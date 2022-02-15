Basketball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Shade 76, Conemaugh Valley 48: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 38 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in her third straight game with 38 or more points, and Abby Putnick added 20 points to lead the Panthers over the Blue Jays.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman dished out five assists.
Emma Grecek led Conemaugh Valley with 19 points. Anna Gunby added 12 points.
Bedford 48, Forest Hills 47: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac (20 points), Josie Shuke (12) and Natalie Lippincott (10) all scored in double figures as the Bisons edged the Rangers.
Remi Smith led Forest Hills with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Somerset 47, North Star 32: In Boswell, Bella Baumgardner tallied 14 points as the Golden Eagles soared over the Cougars.
Grace Metz topped North Star with 18 points.
Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 26: In Patton, Bryce Burkey (15 points), Sienna Kirsch (13), Gracey Vinglish (11) and Karli Storm (10) all scored in double digits to lift the Highlanders over the Colts.
Makenzie Formeck led Northern Cambria with 10 points.
Penn Cambria 56, Central 47: In Cresson, Abby Crossman and Emily Hite each netted 12 points as the Panthers topped the Scarlet Dragons.
Katheryn Longenecker led Central with 16 points, and Megan Diehl added 12 points.
Monday
Bellwood-Antis 55, Portage 43: In Portage, Jayden McCracken scored 15 points and Chelsie McCaulsky had 14 points as the visiting Blue Devils defeated the Mustangs.
Lydia Worthing had 13 points for 18-4 Bellwood-Antis, which made eight 3-pointers, including three by McCaulsky and two apiece by Chloe Hammon and McCracken.
Cami Burkett had 15 points to lead Portage, which fell to 18-4 after the nonconference matchup.
Penn Cambria 64, Central Cambria 51: In Cresson, Bailey O’Donnell tallied 11 points to lead nine Panthers in the scoring column in a victory over the Red Devils.
Abby Walwro topped Central Cambria with 15 points. Abigail Sheehan added 11 points.
Windber 49, Turkeyfoot Valley 20: In Windber, Gina Gaye scored 17 points, and Mariah Andrews had eight points and 17 rebounds as the host Ramblers pulled away from the Rams.
Shyanne Schur led Turkeyfoot Valley with eight points.
United 50, Punxsutawney 41: In Armagh, Mollee Fry and Aleah Bevard each scored 14 points to lead the Lions past the visiting Chucks.
Danielle Griebel had a game-high 18 points for Punxsutawney.
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Bedford 47: Lexi Martin scored 20 points to lead the Crimson Crushers past the visiting Bisons.
Ally Stephens had 11 points for Bishop McCort Catholic. Bailey Shriver had seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Bria Bair had 11 rebounds and five points.
Sydney Taracatac had a game-high 24 points for Bedford. Josie Shuke and Natalie Lippincott each had 11 points for the Bisons.
Westmont Hilltop 44, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35: Christiana Gordon scored 21 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the visiting Marauders.
Tessa Klock had 13 points for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Forest Hills 58, Bishop Carroll Catholic 48: In Sidman, Alexis Henderson scored 22 points, and Remi Smith had 11 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals as the Rangers beat the visiting Huskies.
Savannah Smorto had 16 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic. Madison Ostinowsky tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Homer-Center 55, Cambria Heights 52: In Homer City, Macy Sardone (14 points), Alaina Fabin (13) and Molly Kosmack (12) all scored in double figures as the Wlldcats edged the Highlanders.
Bryce Burkey buried seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for Cambria Heights. Sienna Kirsch added 10 points.
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25: In Somerset, Belle Bosch led a balanced Lions lineup with 17 points as the visitors defeated the Golden Eagles.
Shawna Walker topped Somerset with seven points.
Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 36: In Altoona, Sarah Huston compiled 12 points and nine rebounds, while Kasmira Mack and Unity Miller each scored 11 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Kyla Campbell led Great Commission with 27 points.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 62, Somerset 53: In Somerset, Jonathan Crocco netted 20 points, and Noah Brownlee added 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers over the Golden Eagles.
