) led 30-3 after the first quarter. Jackson Byer added 13 points.
Kolten Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley (2-6) with 12 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 87, Meyersdale 42: In Berlin, Preston Foor had 22 points to lead four Mountaineers who scored in double digits during a victory over the Red Raiders.
Abe Countryman had 14 points and Will Spochart and Elijah Sechler each scored 13 points for 11-1 Berlin Brothersvalley, which built a 22-4 first-quarter advantage.
Sam Hughes led 3-4 Meyersdale with 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop 62, Ferndale 32: Four Hilltoppers scored in double digits, led by Dylan Craft’s 14 points in a victory over the host Yellow Jackets.
Austin Svencer scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for 6-4 Westmont Hilltop. Tanner Civis with 13 points, and Landon Weeks netted 10.
Ethan Henry, Justin Mitchell and Bruce Moore topped the Ferndale scoring with eight points apiece.
Portage 59, North Star 34: In Boswell, Preston Rainey led all scorers with 18 points to lead the Mustangs by the Cougars.
Portage improved to 9-0 thanks to a 19-4 disparity in the first quarter. Demetri Miller netted a dozen points.
Drew Lane topped North Star (5-6) with 13 points.
Rockwood 56, Salisbury-Elk Lick 23: In Rockwood, Logan Schrock led all scorers with 22 points as the Rockets sprinted past the Elks.
Will Latuch scored 12 points for Rockwood, which took an early 13-2 lead after the first quarter.
Daulton Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 10 points.
Shade 97, Shanksville-Stonycreek 48: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock (37 points and 10 assists) and Kaden Koleszarik (30 points and eight assists) combined for 67 points and 18 assists to lead the Panthers past the Vikings.
Shade (7-3) made 17 3-pointers, led by Fyock’s eight and Koleszarik’s four. Braden Adams provided 14 points for Shade, which tallied 37 points in the second quarter.
Luke Reedy topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-8) with 20 points.
Johnstown Christian 62, Calvary Christian Academy 24: In Hollsopple, Drew Taylor led all scorers with 22 points as the Blue Jays earned a victory.
Daryl Baker added 11 points for Johnstown Christian (2-2), which led 16-3 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime. Michael Taylor netted 10 points.
Luke Montoro led Calvary Christian with eight points.
West Shamokin 68, United 50: In Rural Valley, Trevor Smulik tallied a game-high 24 points as the Wolves (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Lions on Wednesday.
Justin Smulik (13 points) and Ereck Olinger (12) also finished in double figures for West Shamokin.
Austin Kovalcik poured in 20 points for United (10-2), which also received nine points from Jake Boring.
High School Girls
Central Cambria 51, Richland 33: Abby Walwro tallied a career-high 26 points to earn coach Brittany Sedlock’s 100th career victory over the host Rams.
Hannah Ray added 11 points for Central Cambria (2-3), which received nine points from Megan Stevens. Central Cambria led 16-5 after the first quarter after Walwro tallied 10 points.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland (2-3) with nine points.
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 47: Emily Marines produced a game-high 22 points as the Vikings edged the host Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Valley trailed by seven in the fourth quarter, then cut the deficit down to two with five seconds left. The Blue Jays split a pair of free throws. Blacklick Valley inbounded the ball underneath its own basket, and a Vikings player missed a 3-point shot at the wrong hoop in the closing seconds.
Madison Smith added 10 points for Blacklick Valley (5-4).
Emma Grecek led Conemaugh Valley (1-6) with 17 points. Anna Gunby added 10 points. The Blue Jays went 6-for-17 from the foul line.
Westmont Hilltop 67, Somerset 47: In Somerset, Grace Gardill (17 points), Beth Buettner (16) and Lauren Lavis (16) all scored in double digits as the Hilltoppers erased an early deficit to beat the Golden Eagles.
A 33-10 advantage in the second quarter spurred Westmont (3-3) to victory. Somerset dropped to 0-4.
Mia Rosman led Somerset with 20 points and five treys. Shaelyn Walker added 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 61, Calvary Christian Academy 29: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 18 points, and Kasmira Mack compiled 16 points, five assists and five steals for the victorious Blue Jays.
Lillie Sprankle provided 11 points and nine steals for Johnstown Christian, which used a 20-6 advantage in the third quarter to prevail. Sarah Huston amassed 10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Rachel Hartman snared eight rebounds.
Lauren Peachy led Calvary Christian with 13 points. Mya Kuhstos added 10 points.
Cambria Heights 56, Penn Cambria 43: In Patton, Bryce Burkey and Kirsten Weakland each tallied 14 points to lead the Highlanders past the Panthers.
A 24-7 outburst in the second quarter helped Cambria Heights (2-1) gain a 32-18 halftime lead. Abbie Baker (13 points) and Jade Snedden both snared 10 rebounds for the hosts. Paige Jones netted 11 points.
Emily Hite provided a game-high 16 points for Penn Cambria (2-2). Marah Saleme amassed 10 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 67, Greater Johnstown 46: Ellie Long and Savannah Smorto each provided 12 points as the Huskies topped the host Trojans.
Emma Becquet added 10 points, while Tatum Laughard finished with nine points for Bishop Carroll (3-1), which led 38-17 at halftime.
Rylan Felosky poured in a game-high 15 points for Greater Johnstown (0-4). Andra’Nae McCray added 11 points, and Jayla Morales ended up with 10 points.
West Mifflin 68, Ligonier Valley 27: In West Mifflin, Lauren Yuhas poured in a game-high 24 points as the Titans topped the Rams.
Shelby Genes added 17 points for West Mifflin, which led 21-7 after the first quarter.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (0-5) with 12 points. Abby Painter came down with 11 rebounds. Lizzy Crissman compiled 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Forest Hills 7, Central Cambria 6: In Ebensburg, a flurry of five unanswered goals in the third period allowed the Rangers (7-0) to stay unbeaten with a victory over the Red Devils at North Central Recreation Center.
Tanner Kalmanir’s third goal came short handed with 1:35 left in the third period to provide the game-winner. Central Cambria’s Richard Plowman scored 24 seconds into the third period to lead 6-2. Two goals each from Kalmanir and Joel Morrison, combined with a single tally from Josh Morrison gave Forest Hills its only lead late. Central Cambria, which led 3-1 after the first period, went 3-for-8 on the power play and finished with a 43-30 shots on goal advantage.
Jason Vukman scored twice for Central Cambria (5-5). Sweeney tallied two goals and two assists, while Gary Smith added another. Ben Lundberg picked up two assists. Charles Edwards made 23 saves.
Joel Morrison buried two goals for Forest Hills, with Darren Shrift adding a goal and two assists. Austin Valko made 37 saves.
Hollidaysburg 13, Conemaugh Valley 1: At 1st Summit Arena, the Golden Tigers buried six goals in the first period and added seven more spread out over the next two periods to defeat the Blue Jays.
Hollidaysburg (6-1) outshot Conemaugh Valley 49-7.
Andrew Duey, Zach Dunlap and Zach Miller each scored twice for Hollidaysburg. Michael Buck, Seth Burger, Tanner Hall, Kaden Kirkham, Matt Ritchey, Ryan Seeger and Jared Smith (two assists) also found the back of the net. Colin Horn added two assists.
Cameron Lauer scored the only goal for Conemaugh Valley (0-7). Brody Ryan made 36 saves.
