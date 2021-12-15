Basketball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 59, Meyersdale 54: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski and Ava Byer combined for 30 points as the Indians edged the Red Raiders on Wednesday.
Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township (1-3) with 16 points. Byer added 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Jenna Brenneman finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Maeve Cullen dished out five assists.
Zoe Hetz tallied a game-high 29 points for 0-3 Meyersdale. Amelia Kretchman finished with 17 points.
Bedford 49, Richland 45: In Bedford, the Bisons outscored the Rams 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up their first Laurel Highlands victory of the season.
Bedford (2-0) trailed by eight points heading into the fourth frame. Josie Shuke (15 points), Natalie Lippincott (13) and Sydney Taracatac (12) all finished in double figures.
Jordyn Kinsey tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for 0-1 Richland.
Julianna Stem added 12 points, and Laikyn Roman provided 10.
Blacklick Valley 57, Rockwood 47: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings’ Kristin Szymusiak poured in a game-high 21 points while Kaydence Killinger turned in her second straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Rockets.
Nikki Zimmerman tallied 10 points in the victory as Szymusiak also pulled down seven boards.
Kaitlyn Pletcher’s 16 points led Rockwood while teammate Mollie Wheatley added 13 points.
Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 41: In New Paris, Remi Smith tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals as the Rangers topped the Lions.
Arissa Britt provided 10 points and five steals for Forest Hills (3-0). Lexi Koeck (nine points) and Addison Schirato (10 points) both blocked three shots.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (1-2) with 14 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, North Star 29: In Boswell, Ashley Brant buried six 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 26 points as the Mountaineers toppled the Cougars. Gracyn Sechler (13 points) and Jen Countryman (12) scored in double figures for Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0).
Abby Barnick and Grace Metz topped North Star (0-2) with nine points each.
Portage 75, Shade 17: In Portage, Lauren Shaffer provided a game-high 19 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Panthers.
Ari Wozniak (15 points) and Jenna Burkett (14) also finished in double figures for 2-1 Portage.
Jenna Muha netted 12 points for 0-3 Shade.
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 22: In Somerset, Emily Hite netted 13 points as the Panthers soared above the Golden Eagles. Marah Saleme totaled nine points for 3-0 Penn Cambria, which had 11 different players score.
Gracie Bowers led 0-1 Somerset with six points.
United 59, Purchase Line 40: In Commodore, Aleah Bevard topped a balanced Lions attack with 11 points as the visitors knocked off the Red Dragons on Tuesday.
Lauren Donelson, Delaney Perrone, Lexie Silk and Jordyn Travis all scored 10 points for 3-0 United.
Abby Goss led Purchase Line (2-1) with 12 points, and Bethany Smith added 11 points.
High School Boys
Richland 52, Bedford 49: Trent Rozich tallied 17 points as the Rams edged the Bisons.
Richland (3-0) outscored Bedford 17-14 in the fourth quarter. Griffin LaRue and Kellan Stahl each scored 11 points for Richland.
Mercury Swaim topped Bedford (1-1) with 21 points. Max Washington contributed 12 points, and Ethan Weber added 10.
Chestnut Ridge 72, Forest Hills 59: In Sidman, Matt Whysong compiled a game-high 32 points as the Lions roared past the Rangers.
Nate Whysong (14 points) and Hayden Little (11) also scored in double figures for 1-0 Chestnut Ridge.
Nick Caddy (11 points), Devon Brezovec (10) and Dylan Pasquerilla (10) all scored in double figures for 1-1 Forest Hills.
United 76, Purchase Line 44: In Armagh, Tyler Robertson buried six triples for 18 points as the Lions rolled past the Red Dragons.
Brad Felix (15 points), Jon Henry (13) and Ben Tomb (11) also finished in double figures for 2-2 United.
Melo Sanchez led Purchase Line with 26 points.
United 67, Meyersdale 16: In Armagh, Brad Felix amassed a game-high 21 points as the Lions defeated the Red Raiders on Tuesday. United (1-2) led 28-0 after the first quarter.
Ethan Simpson topped Meyersdale (0-2) with eight points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 53, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 24: In Boalsburg, Tommy Heinrich compiled a game-high 14 points to lead the Huskies past the WolfPack on Tuesday.
Spencer Myers added 11 points for 2-1 Bishop Carroll.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Somerset 6, Greater Johnstown 2: Ethan Ash tallied a hat trick and finished with five points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans at 1st Summit Bank @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Somerset (3-5) also received goals from R.J. James (two assists), Jeremy Mack and Dominic McKelvey. Bryce Mulhollen provided two assists. Kai Petrosky made 22 saves.
Brice Mroczka contributed two goals for 1-9 Greater Johnstown. Brock Mroczka finished with 35 saves.