Aiden VanLenten topped Somerset with 20 points. Eli Mumau provided 12 points.
United 78, Purchase Line 31: In Commodore, Brad Felix (13 points), Johnny Muchesko (12), Jacob Boring (11) and Jon Henry (10) all scored in double digits to elevate the Lions over the Red Dragons.
Melo Sanchez led Purchase Line with 10 points.
Monday
Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 60: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings outscored the Blue Jays 18-9 in the third quarter and 38-30 in the second half to earn a comeback victory.
Cody Williams netted 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mike Frank had 16 points, with four 3’s. Each team is 12-10, but the Vikings solidified their district ranking.
Logan Kent scored 34 points for Conemaugh Valley, which led 30-26 at halftime.
Conemaugh Township 67, North Star 50: In Boswell, four Indians reached double-digit scoring in a road victory over the Cougars.
Ethan Black had 16 points, Alex Gregory netted 15, Tanner Shirley collected 13 and Jackson Byer had 12 as Conemaugh Township improved to 18-2.
Brock Weimer and Brady Weimer each scored 15 points for North Star.
Central 64, Greater Johns- town 53: At Doc Stofko Gymnasium, Seth Bean and Tyler Rolle each scored 14 points to lead the 18-4 Scarlet Dragons past the host Trojans.
Eli Lingenfelter had 13 points and Hunter Smith tallied 11 for Central.
Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins had a game-high 17 points and Jahmir Collins had 13 points for the 7-14 Trojans.
Northern Garrett 67, Shanksville-Stonycreek 57: In Shanksville, Kellen Hinebaugh scored 22 points, Tyler Yoder had 12 points, and Ethan Sebold and Jeff Eyler each netted 11 as the Huskies defeated the host Vikings.
Braden Adams had a game-high 27 points, with five 3-pointers to lead the Vikings.
Logan McCall had 15 points and Christian Musser tallied 10 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Cambria Heights 65, Homer-Center 55: In Patton, Caleb Whiteford provided 18 points, Bernie Whiteford netted 14 points, Quin Mazenko had 13 points and Nate Wholaver scored 12 as the Highlanders beat the Wildcats.
Austin Zenisek had 20 points and Michael Krejocic scored 12 for Homer-Center.
Penn Cambria 80, Central Cambria 57: In Ebensburg, Easton Semelsberger had 17 points, Zach Grove had 15 points, Garrett Harrold had 12 points and Vinny Chirdon had 11 points as the visiting Panthers beat the Red Devils.
Central Cambria was led by Hobbs Dill with 15 points and Daric Danchanko had 14.
Berlin Brothersvalley 83, Rockwood 40: Ryan Blubaugh and Pace Prosser each scored 18 points, and Craig Jarvis had 17 points as the Mountaineers beat the Rockets.
Tyler Miller had 11 points for the 15-6 Mountaineers.
Will Latuch led Rockwood with 15 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 64, Salisbury-Elk Lick 54: In Salisbury, Kameron Kemp scored 24 points and Bryce Nicholson had 19 as the visiting Rams beat the Elks.
Daulton Sellers had 21 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick. Drake Sellers made six 3-pointers for 18 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 64, Forest Hills 52: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko (18 points) and Spencer Myers (11) both scored in double figures to lift the Huskies over the Rangers.
Dylan Pasquerilla (16), Si McGough (15) and Shade Miller (11) led Forest Hills in scoring.
Johnstown Christian 56, Great Commission 16: In Altoona, Dionte Coleman (12 points), Kaiden Acosta (11) and Jeremiah Taylor (11) all scored in double digits as the Blue Jays soared to victory.
Sam Higgins led Great Commission with 10 points.
Hockey
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Hills 1: In Pittsburgh, Aiden Rice assisted on four goals, while Evan Allen, Kyle Replogle, Nick Rozich and Payton Sell all scored for the Hilltoppers in a victory over the Indians on Monday.
Ian Amaranto stopped 30 shots for the 10-6 Hilltoppers.
Ben Baskinger scored North Hills’ lone goal.
