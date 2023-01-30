Basketball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43: Sixteen points from Arissa Britt topped a quartet of Rangers who scored in double figures in a win over the host Trojans. Following Britt’s lead were Olivia McLeary (13), Anna Burkey (10) and Addison Schirato (10). McLeary also pulled down seven rebounds to lead Forest Hills, which coaxed 29 Greater Johnstown turnovers.
The Trojans’ Isabella DeStefano poured in 18 points, while teammate Nalonai Tisinger added 11 points and seven boards.
Penn Cambria 49, Bedford 28: In Cresson, Izzy Anderson scored 12 points – on four 3-pointers – and Abby Crossman added 10 more points as the Panthers ripped the Bisons.
The victory was the 100th for Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme, who is in his eighth season guiding the program.
The Panthers led 34-10 at halftime and never looked back despite scoring just two points in the final quarter.
Seven points from Autumn Becker topped Bedford.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 40, Richland 33: In Altoona, the Marauders’ Sarah Geishauser totaled 11 points to lead the way in a gritty win over the Rams.
Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey posted a dozen points, while teammate Emma Matejovich notched 10 more.
North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26: Three Cougars – led by Chloe Miller’s 17 points – scored in double figures in a road win over the Blue Jays. Grace Metz added 14 points for North Star, which saw Abby Barnick tally 10 points. Miller also grabbed 12 boards, with Metz scraping up six steals.
Sarah Miller’s nine points paced Conemaugh Valley.
Northern Cambria 34, Ferndale 30: Ella Miller’s 18 points set the pace for the Colts as they held off the host Yellow Jackets. Northern Cambria led 21-11 at halftime and clung onto the lead, despite an 11-5 Ferndale run in the fourth.
Maisen Sechrengost’s 12 points led the Yellow Jackets.
Shade 54, Rockwood 51: In Rockwood, the Panthers’ Jenna Muha had 30 points and 16 rebounds as her squad pulled out a narrow win over the Rockets.
Shade, which led by three after three quarters, went 7-for-9 from the line while holding off Rockwood.
Carissa Pletcher’s 19 points paced the Rockets, who saw Morgan Beckner score 11 in support.
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Somerset 49: In Somerset, Bria Bair logged 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Crimson Crushers inched past the Golden Eagles. Cami Beppler picked up 14 points in the win as teammate Gianna Gallucci totaled 10 points.
Somerset’s Eve Housley led her squad with 16 points, while Shawna Walker added 11 more.
Windber 57, Conemaugh Township 36: In Windber, the Ramblers outscored the Indians 34-17 in the second half, turning a four-point halftime lead into a sizable win. Lexi James’ 17 points set the pace for Windber, which saw Shannon Tokarski post 14 points and Rylee Ott pick up 11.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski tallied 16 points, while teammate Jenna Brenneman added 13 more.
High School Boys
Bedford 57, Bishop Carroll Catholic 28: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler scored a game-high 21 points while Matt Edwards followed with 15 more as the Bisons rolled past the Huskies.
Bedford connected on 13 3-pointers, with Ressler tallying six and Edwards logging five.
Max Voyda and Spencer Myers each had eight points for Bishop Carroll.
Central Cambria 61, River Valley 51: In Ebensburg, Ben Ream and Grady Snyder each scored 15 points for the Red Devils as they turned away the Panthers. Nolan Wyrwas and Connor Serenko each had 10 points in the victory.
Dom Speal’s 17 points led River Valley, which also received 10 points from Jayden Whitfield.
United 75, Marion Center 26: In Marion Center, Dylan Dishong led the way with 19 points as the Lions romped past the Stingers. Joe Marino and Brad Felix each scored 13 points for United, which led 50-15 at halftime. Tyler Robertson pitched in 11 points for the victors.
Portage 78, Purchase Line 23: In Commodore, the Mustangs opened the game on a 27-0 run as they trampled the Red Dragons. Luke Scarton scored 14 for Portage, which got 13 points and 10 assists from Mason Kargo, 10 points and 10 rebounds from Andrew Miko, and a dozen points from Bode Layo.
Andrew Beer’s 15 points topped all Purchase Line scorers.
