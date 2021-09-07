Soccer
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Izzy Slezak scored a second-half goal as the Indians edged the Mountaineers in a WestPAC opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Meghan Leasure recorded the shutout for Conemaugh Township.
Richland 4, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Cameryn Beglin had a goal and two assists as the Rams opened with a victory over the host Red Devils.
Jewls Stem, Delainey Yost and Olivia Patrick each had a goal for Richland. Jennifer Russell scored for Central Cambria.
Forest Hills 8, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Sidman, Katie Beyer and Arissa Britt each tallied a pair of goals to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Nine Martyak, Payton Pcola, Audrey Peretin and Eva Spangler all scored one goal for Forest Hills (1-0), which led 6-0 at halftime. Anna Wirfel recorded the shutout.
Somerset 5, Penn Cambria 2: In Somerset, Maurah Shortt recorded a hat trick, while Willa Sharbaugh provided two goals and two assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Panthers.
Windber 6, Rockwood 0: In Windber, Rylee Ott chipped in three goals and two assists as the Ramblers blanked the Rockets.
Mariah Andrews, Kaylee Dowdell and Anna Steinbeck each netted a goal for Windber (1-0), which led 5-0 at halftime.
Lexi James notched the shutout in goal.
Cambria Heights 11, United 5: In Armagh, the Highlanders scored nine goals in the second half to erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Lions.
The Cambria Heights (1-0) goals were not reported.
Lauren Donelson (two assists) and Gabrielle Wirick each scored twice for United (0-1). Lexi Silk added the other goal. Jordyn Travis provided two assists.
Johnstown Christian 8, Centre County Christian 2: In Holsopple, Lydia Hostetter had three goals and Kasmira Mack netted two as the host Blue Jays beat Centre County Christian.
Mary Hostetter, Sarah Houston and Ellie Speigle each had a goal for Johnstown Christian.
Emilie Gore had both goals for Centre County Christian.
Bedford 19, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Grace Sarver (one assist) and Katelyn Shaffer (four assists) each tallied four goals to lead the Bisons past the Huskies.
Bedford (1-0) led 11-0 at halftime. Sydney Taracatac (two assists) notched a hat trick.
Cassidy DeHaven and Khale Ellingson both buried a pair of goals. Paiton Gillum, Josie Hampton, Kaitlyn Richardson (two assists) and Juliana Taylor scored one goal each. Peyton Gable recorded the shutout.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 6, Northern Cambria 0: In Berlin, Ethan Critchfield notched a hat trick, Connor Montgomery provided three assists and Ty Walker added two goals and a helper as the Mountaineers blanked the Colts on Saturday.
Cale Kosic also buried a goal for 1-0 Berlin Brothersvalley, which led 3-0 at halftime.
Logan McCall, Montgomery and Kosic combined on the shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Portage 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Portage, Brooke Bednarski compiled 13 assists and nine kills as the Mustangs defeated the Indians 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Keira Sossong added 14 digs and six aces for Portage (1-0).
North Star 3, Ferndale Area 2: In Boswell, the Cougars edged the Yellow Jackets 25-11, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-13 in five sets.
North Star’s Breanna Nash provided 11 assists and six aces.
Anna Grandas chipped in seven assists, six aces and six kills. Savannah Walker netted seven kills.
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0: In North Versailles, Haley Stormer collected nine kills and seven aces to lead the Rams past the Wildcats 25-13, 25-16, 25-12.
Alexa Harding chipped in nine service points, including five aces, for Ligonier Valley (1-0). Sarah Sheeder netted 10 service points and seven aces. Saylor Clise dished out 14 assists.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 0: In Meyersdale, Cassie Mauger dished out 17 assists while Jenna Muha, Sophia Mulcahy and Emily Rapsky combined for 19 kills as the 1-0 Panthers swept the Red Raiders 25-13, 25-9, 25-18.
Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale (0-1) with five kills and five blocks. Izabella Donaldson and Regan Gindlesperger combined for 10 assists.
Central Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, the Red Devils outlasted the Highlanders 25-11, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 in five sets. No statistics were provided.
West Shamokin 3, Northern Cambria 2: In Northern Cambria, the Wolves escaped with a 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12 triumph over their Heritage Conference rival Colts.
No statistics were provided.
