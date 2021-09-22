Volleyball
High School Girls
Portage 3, North Star 2: In Boswell, Julia Papcun had 22 kills to set the pace for Portage as it topped North Star 27-29, 25-16, 24-26, 28-26, 15-9 on Tuesday at North Star High School.
Brooke Bednarski issued 28 assists and had a team-best 20 service points for Portage (5-1). Kiera Sossong had 23 digs and four aces, while Lexi Slanoc had 17 service points.
Statistical information was not reported for North Star.
Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Somerset, Shandi Walker’s 11 kills and four blocks led the way for the Golden Eagles as they swept the Huskies 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
Sydney Campbell had 15 digs while Gracie Bowers supplied 24 assists.
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: The visiting Indians got 17 kills and 17 digs from Riley Maldet as they took home a 25-12, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16 win over the Blue Jays. Alison Matera had 36 assists in the victory.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Meyersdale 0: In Berlin, a 10-kill night from Lynndee Ickes along with 15 digs and four aces from Madison Nemeth aided the Mountaineers as they rolled past the Red Raiders 25-6, 25-18, 25-6.
Jenny Countryman had nine kills in the win.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch’s 20 kills, 16 digs and 10 blocks led the Lions as they clawed past the Panthers 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
Natalie Lafferty dished out 25 assists, while Grace Lazor had 16 digs.
West Shamokin 3, United 1: In Armagh, 13 kills and 10 digs from Kaitlyn Dill led the Lions, but they could not overcome the Wolves, falling 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21.
Addison Sutton had 23 assists in the loss.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop McCort 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf had 31 assists while Kate Kudlawiec sent over 16 service points and registered nine kills as the Red Devils topped the Crimson Crushers 25-9, 25-22, 25-13.
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Glassport, despite nine service points from the Rams’ Alexa Harding and 10 assists from Saylor Clise, the Gladiators walked away with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 District 7 victory.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, River Valley 1: In Blairsville, 32 digs from Madison Nemeth and 13 kills from Lynndee Ickes helped the Mountaineers outslug the Panthers 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16.
Jenny Countryman picked up 11 kills for the guests.
Central Cambria 3, Central 0: In Ebensburg, Maddy Kim had a dozen kills and 12 service points and Leah Burggraf had 23 assists in the Red Devils’ 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win over the Scarlet Dragons.
Ally Malay had 22 service points with four aces.
Forest Hills 3, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Mya Colosimo tallied 19 kills and 12 digs to lead the Rangers past the Bisons 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9.
Lexi Koeck netted 15 kills and six blocks for Forest Hills (5-0). Julia Chunta dished out 41 assists. Mackenzie Hoover finished with 22 service points, nine aces and eight digs. Addie Schirato had four blocks.
Bedford is 4-1.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop McCort 1: The Hilltoppers’ Chloe Hoffman had 27 assists while Carissa Krall had 10 kills, five aces and three blocks in a 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21 triumph over the rival Crimson Crushers. Julia Kleinmeyer also had 10 kills for Westmont Hilltop with six assists.
Malayna Boring had 16 digs for Bishop McCort, which received 15 assists from Gianna Galucci.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 1: In New Paris, Gavyn Walter’s two goals along with an own goal scored by the Panthers helped the Lions tally a home win.
Penn Cambria’s Chase Sorechetti netted a goal.
Richland 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Tyler Sukenik had three goals and Toryn Schmouder scored one as the visiting Rams beat the Marauders.
Austin Syfert had the shutout for 5-1 Richland.
Windber 4, Northern Cambria 0: In Windber, Ryan Pudliner scored two goals for the Ramblers as they blanked the Colts. Noah Krause and Bryce Brubaker each added goals while Bryson Costa nabbed a clean sheet.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 4, Chestnut Ridge 0: Conner Oechslin had two goals and Maximus Zitnay and Yousef Sbeitan each tallied one goal as the host Hilltoppers beat the Lions to remain unbeaten in five games.
Will Gerow had the shutout for Westmont Hilltop.
Chestnut Ridge is 3-2.
Bedford 2, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Cameron Hagenbuch and Timothy Crist each had goals as the Bisons prevailed.
Layne Richardson notched the shutout.
Richland 6, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: At Herlinger Field, Trent Rozich tallied four goals and Tyler Sukenik and Tyler Swope each netted one as the Rams beat the Huskies.
Dan Yunetz had Bishop Carroll’s goal.
Somerset 8, Greater Johnstown 1: In Somerset, Mckay Ross’ three goals led the Golden Eagles as they trounced the Trojans. Liam Egal scored twice while Logan Seslow, Kahne Foltz and Carter Willoughby also found the net.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Johnstown Christian 4, Blair County Christian 3: In Holsopple, Mary Hostetter scored two goals and Kasmira Mack and Ellie Speigle each tallied one goal in the Blue Jays’ victory.
Sarah McCoy scored twice for Blair County Christian, and Gabriella Dull had a goal.
Johnstown Christian is 5-1 and Blair County Christian is 5-2.
Monday
Bedford 12, Central Cambria 0: In Bedford, coach Jeff Thomas earned his 200th career win in the Bisons’ runaway win over the Red Devils. Grace Sarver tallied four goals, while Katelyn Shaffer picked up two goals, the first being the 50th of her career.
Sydney Taracatac also pushed in two goals.
Thomas, who spent four seasons with Bedford’s boys team, is in his seventh season as coach of the Bisons’ girls squad.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 9, Forest Hills 1: In Altoona, Mallory Dolansky netted four goals, Lainey Fairbaugh had three goals and Rayna Colombo had two as the Marauders beat the Rangers.
Forest Hills’ Arissa Britt scored a goal.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic is 3-2 while Forest Hills is 2-3.
Richland 6, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Juliana Stem and Kate Duppstadt each scored two goals as the Rams beat the Huskies.
Lauren Heinrich and Delaney Yost also had goals for the 4-1 Rams. Richland’s Camryn Beglin had three assists, and Yost and Brooke Thomas each had one assist.
Kiersten Way had Bishop Carroll Catholic’s goal.
Somerset 12, Greater Johnstown 0: Maurah Shortt, Mariya Petrosky, Haley Vought, Kamryn Ross, Taylor Cook, Taylor Riggs, Katilyn Fazenbaker, Nora Richards, Willa Sharbaugh, Elise McCoy, Rihanna Hillegass and Elena Rossi each scored as the Golden Eagles prevailed.
