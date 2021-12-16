High School Boys
Ferndale 53, Shanksville-Stonycreek 46: Bruce Moore scored 24 points, with seven field goals and 10 free throws, as the host Yellow Jackets defeated the Vikings on Thursday.
Ethan Haney had 13 points for 1-0 Ferndale.
Braden Adams netted 20 points and Logan McCall had 17 for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Penn Cambria 56, Westmont Hilltop 32: Easton Semelsberger buried five 3-pointers and totaled a game-high 17 points to spur the visiting Panthers past the Hilltoppers.
Garrett Harrold (13 points) and Kyle Reese (10) both finished in double figures for 4-0 Penn Cambria.
Ryan Craft led Westmont Hilltop (1-3) with 14 points.
Conemaugh Valley 60, Salisbury-Elk Lick 38: Bryton Yackulich and Logan Kent combined for 32 points as the host Blue Jays defeated the Elks.
Yackulich totaled 17 points, and Kent added 15 for 2-0 Conemaugh Valley.
Daulton Sellers netted a game-high 27 points for 0-2 Salisbury-Elk Lick.
Berlin Brothersvalley 78, North Star 50: In Boswell, Craig Jarvis netted a game-high 25 points and drilled seven 3-pointers as the Mountaineers sprinted past the Cougars.
Ryan Blubaugh (18 points) and Pace Prosser (14) also finished in double figures for 2-1 Berlin, which outscored North Star 25-11 in the second quarter.
C.J. Biery and Brock Weimer led North Star (2-3) with 15 points each.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 67, Somerset 31: In Somerset, Patrick Haigh netted a game-high 33 points to lead the Marauders past the Golden Eagles.
Jayce Hettinger (13 points) and Danny Haigh (11) also finished in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle, which buried 10 3-pointers.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset (1-2) with nine points.
High School Girls
United 48, Penns Manor 41: In Armagh, Mollee Fry amassed 20 points to lead the Lions past the Comets.
United improved to 4-0 this season. Jordyn Travis added nine points for the Lions, who outscored Penns Manor 19-12 in the fourth quarter.
Megan Dumm topped Penns Manor (3-2) with 13 points. Deja Gillo contributed 10 points.
Cambria Heights 37, West Shamokin 27: In Rural Valley, Sienna Kirsch topped the Highlanders with 13 points in a victory over the Wolves.
A 12-6 edge in the third quarter helped the 1-1 Highlanders prevail.
Lexie Young netted 13 points for 2-2 West Shamokin.
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20: In Ligonier, Lacie Gerdich paced the Cougars with 14 points as the visitors defeated the Rams.
Mikayla Dixon added 10 points for 1-2 Yough.
Haley Boyd topped Ligonier Valley (0-3) with 15 points.
Johnstown Christian 53, Calvary Christian Academy 44: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller provided 24 points, four 3-pointers and six rebounds to lead the Blue Jays past the Eagles.
Kasmira Mack netted 11 points for 2-0 Johnstown Christian. Sarah Huston added eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Bethany Carrington led Calvary Christian Academy (2-1) with 23 points. Emmy Wilson provided 11 points, and Sadie Strawderman added 10.
Bishop McCort Catholic 78, Central Cambria 35: Lexi Martin provided a double-double consisting of 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Red Devils on Wednesday.
Bria Bair and Gianna Gallucci each tallied 13 points for 2-0 Bishop McCort, which led 34-5 after the first quarter. Bailey Shriver contributed 11 points and eight assists.
Hannah Ray led Central Cambria with 11 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain League
LMHL
Central Cambria 4, Richland 3: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils scored twice in both the first and second periods and held off the Rams.
Richland took a 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Aidan Thomas, but Central Cambria tied the score after one period via goals by Brady Sheehan and Jackson Vukman.
In the second period, Central Cambria had goals by Sheehan and Chase Stormer.
Richland made it a one-goal game with a third-period tally by Ty Stawarz.
Central Cambria goaltender Charles Edwards stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal. Richland’s Jonah Horner had 39 saves on 43 shots.
