Basketball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Valley 69, Ferndale 43: Anna Gunby had 26 points as the visiting Blue Jays notched their first victory of the season over the Yellow Jackets.
Gunby was a force inside with more than 20 rebounds. Emma Grecek had 13 points, and Delanie Davison had 10 for Conemaugh Valley (1-6).
Angelina Wagner had 26 points to pace Ferndale (2-7).
Libby Kinsey had 11 points, and Memoree McGough snared 10 rebounds.
Portage 48, North Star 31: In Boswell, Ari Wozniak provided a game-high 23 points and four made 3-pointers as the Mustangs improved to 8-0 with a victory over the Cougars.
Portage led 12-0 after the first quarter, then used an 18-12 edge in the third quarter to create more separation.
Sydnee Ashbrook led North Star (3-6) with 11 points.
Richland 56, Bellwood-Antis 49: Isabella Burke scored a game-high 25 points with five assists and six steals at the Rams topped the Blue Devils.
Jordyn Kinsey had a double-double for Richland with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Chelsea McCaulasky provided 22 points and Aly Partner added 10 for Bellwood-Antis.
United 61, Northern Cambria 15: In Northern Cambria, Kylee Rodkey totaled a game-high 13 points to lead the Lions past the Colts.
United (7-1) led 34-13 at halftime. Brooklyn Murlin added eight points for the victors.
Lauren McCombie led Northern Cambria (0-4) with nine points.
High School Boys
Central Cambria 61, Forest Hills 57: In Sidman, Hobbs Dill led three Red Devils in double figures with 19 points as the visitors came back to top the Rangers on Wednesday night.
Nate Wyrwas (17 points) and Luca Tsikalas (11) also finished in double digits for Central Cambria (2-3).
Central Cambria trailed by 10 points with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, then took the lead with 1:50 left. After getting outscored 12-2 in the third, Central Cambria rebounded with a 26-14 advantage in the fourth.
Dylan Pasquerilla topped Forest Hills (1-6) with 18 points. Devon Brezovec added 11 points.
Greater Johnstown 79, Chestnut Ridge 50: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 20 points and had 16 rebounds, and Drezre Toney had 20 points as the Trojans beat the Lions at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
Omarion Harris and Wade Knipple each had 15 points for 4-1 Greater Johnstown. Toney hit six 3-point field goals, and Knipple had five 3-pointers.
Matt Whysong led Chestnut Ridge with 18 points, and Nate Whysong had 12 points.
Richland 65, Bishop Carroll Catholic 34: Josh Stem scored 16 points, and Trent Rozich had 14 points as the host Rams beat the Huskies.
Richland (1-3) won its first game under first-year head coach Matt Shaffer, as the Rams used a 35-11 second-half surge to pull away.
Bart Kilraine led Bishop Carroll Catholic (2-2) with 12 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 64, Somerset 24: In Somerset, Cameron Khoza scored 18 points, and Patrick Haigh and Casey Smith each netted 12 points as the visiting Marauders beat the Golden Eagles.
Will Reeping tallied a team-high eight points for Somerset, which was held to one second-half point as the Marauders pulled away.
Windber 64, Blacklick Valley 33: In Windber, Caden Dusack led four Ramblers in double figures with 14 points as the hosts knocked off the Vikings.
Keith Charney added 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals. John Shuster totaled 13 points and eight rebounds, while Blake Klosky netted 10 points for Windber (5-1), which used a 15-8 advantage in the second quarter to lead 29-18 at halftime.
Cody Williams topped Blacklick Valley (2-5) with 13 points. Kolten Szymusiak amassed nine points.
Westmont Hilltop 62, Penn Cambria 38: Tanner Civis scored a game-high 17 points in a Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Panthers.
Tyler Mosorjak added 14 points and Austin Svencer had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Westmont.
Brodie O’Donnell topped the Penn Cambria scoring with 12 points.
Conemaugh Valley 66, Rockwood 43: Four Blue Jays reached double-digit scoring as the hosts beat the Rockets.
Logan Kent had a team-high 17 points for Conemaugh Valley (2-4). Zach Malfer had 14 points, Zack Scott had 13 points, and Casey Cruse scored 12 for the Jays.
Will Latuch had a game-best 22 points for Rockwood (4-8). Logan Schrock had 13 points.
Hockey
PIHL
Charters Valley 2, Westmont Hilltop 0: Kaden Dvorak and Greg Kraemer each scored in the third period for the Colts in a victory over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Matt Sedlak assisted on Dvorak’s goal 1:22 into the third for Chartiers Valley (8-1). Drew Evans provided the helper on Kraemer’s power-play goal 4:13 into the period.
Westmont Hilltop (1-8) finished with a 34-29 advantage in shots on goal, but went 0-for-4 on the power play.
Ian Amaranto made 27 saves for the Hilltoppers.
Chartiers Valley’s Evan McMinn produced the shutout.
